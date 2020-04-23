This year, we have experienced a lot together. Even though working from home allows me to replace a missing pencil with another one, pick up another book when one is done, and move to the sunshine when it’s cold, I cannot replace you. I hope in the quiet moments and long afternoons of a school-less life you realize how important you are to the world. I miss you and hope you are safe and healthy.
