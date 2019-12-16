PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed scored five points on one possession Monday night as Giles stayed unbeaten with a 45-36 nondistrict girls basketball victory over Blacksburg.
Giles (5-0) saw all of a 28-9 halftime lead disappear as the Bruins led in the fourth quarter until Reed converted a three-point play and added two free throws following a technical foul.
Reed finished with a game-high 17 points while Ashlynn Mitcham added 10.
Ellie Gresh scored 13 points for lead Blacksburg (3-2). Morgan Cheynet had 10 for the Bruins.
BLACKSBURG (3-2)
Gresh 13, McKenzie Cheynet 1, Halkidis 3, Morgan Cheynet 10, Prosser 9.
GILES (5-0)
Reed 17, Flinchum 2, Mitcham 10, Santolla 3, Janney 5, Merrix 8.
Blacksburg 4 5 14 13 — 36
Giles 11 17 4 13 — 45
3-point goals — Blacksburg 1 (Halkidis), Giles 3 (Reed 2, Santolla).
JV — Blacksburg won 48-25.
Girls basketball
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 60, Hidden Valley 17
Miette Veldman scored a game-high 26 points as the Cavaliers topped the Titans.
Meredith Wells added 10 points for Hidden Valley (3-2).
Hidden Valley (0-7) was led by Kara Reed with six points.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-2)
Veldman 26, Kirby 3, Taylor 4, Wells 10, Brumfield 6, Robertson 2, Gunter 5, Wisserman 2, Griffin 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-7)
Hanson 2, Kazemi 2, Pickens 5, Reed 6, Lkhagvasuren 2.
Lord Botetourt 27 9 14 10 — 60
Hidden Valley 5 8 4 0 — 17
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 3 (Wells 2, Gunter), Hidden Valley 2 (Reed 2)
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
George Wythe 47, Rural Retreat 26
RURAL RETREAT — Drea Betts led all scorers with 13 points as the Maroons (7-0) gained a nondistrict road win and remained unbeaten.
For the Indians (3-2), Michaela Fiscus netted 11 points.
GEORGE WYTHE (7-0)
Phillippi 9, Ingo 7, Kirtner 8, Betts 13, Tate 5, Patel 3, Malavolti 2.
RURAL RETREAT (3-2)
Ma. Fiscus 2, Mi. Fiscus 11, Moore 2, Nowers 2, Miller 4.
George Wythe 10 5 18 14 — 47
Rural Retreat 6 9 2 9 — 26
3-point goals — Geoorge Wythe 3 (Phillipi, Ingo, Patel), Rural Retreat 2 (Mi. Fiscus, Trivitt).
JV — Rural Retreat won 28-20.
Staunton River 56, Rockbridge County 38
MONETA — Jeni Levine had 18 points and seven steals to lift the Golden Eagles past the Wildcats.
Maddie Hamren added 16 points for Staunton River (5-1), while Sam Faw dished out eight assists.
Emily Guilford led Rockbridge with 13 points and Graceon Armstrong added 10.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (3-2)
Galford 13, Mahood 9, Stores 6, Armstrong 10.
STAUNTON RIVER (5-1)
J.Levine 18, Jones 3, Hamren 16, Faw 7, Whittaker 2, C.Levine 3, Creasey 2, Adkins 6.
Rockbridge County 8 13 7 10 — 38
Staunton River 13 16 15 12 — 56
3-point goals — Rockbridge County 2 (Guilford, Stores), Staunton River 4 (J.Levine, Jones, Hamren, C.Levine). JV — Staunton River won 32-29.
Radford 50, Galax 34
GALAX — Lexi Rader and Laney Cline scored 13 points each to lead the Bobcats (2-1) to a nondistrict road win.
Shalaya Foxx paced the Maroon Tide (1-2) with 13 points and Laci Hash added 12.
RADFORD (2-1)
Turk 3, Mills 8, Dean 5, Conner 6, Rader 13, Cline 13, Myers 2,
GALAX (1-2)
Leonard 9, Hash 12, Foxx 13.
Radford 12 14 11 13 — 50
Galax 10 6 4 14 — 34
3-point goals — Radford 6 (Mills 2, Rader 2, Turk, Dean) Galax 3 (Leonard, Hash, Poindexter).
JV — Radford won.
SWVa Home School 44, Lynchburg H.S. 31
Taylor Orange knocked down a game-high 19 points and Kelley Moore pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Conquerors.
For the Patriots, Karina Asselborn and Anna Harvey netted 10 points each.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL
Asselborn 10, Harvey 10, Paige 5, Briggs 2, Sherlin 4.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL
Taylor 6, Moore 6, Cooper 6.
Lynchburg 6 12 5 8 — 31
SWVa 7 15 10 12 — 44
3-point goals — Lynchburg 1 (Paige) SWVa 2 (Orange, Snyder).
Boys basketball
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst County 43
FOREST — Joseph Peters scored 14 points and the Cavaliers pulled away with a 25-11 third quarter.
Tyson Gage added 10 points for Jefferson Forest (5-1, 3-1).
Elijah Butler led all scorers with 15 points for the Lancers (4-2, 2-2).
AMHERST COUNTY (4-2, 2-2)
Butler 15, Waugh 6, Jones 2, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 7, Wright 6, M.Rose 4, B.Rose 1
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-1, 3-1)
Hogsed 4, Phillips 5, Everhart 7, Green 4, Eckart 9, Stanley 6, Gage 10, Peters 14, VanRemortel 5.
Amherst County 11 10 11 11 — 43
Jefferson Forest 16 13 25 19 — 73
3-point goals — Amherst County (Woolridge), Jefferson Forest 5 (Stanley 2, Phillips, Johnson, VanRemortel).
JV — Amherst County won 61-48
NONDISTRICT
Bland County 69, J. Monroe, W.Va. 62
NARROWS — Dylan Havens led three players in double figures with 18 points as the Bears won the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament title.
Drew Hoge added 15 points for Bland County (4-1), while Noah Payne had 12.
Shad Savage scored 19 for James Monroe.
BLAND COUNTY (4-1)
Payne 12, Havens 18, Kegley 5, Harden 6, Hoge 15, Hankins 9, Brady 4.
JAMES MONROE, W.Va.
Burks 5, Savage 19, Hazelwood 17, Williams 3, Bradley 7, Cameron Thomas 11.
Bland County 14 14 22 19 — 69
James Monroe, W.Va. 19 8 16 19 — 62
3-point goals — Bland County 5 (Havens 3, Payne, Hankins), Monroe 7 (Savage 4, Burks, Hazelwood, Williams).
Narrows 94, Giles 87
NARROWS — Dustin Wiley’s 30 points paced the Green Wave to a win over the Spartans in the third-place game in the Narrows Athletic Fund tournament.
Logan Conley had 20 points for Narrows (1-1).
Guhner Dunford scored a game-high 31 for Giles (0-5), which poured in 62 points in the second half. Brady Whitehead added 17 for the Spartans.
GILES (0-5)
Hansen 11, Whitehead 17, Simmons 2, Cannaday 8, Duncan 4, Whitlock 14, Dunford 31.
NARROWS (1-1)
Frame 4, Fletcher 7, Conley 20, Blaker 12, Green 3, Morgan 12, Wiley 30, Smith 6.
Giles 14 11 27 35 — 87
Narrows 14 32 15 33 — 94
3-point goals — Giles 7 (Whitehead 3, Cannaday, Hansen, Duncan, Dunford), Narrows 9 (Conley 3, Wiley 3, Blaker 2, Fletcher).
Hidden Valley 61, Glenvar 39
Mannu Singh had 20 points and Drew Stegall added 16 as the visiting Titans pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Highlanders.
Jacob Nichols scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter for Hidden Valley, which outscored Glenvar 22-9 during that stretch.
Stephen Barber scored 10 points for the Highlanders.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-3)
Carroll 9, Hart 7, Nichols 9, Singh 20, Stegall 16.
GLENVAR (3-3)
Av. Alexander 8, Ai. Alexander 2, Ball 9, Barber 10, Burwell 1, Housh 2, Johnson 1, McMahon 2, Puig 5.
Hidden Valley 12 14 13 22 — 61
Glenvar 12 8 10 9 — 39
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 5 (Stegall 2, Carroll, Nichols, Singh), Glenvar 3, (Av. Alexander, Barber, Puig).
JV — Hidden Valley won 47-38.
Carroll County 59, Grayson County 45
HILLSVILLE — Ian Herman scored 16 points and the Cavaliers rode a 14-point halftime lead to a nondistrict win.
Ryan Phillips added 12 points and Austin Beamer added 11 for Carroll County. (3-3)
The Blue Devils (1-4) were led by Andrew Shaffner, who scored a game-high 22 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-4)
Shaffner 22, Cox 6, Cassell 2, Pope 5, Poe 2, Weatherman 4, Brown 4
CARROLL COUNTY (3-3)
Herman 16, Phillips 12, Beamer 11, Johnson 8, Hull 3, Burcham 1, Marshall 2, Reitzel 2, Dalton 1, Cox 3
Grayson County 6 10 16 13 — 45
Carroll County 19 11 13 16 — 59
3-point goals - Grayson County 3 (Cox 2, Brown), Carroll County 10 (Herman 3, Beamer 3, Phillips 2, Johnson, Hull). JV — Carroll County won 66-40.
George Wythe 69, Rural Retreat 29
RURAL RETREAT — Peyton Coe scored 14 points and the Maroons forced 34 turnovers to claim a win in the Wythe County rivalry.
Dorrien McMillian added 12 points for George Wythe (3-0).
GEORGE WYTHE (3-0)
Blevins 8, Wilkins 4, Peyton Coe 14, Pickett 3, Dayson McMillian 4, Kirby 1, Martin 4, Molina 6, Dorrien McMillian 12, Goode 6, Mabe 7.
RURAL RETREAT (0-4)
Crowder 6, Smith 5, Pugh 2, Hight 3, Worley 8, Lemmon 2, Debord 3.
George Wythe 27 27 9 6 — 69
Rural Retreat 8 4 14 3 — 29
3-point goals — George Wythe 9 (Coe 3, Blevins 2, Dorrien McMillian 2, Pickett, Mabe), Rural Retreat 3 (Smith 2, Crowder 1). JV — George Wythe won.
Floyd County 78, Bassett 66
BASSETT — Mitchell Thompson scored a game-high 23 points as the Buffalos (4-0) rode a 14-point halftime advantage to a win over the Bengals.
Also for Floyd County, Dylan Bond netted 20 points, Josiah Banks scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Kaiden Swortzel added 13 points.
Bassett (0-6) was led by Jaxon Ford with 20 points and Keshaun Valentine with 13.
FLOYD COUNTY (4-0)
Thompson 23, Gallimore 2, Dylan Bond 20, Fenton 4, Brewer 2, Banks 14, Swortzel 13.
BASSETT (0-6)
Brown 2, Martin 4, Valentine 13, Ford 20, Hairston 5, Cunningham 8, T. Fuller 2, Gill 7, B. Fuller 5.
Floyd County 16 24 20 18 — 78
Bassett 13 14 18 21 — 66
3-point goals — Floyd County 9 (Thompson 5, Bond 4) Bassett 2 (Ford 2).
JV — Floyd County won.
SWVa Home School 80, Lynchburg H.S 54
Clay Webb 27 points and 10 rebounds, Joseph Greene netted 12 points, and Titus Vaughan and Tobey Juliano added 11 points each to lead the Conquerors.
Zach Anderson had 14 points, and Kyree Saunders and Hunter Smith scored 12 points each for the Patriots.
LYNCHBURG HOMESCHOOL
Ky. Saunders 12, Anderson 14, H. Smith 12, Ka. Saunders 6, Aronson 3, B. Smith 3, Briggs 2, Ansel 2.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL
Vaughan 11, Webb 27, Juliano 11, Greene 12, Clark 9, John 3, Richards 4, Sharp 1, Edwards 1, Dean 1.
Lynchburg HS 12 10 23 9 — 54
SWVa Home School 18 12 24 26 — 80
3-point goals — Lynchburg 4 (H. Smith 2, B. Smith, Anderson) SWVa 9 (Webb 5, Vaughan, Juliano, Green, John).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.