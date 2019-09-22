BLACKSBURG — With a bye week slotted last weekend, Bud Foster assembled his Virginia Tech defensive players and showed them videos of the unit’s breakdowns in the first three games of the season.
A missed gap here, missed assignment there. A busted coverage downfield, a loss of containment on the edge.
“That’s not to embarrass anybody. It’s to show where everybody’s supposed to fit,” Foster said last week. “Those are the things that, it’s not the scheme. It’s executing the scheme.”
Foster’s unit has been able to play about a half of high-level defense each game but hasn’t authored a complete effort yet. In the opening loss at Boston College, Tech held the Eagles to just seven second-half points after giving up 28 before the break.
In a Game 2 win over Old Dominion, the Hokies gave up only three points in the first half before the Monarchs scored a pair of TDs in the final 30 minutes.
In the 24-17 win over Furman on Sept. 14, Tech allowed 14 of the Paladins’ points in the second half.
So, Foster showed them how close they’ve been to putting it all together.
“As he shows, one mistake and it’s over with,” junior defensive end Emmanuel Belmar said. “It can be a touchdown. Everybody’s got to execute their job. ”
Having the entire unit watch the busts together, instead of broken out into their position groups, helped drive home that point, the players said.
The Hokies (2-1, 0-1 ACC) host Duke on Friday night for what will be a pivotal ACC contest and a key game for Tech’s pursuit of a 27th straight bowl bid. The defense has given up 12 plays of 20 yards or more .
