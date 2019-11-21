Angelina Jones had 15 points, three steals and four assists, and Gracie Huffard added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Roanoke Valley Christian’s girls basketball team defeated Ridgeview Christian 53-28 on Thursday.
The Eagles led by 15 points at the half en route to the nondistrict win.
Amanda McKenzie added 10 points, and Lauren Butler pulled down five rebounds.
Gracie McClure scored 11 points for Ridgeview Christian.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN
McClure 11, Campbell 6, Romanin 6, Glover 5.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (1-0)
Jones 15, Huffard 12, McKenzie 10, Bowman 6, Mioduszewski 4, Moore 4, Moser 2.
Ridgeview Christian 6 8 8 6 — 28
R.Valley Christian 11 18 8 16 — 53
3-point goals — Ridgeview Christian 2 (Campbell, Glover).
