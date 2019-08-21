BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive line coach Charley Wiles has a challenging job to tackle.
More specifically — defensive tackle.
The Hokies’ have six newcomers at the spot (one position change, two junior college signees and three freshman). It wouldn’t be quite so difficult if Wiles could bring the group along slowly, but the numbers game dictates that most of those defenders will see the field during the fall.
Wiles is breathing a little easier than he was six months ago, thanks to the quick development of junior college transfers Dashawn Crawford and Jaden Cunningham.
Crawford, who enrolled last January and participated in spring conditioning and practice, learned lessons that went beyond the onfield training.
Crawford, from Jones County (Miss.) Junior College, jumped right into Tech’s weight room at the end of December and went on a nutrition plan tailored to his needs, which was adding weight to his 6-foot frame.
“You never see him around here without something to eat in his hand,” Wiles said “He’s got a smoothie, he’s got a granola bar, and then all the meals that the kids are getting.”
Wiles was thrilled when Crawford weighed in at 290 pounds at the start of fall camp (20 more than when he signed), and did it without sacrificing any of the athleticism he showed in the spring.
“He’s still got his quickness and has got a little bit more pop at the point of attack,” Wiles said.
The only question Wiles has left is how big of a role Crawford will assume in the fall. He’s expected to start alongside Jarrod Hewitt, but Wiles doesn’t want to run his starting tackles into the ground.
“It’s hard to play 55-60 plays inside,” Wiles said. “It really is. It’s very physical and you can wear down a little bit, man. You’re always chasing the ball and so you can get a little tired. I think Dashawn’s somewhere in that 25-play range and so I think he can be real productive 25-30 plays a game.”
For Cunningham, a 6-2, 306-pounder , proving he could hold his own in camp was the mission. The Georgia native didn’t have a flashy resume — he was first-team all-conference last season for Hutchison (Kan.) Community College with 25 tackles (five for a loss) and 1.5 sacks — but he had the physical tools the Hokies needed up front after graduating Ricky Walker and Vinny Mihota.
“He’s been a really pleasant surprise to be honest with you,” Wiles said. “He’s a hard spot. He doesn’t get pushed around in there and he holds the point well and can run a little bit.”
Cunningham, who didn’t arrive in Blacksburg until the summer, is playing catchup in the weight room.
“Imagine him in a year,” Wiles said. “Just to get in great shape and to be in our program for a winter and a spring. He’s going to benefit huge from that.”
For now, Cunningham is working toward earning a spot on the Hokies’ two-deep — he’s competing with a hungry group of freshmen (Norell Pollard, Josh Fuga and Mario Kendricks) for that playing time.
“There’s some competition out there and that’s the best thing, knowing that you’re in direct competition and it’s a production-based business, man,” Wiles said. “You’ve got to play at a certain level and you’ve got to make plays and be productive or somebody’s going to get your spot.”
Ellis joining former Hokies at Maryland
Former Tech receiver DeJuan Ellis is joining some familiar faces.
Ellis, who announced a week into fall camp that he was going to transfer, is headed to Maryland, where he will be reunited with former Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson and wide receiver Sean Savoy.
Jackson and Savoy transferred to Maryland during the offseason after the program hired Michael Locksley as its new head coach. Locksley spent the previous three seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama and took over as co-offensive coordinator in 2018.
Ellis, a former quarterback, was working at the slot for Virginia Tech. The Maryland native redshirted as a true freshman as he learned his new position. The 5-foot-11, 178-pounder was the consensus pick by his teammates as the fastest player on Tech’s roster.
Georgia Tech hires recruiting executive
Director of centralized recruiting Thomas Guerry has accepted a position with Georgia Tech football.
Guerry was hired in 2014 by former coach Frank Beamer as the Hokies’ director of high school relations.
For the last two years, he was the football program’s director of recruiting operations, but his responsibilities shifted in the offseason to a role coordinating recruiting efforts for sports outside football and basketball.
A source familiar with the situation said working in football again was an important factor for Guerry, a Mississippi native that has ties to the state of Georgia thanks to his four years of experience working as a recruiting staffer for the University of Georgia under Mark Richt.