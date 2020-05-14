BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice goes into fall camp every year with an open mind. Vice has said he doesn’t like being “handcuffed” by a depth chart as players are competing for playing time.
That won’t be an issue this fall since Tech canceled its entire spring camp in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The coaching staff hoped that practice time would provide clarity on some important questions.
Tech brought back nine of the 10 linemen that started at least one game in 2019 and seven linemen on the team have at least 10 career starts. The extensive experience gives Fuente and his staff a lot of permutations to work through with many of the lineman expected to get evaluated at multiple positions.
Sophomores Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson are prime examples.
Nester started 10 games at right guard, while Hudson started 10 games at center last season. They were among the 28 true freshmen in the country who played more than 500 snaps, but both could end up elsewhere on the line in the fall.
“It was going to be a pretty big evaluation starting to see if, I’m not saying he is, but if Doug [Nester] is a tackle long term,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said in an interview last month. “You know what I mean? Is Brock [Hoffman] better at center or guard? Are we better with [Bryan] Hudson at guard? Those are the questions we all had.”
Nester, who was the highest rated offensive line recruit in program history, played tackle throughout high school and has the frame for the position at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.
Hudson didn’t start working at center until Tech was a few weeks into fall camp as the uncertainty over Hoffman’s waiver claim lingered through the preseason. Hudson could get a look at all three spots on the interior of the line and the same goes for Hoffman.
“We talked about it quite a bit because we didn’t practice, we don’t have the answers to those things,” Fuente said.
It could be a challenge working through all those questions during fall camp considering Fuente expects the team’s linemen (on both sides of the ball) needing to knock off some rust when the team is allowed back on campus.
While the entire roster is finding creative ways to stay in shape and lift weights, it’s not easy for linemen to get proper practice reps on their own.
“You can go get work throwing the ball, right? Even during the situation we’re dealing with now, guys can get together and go throw the ball, the wide receivers and quarterbacks,” Fuente said. “The big people missing … you don’t walk out there and watch them in full pads on their own blocking each other. There’s an element of the technique that’s difficult — not just the contact — the technique of blocking another large, strong human that we miss out on probably the most.”
An experienced bunch
Austin Cannon: Joined the rotation at right guard midway through the 2019 season. The walk-on turned scholarship linemen played mostly on special teams in 2018.
Christian Darrisaw: Started all but one game for Tech at left tackle since arriving from Fork Union in 2018. He missed the team’s loss to Old Dominion last year with an injury. He was All-ACC honorable mention in 2019.
Silas Dzansi: He started eight games at right tackle in 2019 and made four starts in 2018 with one of those at left tackle.
Brock Hoffman: A two-year starter for Coastal Carolina. He started all 12 games at center as a true freshman then moved over and started all 12 games at right guard as a sophomore. He sat out last year as a transfer after the NCAA denied his waiver request for immediate eligibility.
Zachariah Hoyt: The Salem High graduate was the Hokies’ primary center in 2018, but also saw action at left guard. He played in four games in 2019 and made one start.
Bryan Hudson: Made 10 starts at center in 2019 as a true freshman with his first career start coming in Week 3 against Furman.
Doug Nester: Jumped into the lineup in Week 2 against Old Dominion at right guard and ended up making 10 starts at the position as a true freshman.
T.J. Jackson: Bookended the season with starts at right guard. He suffered an injury in the season-opener against Boston College that kept him out of the lineup for most of September.
Lecitus Smith: The one-time tight end was All-ACC honorable mention at left guard last year (12 starts). He’s played in 23 games in his career.
Luke Tenuta: He started the team’s final five games at right tackle, but rotated at the position with Dzansi for much of the season. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound lineman was also part of the team’s jumbo package on the goal line.
