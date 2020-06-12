The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Virginia Tech catcher Carson Taylor with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Thursday night.
It was the first time in school history the Hokies had two players selected in the first four rounds. Taylor’s batterymate Ian Seymour was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round.
Taylor came into the draft on the bubble since it was shortened from 40 rounds to five in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Baseball America, Taylor was the No. 218 ranked prospect and only 160 players were selected this year.
If Taylor wasn’t drafted he told The Roanoke Times last week he planned to return to school next season. He was only a sophomore this year, but was eligible for the draft since he turned 21 years old in May.
According to MLB.com, the estimated signing bonus for the pick is $434,300.
Liberty player cites ‘racial insensitivities’
A women’s basketball player at Liberty University says she is transferring because of “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture” of the school.
Rising sophomore Asia Todd made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter.
Todd, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt, praised the coaching staff at Liberty and her teammates, but said the conduct by school leaders do “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions.”
The decision, she added, was “simply bigger than basketball.”
Last season, Todd averaged 8.6 points, playing more than 23 minutes a game.
Earlier this week, Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. apologized for a tweet in late May deemed inappropriate by nearly three dozen black alumni who rebuked him publicly.
Appalachian League announces delay
The start of the 2020 Appalachian League has been delayed indefinitely, league officials confirmed Friday.
Play was supposed to begin June 22, for the short-season rookie league, which includes the Pulaski Yankees. However, the decision was not a surprise, considering neither Major League Baseball or any of the full-season minor leagues have started play.
“The league and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) and adhering to local reopening guidelines,” league officials were quoted in a release.
Mid-South revises football schedule
The Mid-South Conference announced a revised football schedule on Thursday that pushes back the start of the 2020 football season and reduces the number of games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bluefield College was originally scheduled to open the season on Aug. 29 against Warner University. The Rams will now open the season against St. Andrews University on Sept. 12.
Teams will play nine games (down from 11) primarily within their divisions in 2020, including playing some opponents in a home-and-home series. Only one of the games — as determined by the conference — will be considered a divisional game and count toward the divisional standings.
Bluefield has home-and-home series against St. Andrews, Kentucky Christian and Union College.
Bluefield has yet to make any decisions about changing its academic calendar for the fall semester in response to coronavirus, but the NAIA laid out a blueprint for fall athletics earlier in the week that featured a condensed schedule for all sports.
