BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had a couple dozen recruits on campus for its annual “Blacksburg Bash” over the weekend.
How did the final big recruiting event before fall camp go? Virginia Tech assistant director of football operations Matt Transue summed up his thoughts with a tweet.
“HokieNation... Today was a success! I still have goosebumps!!” Transue tweeted on Saturday.
The good vibes continued with Tech landing three 2020 verbal commits before the end of the weekend including a pair of three-star defensive ends, Stephen Sings and Derrell Bailey Jr., who both committed on Sunday.
Sings is a three-star (247 Sports composite rankings) 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of Vance High School in Charlotte. Oregon, Auburn, North Carolina and UCF were among the power five teams that offered Sings (he had 18 offers in total).
“I would like to thank all of the other coaches that have reached out to me and noticed me it was a truly a blessing,” Sings tweeted, late Sunday night. “After sitting down with my family and discussing my future I’ve decided to further my education and athletic career at The Virginia Tech University #GoHokies.”
Sings had 60 tackles with 12.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss as a junior and earned all-conference honors. According to his Hudl profile, he runs a 4.6 40-yard dash.
Bailey verbally committed earlier in the day with a video that concluded with a short clip of him announcing his decision from Tech’s practice field.
The defender is a three-star recruit out of Greenback High School in Tennessee. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder had an extensive list of scholarship offers (30-plus in all) including ones from LSU, Oregon, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Florida.
Bailey had 63 tackles last year with six sacks and nines tackles for loss.
Virginia Tech also landed a verbal commit from defensive back Dorian Strong (Dr. Henry Wise High School in Maryland). Strong’s lone other scholarship offer is from Delaware State
The three verbal commits give Virginia Tech nine players committed in the 2020 class.