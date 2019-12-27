CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley was a spectator at Mallard Creek High School on Friday morning for the first of three practices in Charlotte ahead of the Belk Bowl.
Farley was the only player on the two-deep to sit out Friday’s workout, a short portion of which was open to the media.
“I just don’t know right now,” coach Justin Fuente said of Farley’s status. “Obviously, he wasn’t able to go last time, and he’s still not getting much work.”
It’s the same back injury that kept Farley from playing against Virginia back in November. Farley dressed for the regular-season finale and went through warm-ups before deciding he wasn’t healthy enough to play.
According to Fuente, Farley has been dealing with the injury all season long.
The injury didn’t stop Farley from developing into a lockdown defender for Tech’s lunch pail defense. He led the ACC with 16 passes defended and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. He was the Hokies’ only player to be named to the All-ACC first team.
If Farley isn’t healthy enough to play, defensive back Armani Chatman will likely get the start. Chatman started in Farley’s place against UVa and played the entire second half (plus all six overtimes) against North Carolina. Farley took a blow to the head at the end of the first half of that game and didn’t return.
Chatman was eager to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to Virginia last month.
“I just feel like as a team we’re ready for anybody in the country, so we just want to step up to the plate,” Chatman said.
Junior college transfer Brion Murray, who has five tackles this season and one pass breakup, could also be in line for more reps. Tech’s coaches moved Murray from safety to cornerback after fall camp to shore up the team’s depth at the position.
“He continues to work and get better,” Fuente said. “He hadn’t played a tremendous amount of football in general. When he got here, we’ve seen him go about it the right way and continue to get better. There’s been a couple times in the middle of games where we have lost a guy or two and he has stood up, at a couple different spots quite honestly. I’ve been pleased with his development.”
An interesting wrinkle to Tech’s injury situation in the secondary is that whoever is in the lineup probably won’t need to worry too much about pass coverage.
The Hokies’ bowl opponent, Kentucky, suffered multiple injuries at quarterback and transformed its offense with starting wide receiver Lynn Bowden under center.
The Wildcats have averaged 10 pass attempts per game over the last seven weeks (less than five completions) and thrown only two passing touchdowns. In November, Kentucky ranked dead last in the FBS in passing yards (43.3 per game).
“It’s pretty obvious what they intend to do in terms of running the football with the extra hat with the quarterback and some of the read stuff,” Fuente said. “We will still need to have our eyes in the right place and be ready to win some one-on-one battles down the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.