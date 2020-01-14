BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s coaching staff is complete.
Coach Justin Fuente announced James Madison assistant Ryan Smith as the team’s new defensive backs coach. Smith spent the 2019 season as JMU’s safeties coach and pro scout liaison.
The Dukes played in last weekend’s FCS title game — getting there with one of the top defenses in the country. They ranked third in scoring defense (14.9 points per game allowed) and first in total defense (264.7 yards allowed). Smith’s safeties accounted for 11 of the team’s 17 interceptions.
Smith previous stops include two seasons coaching defensive backs at Elon (2017-18) and two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State (2015-16) under James Franklin. He replaces former Tech defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell, who was let go after the end of the regular season.
Mitchell had coached Tech’s defensive backs since 2016.
“I’m honored to accept this opportunity to coach at a place like Virginia Tech,” Smith said in a release. “I grew up admiring the Hokies playing hard-hitting defense and being opportunistic on special teams. To have an opportunity to help carry on that tradition under Coach Fuente is truly a blessing. I can’t wait to be on the sideline at Lane Stadium and feel the passion of the fans as Hokie Nation starts jumping.”
NOTES
Football championship draws more viewers
LSU’s national championship game victory against Clemson drew nearly 26 million viewers to ESPN, up slightly from last year’s final.
ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season, when Clemson beat Alabama.
The network’s championship game megacast, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, drew 25.6 million viewers. Last year’s megacast had 25.3 million viewers. The ESPN-only audience was also up over last year, from 24.3 million to 25 million.
Overall, the television audience for New Year’s Six games were down 4% over last year for ESPN.
Washington State hires Rolovich
Nick Rolovich
was hired by Washington State on Tuesday, completing a whirlwind week for the Cougars that saw Mike Leach depart for Mississippi State after eight seasons. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to settle on Rolovich as Leach’s replacement, giving the 40-year-old a chance to lead a Power Five program.
Rolovich agreed to a five-year contract that is expected to pay about $3 million per season. He will be introduced at a news conference on Thursday.
Rolovich has been in charge at Hawaii for the past four seasons and led the Rainbow Warriors to the Mountain West Conference West Division title this season.
Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa opts for NFL Draft
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft after two of the most dominant performances of his career.
Epenesa posted his decision on his Instagram page Tuesday, writing that his time with the Hawkeyes was everything he hoped.
Epenesa was an Associated Press second-team All-American and an AP All-Big Ten first-team pick. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior from Glen Carbon, Illinois, led the Big Ten with 10.5 sacks as a backup in 2018. This season, he had 11.5, making him the first Iowa player with double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons since 2002-03.
He made a career-high 14 tackles with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in a win at Nebraska, and followed that with 2.5 sacks and defensive MVP honors in a Holiday Bowl win over Southern California.
Michigan AD served in 1997 title season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Joseph “Joe” Roberson, the University of Michigan athletic director who served during the football team’s 1997 national championship season, died Monday, school officials said. He was 84.
Roberson was Michigan’s athletic director from 1994-97, hiring football coach Lloyd Carr in 1995. University teams claimed 20 conference championships during Roberson’s tenure, officials said.
His stint as athletic director capped a 31-year career within the university system.
Roberson played baseball in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization from 1953-58.
