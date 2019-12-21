BLACKSBURG — Charley Wiles’ presence will loom large on Virginia Tech’s sideline during the Belk Bowl.
The Hokies’ New Year’s Eve contest with Kentucky will be the first time in 23 years that Wiles, who was let go following the Hokies’ loss to Virginia last month, won’t be coaching Tech’s defensive line.
Coach Justin Fuente made a series of staff changes that also included parting ways with defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell and running backs coach Zohn Burden. He also named safeties coach Justin Hamilton to succeed Bud Foster as Tech’s defensive coordinator.
“I was disappointed and I called [Fuente] and we talked,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “I was disappointed. Coach knows how I feel about Charley. Charley knows how I feel about him. … I know [Wiles] was extremely disappointed and hurt. I was hoping he would stay and coach this game, because he deserves to go out the right way, just like I did.”
Foster had a hand in recruiting Wiles to Murray State as part of Frank Beamer’s staff in the early 1980s, and credits Wiles for helping establish the team’s Lunch Pail defense. Wiles was hired on Tech’s staff in 1996, the first year Foster had sole possession of the defensive coordinator title.
The Hokies have the most sacks (893) out of any team in the country during their time together.
“He is one of the best, if not the best defensive line coach in the country,” Foster said.
With Wiles declining Tech’s offer to coach in the Belk Bowl, Foster plotted his own plan for honoring his former assistant.
“I talked to the defensive staff, I talked to the defensive kids, we’re kind of dedicating this game to him in our room,” Foster said. “He came by the other day and we gave him the lunch pail.”
Tech will have the lunch pail with them at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, but then hand it over to Wiles after the game. The only other person to receive permanent possession of a lunch pail during Foster’s tenure is Darryl Tapp, who was hired on staff after Wiles’ departure.
Linebacker Rayshard Ashby, who has been Tech’s lunch pail holder for much of the season, said it was a fitting honor for Wiles. Ashby said it was an “emotional” moment when Wiles visited earlier in the week and Foster handed him the lunch pail.
“I mean I think everybody on this defense knows how great of a coach he is and also how great of a person coach Wiles is,” Ashby said. “He’s always there for everybody. He’s so funny. He brings life to the room everywhere he goes. We just want to send him out the right way because he’s given so much to this program and so much to us as individuals.”
Wiles told reporters earlier in the year he hoped to coach for at least a few more years. Foster isn’t sure if that’s still his plan, but if it is he’s confident that Wiles will have options.
“He’ll have an opportunity if this is what he decides to do,” Foster said. “… Whoever gets him is getting a big-time football coach and a guy who has a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm. … I am so proud of my association with him and of him and our friendship. Like I said, he’s family to me. And we’ll always be that way, regardless of what happens. If he goes elsewhere or stays here, we’ll always be family.”
Temp assignments
Fuente left it up to Foster to shape the team’s staff on the defensive side of the ball for his final game in the Belk Bowl.
While Fuente added Darryl Tapp and Tracy Claeys to the staff — Tapp has been labeled a general defensive assistant and Claeys will coach the linebackers next season — neither will coach in the bowl game.
Foster was excited to have both on campus this week to observe practice this week and participate in team meetings.
“I really like some of their input and feedback and that type of thing,” Foster said. “And the one thing that I’m taking from that is they’re great hires. And obviously Darryl knows the expectations and the traditions here. Coach Claeys is an outstanding coach in his own right and is going to be a great asset to Justin Hamilton.”
For the practice leading up to the Belk Bowl and the game itself, Pierson Prioleau is coaching the defensive backs, Zach Sparber is coaching the defensive line and Jack Tyler is working as a defensive assistant.
Prioleau will be in the press box for the game, filling the role Mitchell played on the staff on game day.
The former Hokies defender is capping off his first year on the team’s staff as director of player development for the defense, the role Justin Hamilton had before getting promoted to safeties coach. Prioleau had been coaching at Radford High School since 2011.
Tyler, a former Tech linebacker, is a quality control staff for the defense while Sparber is a defensive graduate assistant. Tyler will be in the coaches’ box with Prioleau on game day.
Fuente plans to announce permanent hires for the defensive backs and defensive line vacancies sometime in January.
