BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has moved a few players around since he’s been in Blacksburg.
One of the more notable position changes was Caleb Farley going from defensive back to wide receiver and back again. The change worked out for Farley, who is considered one of the top returning defensive backs in the conference for next season.
Tech didn’t have anything nearly as radical in the cards for spring. The COVID-19 outbreak in March forced the team to cancel camp without getting a single practice in, but Fuente discussed the state of his roster in an interview with The Roanoke Times last week.
The Hokies were going to give talented sophomore wide receiver Tayvion Robinson more reps on the outside. He had 31 catches for 404 yards with a touchdown last season primarily playing the slot.
The coaching staff trusted him to run jet sweeps, trick plays and take over as the team’s starting punt returner by the end of the season. They expect Robinson to be one of the team’s primary offensive weapons with Damon Hazelton, Hezekiah Grimsley, Jacoby Pinckney and Phil Patterson all transferring during the offseason.
“The thing we have is James [Mitchell] and [Nick] Gallo and Drake [Deiuliis],” Fuente said. “They have the ability to work in the slot pretty well and played quite a bit in there during the season. We felt good that the tight ends give us some versatility there. Raheem Blackshear is the other one that is in the running back room, but has that skill set. He would have worked a little bit in the slot. Tre is the other one that has played in the slot and can go in there pretty easily.”
On defense, the only real plan position news of note was that Nadir Thompson is primarily going to work at defensive back after bouncing around from corner to nickel in recent years. He played in nine games last year and recorded one tackle.
Thompson was one of Tech’s only healthy options at the position going into the spring.
Fuente announced on national signing day that Caleb Farley (back) and Jermaine Waller (lower body) would miss spring camp. Fellow defensive back Armani Chatman (undisclosed) was also expected to miss an extended portion of spring practice.
The Hokies coach added a few other names to that injury report last week — offensive lineman Tyrell Smith, wide receiver Elijah Bowick, offensive lineman Walker Culver and defensive lineman Jaden Cunningham were going to be limited or miss spring camp.
Smith, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury in a 45-10 loss to Duke in September, is in the process of applying to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. Fuente isn’t sure when a decision on the waiver will be made, but considers it a “layup.”
The 6-foot-3, 308-pounder originally signed with the Hokies back in 2014 and enrolled after spending a year at Don Bosco Prep. He went on to play in 44 straight games thanks to a role on special teams.
Cunningham spent the early portion of the 2019 season sidelined with plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the tissue running across the bottom of the feet that causes severe pain. The 6-foot-2, 306-pounder played in two games and recorded his first career tackle in the Belk Bowl, but still redshirted and has two years of eligibility left.
