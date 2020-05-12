Virginia Tech wants to get more linebackers into the rotation this fall.
That’s not a knock on Rayshard Ashby and Dax Hollifield, the talented linebacker tandem that started all 13 games together in 2019.
Ashby took home ACC player of the week honors five times last year and led the Hokies with 120 tackles and 17 tackles for losses, while Hollifield was one of the team’s consistent playmakers (he forced four turnovers and had nine quarterback hurries).
The game plan speaks more to the talent waiting in the wings.
Tech coach Justin Fuente saw Alan Tisdale and Amare Barno do “pretty special” things on the practice field last year, and wants that to continue against opposing offenses this fall.
Tisdale showed flashes of that last year most notably in a 42-35 win over Miami. The outside linebacker had nine tackles (four solo) with one for a loss and knocked down a pass at the end of regulation in the end zone.
Former defensive coordinator Bud Foster routinely praised Tisdale’s athleticism and coverage skills last season, but by his own admission struggled to develop a consistent rotation.
Barno redshirted last year as a junior college transfer out of Butler (Kan.) Community College, but did get in three games toward the end of the season on special teams. The outside linebacker is the tallest defender on Tech’s roster at 6-foot-6, 235-pounds.
“I know that’s something that [new defensive coordinator] Justin Hamilton has talked about quite a bit with the defensive staff in finding ways of getting the best guys on the field the best that we can,” Fuente said.
Keshon Artis is another linebacker who pushed to get in the mix during the team’s abbreviated offseason workouts. Artis played in the Hokies’ first four games as a sophomore before deciding to redshirt, much like Devon Hunter did in 2018.
“His numbers in the weight room speak for themselves,” Fuente said. “He’s one of the strongest guys we have. That’s never going to be a question. It’s just continuing to get him some experience to see how comfortable he is.”
The plan was to have the linebackers cross train — get reps at the middle and outside — during spring camp in order to create some flexibility at the position, but they never got the chance with the COVID-19 outbreak forcing Tech to cancel spring camp.
“It’s certainly hurt that part of [osing spring],” Fuente said. “I think keeping an eye on trying to cross train on those that can be cross trained is important. You know guys working at both positions is going to be important.”
Fuente used Artis to illustrate his point.
“It was going to be a big spring for him as well in terms of getting in there, and is he a guy that can play both spots? Is he not? I don’t know,” Fuente said. “Those are the questions we were looking forward to answering.”
Tech coaches are holding off on coming up with alternative plans for the competition at linebacker (the same goes for the team’s other position battles) as they wait to see how much time they get in the fall to practice ahead of the season.
“Once they tell us what that’s going to look like, it’s going to make it a little easier to plan,” Fuente said.
