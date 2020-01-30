A police traffic stop early Sunday of a state legislator who was released without charge despite field testing above the legal threshold for drunken driving continued to reverberate Thursday both in Christiansburg and the state Capitol.
The Christiansburg Police Department — saying that it shares the community’s concerns regarding the traffic stop involving state Del. Chris Hurst — has launched an internal investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy, according to a statement from the town.
Meanwhile, in Richmond, Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, filed a bill Thursday that would mostly eliminate that immunity.
"I didn't know we had amnesty, and I think it's ridiculous that members have amnesty over normal citizens," said Reeves, a former police officer. "Why should we be any better than anybody else?"
Hurst, a Democrat who represents parts of Montgomery and Giles counties, was stopped about 2 a.m. Sunday and blew a .085%, a result above the .08% legal limit for blood alcohol content, in a field breath test. Such tests are not admissable in court.
Even if Hurst had been taken into custody and a more reliable test administered, a charge likely would have been precluded due to a provision for legislative immunity in the state constitution, according to an account Christiansburg officials released late Tuesday.
Hurst passed other sobriety tests and was released with an instruction by a Christiansburg police officer to let his girlfriend drive. The officer also said the couple should go to Walmart and stay awhile before hitting the road again.
“You know, it is what it is,” Hurst said Tuesday night. “I didn’t get arrested. I didn’t get cited. But yes, I did have a traffic stop and did submit to a breathalyzer test.”
Hurst issued a more detailed apology on Wednesday.
The town’s account said that Hurst was stopped by police Lt. Stephen Swecker while heading west on the U.S. 460 Bypass between the downtown Christiansburg and Peppers Ferry Road exits.
Swecker, whose anti-intoxicated driving work has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving at least four times, saw Hurst’s vehicle swerve across the right side fog-line several times and observed the vehicle briefly exceed the speed limit.
“When the officer approached the driver, he noticed that the driver’s eyes were red and he smelled the odor of alcohol coming from within the vehicle,” the town’s statement said.
Hurst soon was asked to step out of his vehicle and perform three sobriety tests and a breath test. While the breath test showed a higher-than-allowed blood-alcohol concentration, it was near enough that the officer determined it might well be within the legal limit by the time Hurst was taken to the magistrate’s office and given a formal test that would be admissible in court, the town statement said.
“Because of this, along with Hurst’s overall performance during the field sobriety tests and coupled with the fact that Hurst had a sober companion in the vehicle who could drive him home, the officer released Hurst without charging him,” the previous town statement said.
Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that after she heard about the incident, she looked up the immunity from arrest that Virginia’s constitution grants to legislators when the General Assembly is in session.
Article IV of the constitution says that during a session, legislators may not be arrested for anything short of “treason, felony, or breach of peace.”
“I think it would have applied in this instance if things had risen to the level where an officer wanted to charge him,” Pettitt said.
Intoxicated driving is a misdemeanor in Virginia until a third offense. While it could be argued to be a breach of peace, that phrase typically is defined as covering violent offenses, Pettitt said.
As for the internal investigation, it must be complete within 30 days, and the town says it will provide additional information once the investigation is complete.
The police department is also conducting a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth, according to the release.
In Richmond, Reeves' bill says members of the General Assembly would be not be immune from arrest, with an exception. Reeves wanted to prevent mischief by not allowing citizen-arrest warrants. Prosecutors or law enforcement would have to charge lawmakers if the offense took place in their jurisdiction.
Hurst said in a statement Wednesday that while it may be true he couldn’t be charged, “I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. I never avoid responsibility and accept the consequences of my actions. I am not above the law."
Reeves said lawmakers did some research and found the provision dates back to the 1700s. The intent was to prevent politically motivated law enforcement from arresting lawmakers to prevent them from getting to the Capitol to vote for bills.
"Perhaps you had that problem back in the day, but the delegate's mishaps brought it to focus now," Reeves said.
The immunity privilege became a topic of discussion earlier this session when Democrats voted to institute a ban on firearms in the Capitol and building that houses lawmakers' offices. The Capitol Police chief cited the immunity provision and had said legislators wouldn't be arrested for violating the gun ban so as not to disrupt legislative business.
The only reason for the "internal investigation" is to produce more newspaper headlines reminding everyone that Hurst did something bad.
I disagree. The event pointed out problems in the system. Hurst got away with DUI when he shouldn't have, the cop's actions are questionable, and what can we do to prevent such things in the future.
agreed
I had no idea state legislators are immune to arrest. That's absurd! That aside, I think the officer used sound judgment given that Hurst marginally exceeded the .8 threshold, passed three other sobriety tests, and had a sober driver to drive home.
