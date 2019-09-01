BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen described Ryan Willis during fall camp as a quarterback that wants to “push the envelope” thanks to his natural talent throwing the ball.
Willis pushed it on Saturday in the Hokies’ season opener at Boston College. However, he lost the battle with himself.
“He’s still, every day, every series he goes out there in a game it’s a battle between him and himself to just focus in and lock in on the details of what he needs to do,” Cornelsen said during fall camp. “Because his instincts, his talent wants him to push the envelope. He has to find the right times to do that and that’s going to be something he always has to kind of be careful with.”
In Tech’s 35-28 loss to the Eagles, everything Willis does well was on display — he threw for 344 yards (29 for 47) and tied a career-high with four touchdowns making a series of impressive throws — but the bad decisions overshadowed the positives.
Willis’ four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble) were the difference-maker — two of his picks were made in the end zone, killing promising drives in the end zone.
“I need to take care of the ball better,” Willis said plainly. “There’s a couple reads I can make better.”
It was the ninth multi-interception game of Willis’ career and first time the veteran quarterback threw three interceptions in a game since his final two starts at Kansas in 2016. Willis lost the starting job as a sophomore after turning it over seven times during the stretch.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t sugar-coat his assessment of Willis’ performance.
“We got to be better than that,” Fuente said. “We’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to have our eyes in the right spot, that’s part of playing quarterback. Obviously, he forced some ball in there sometimes when they weren’t good. I still believe Ryan can make plays and take care of the football.”
Willis said he simply made bad reads on the interceptions that came in the end zone. The first one came in the final seconds of the half with Tech threatening at the BC 17-yard line. Linebacker Joseph Sparacio picked off a pass in the end zone that was intended for James Mitchell. Meanwhile, Tayvion Robinson was wide open a few steps away.
“The outside linebacker made a good play,” Willis said. “He walled him and I thought he was going to fall off and he didn’t.”
Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian came up with the other end zone interception off of on an under-thrown pass intended for Phil Patterson early in the third quarter. Patterson had drawn multiple defenders on play, which left Hezekiah Grimsley open in the middle of the field.
“We had a little double-post action and they went to Cover 2 and I lost sight of the strong safety. I thought he bit on the inside post and he went outside,” Willis said. “That’s my fault.”
Willis took responsibility for the miscues on the sidelines as well as he tried to rally the team.
“I think he did a good job of being talkative when he made mistakes,” Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “He didn’t get down, he didn’t get others down, which is huge at the quarterback position. So, I mean, he did a good job of trying to keep everybody up and just playing for the next play.”
The attitude helped Tech’s offense put together an 18-play, 83-yard scoring drive late in the game that put the Hokies one defensive stop away from having a chance to tie the game.
Willis converted a pair of fourth downs on the drive on a couple of hard-fought rushing attempts and converted a third-and-8 with an impressive 22-yard throw at the sidelines to Kaleb Smith.
“He knows that we’ll never give up on him,” Grimsley said of Willis. “Nobody’s mad at him today.”
