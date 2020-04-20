Virginia Tech officially said goodbye to its top scorer from last season, and is also welcoming a newcomer.
All-ACC freshman team member Landers Nolley signed with Memphis after a brief stint in the transfer portal.
The Hokies’ pickup is Cordell Pemsl, who said on Sunday that he will leave Iowa as a graduate transfer and come to Blacksburg.
Nolley, a forward, picked Memphis from a list of finalists that also included Georgia and Mississippi. The Tigers confirmed Nolley signed after he made the announcement on social media.
“I’d like to start by reiterating my thanks to the staff and fans at Virginia Tech for all their love and support,” Nolley tweeted. “I will never forget my time in Blacksburg. I am beyond thankful for the tremendous opportunities in front of me to learn and grow, while aspiring to achieve greatness in the classroom and on the court.”
Nolley was named to the ACC all-freshman team this season and All-ACC honorable mention. He averaged a team-high 15.5 points, and was named the conference’s freshman of the week five times, but his father told The Roanoke Times after the season ended that the Hokies weren’t “the perfect fit” for his son.
Pemsl, who announced his decision in Instagram, is a 6-foot-9, 248-pounder played in 96 career games (14 starts) for the Hawkeyes and averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
He entered the transfer portal on April 3, and will have one year of eligibility left. A knee injury forced him to redshirt in 2018-19.
“Cordell is graduating this year, and I can’t thank him enough for the contributions that he has made to our program over the past four years,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said at the time. “He was a valuable teammate on one NIT and two NCAA Tournament teams, all while overcoming three major surgeries over the last six years. Cordell is beloved by Hawkeye Nation and he has my complete support in the coming months during this transition.”
Pemsl was a three-star recruit coming out of Wahlert Catholic, where he was named first-team all-state three times and won a pair of state titles (2014, 2015). He finished his high school career with a school record 1,611 career points and was second with 878 career rebounds.
He gives Tech coach Mike Young five signees for his 2020 class. The group also includes a grad transfer at point guard from Kansas State, Cartier Diarra. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists last season in 32 games (27 starts).
