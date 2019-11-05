MIDLOTHIAN — Courtney Bryant had 21 kills, 25 digs, two aces, and two blocks, and Alex Christoff eight kills and 17 digs to lead Franklin County to a four-set upset of James River-Midlothian in the quarterfinals of the Region 6A volleyball tournament on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-18, 25-17, 26-28 and 25-16.
Reese Turner added 19 assists, five kills, 14 digs and two aces for Eagles (13-11), who were seeded four on the West half of the region. The Rapids were the top seed.
The Eagles will play Ocean Lakes in the semifinals on Thursday.
Volleyball
REGION 5D
Albemarle def. William Fleming 25-7, 25-6, 25-7
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Colonels (3-18) had their season come to an end in the first round of the Region 5D tournament.
Tanique Valree had three kills, an ace, a block and a dig for William Fleming. Dianna Richardson had three digs, one kill and served an ace, and Haley Schrader had two digs, one kill and an assist.
REGION 4D
Pulaski Co. def. Amherst Co. 17-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 15-10
AMHERST — Kelsey Hancock and Skylar Burton each recorded 11 kills, and Haleigh Brown added 30 assists and three kills as the Cougars rallied from down two sets down to stun the host Lancers in five sets in a Region 4D quarterfinal.
Juliana Paine notched 21 digs for Pulaski County (9-13), which will travel to top-seeded Blacksburg on Thursday for a regional semifinal.
Addie Brown led fourth-seeded Amherst County with 16 kills and four aces, Holland Saunders chimed in with 10 kills and two aces and Jazmyne Smith tallied six kills and three blocks.
E.C. Glass def. Salem 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
LYNCHBURG — V.B. Trost had 11 kills and 14 digs, and Hannah Raso added 14 kills and seven digs to lead the Hilltoppers to a Region 4D quarterfinal round win.
The Spartans (6-15) were led by Maddie Hall with four aces and 10 digs, Haley Steffan with three kills and six assists, and Sybella Work with 11 assists and seven digs.
Jefferson Forest def. Halifax Co. 25-11, 25-16, 25-7
SOUTH BOSTON — The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (18-7) got eight kills five aces and one block from Sydney Strain, six kills and one ace from Hailee Blankenship, and six kills and one block from Mariah Soucie in their straight-sets win over the Comets in a Region 4D quarterfinal match-up.
JF hosts No. 3 seed E.C. Glass Thursday in the semifinal round.
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt def. Northside 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman had 19 kills and 10 digs, and Jordyn Kepler set 42 assists and also had 11 digs to lead the defending Class 3 state champion Cavaliers (26-0) over the Vikings (12-14) in the Region 3D quarterfinals.
Ryanna Clark added 16 kills and Taylor Robertson had 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces for Lord Botetourt, which hosts Tunstall at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Kenleigh Gunter also had 11 digs.
For Northside, Tracey Hueston had five kills, Kendall Manning had eight digs and Abigale Hodges served seven aces.
Tunstall def. William Byrd 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
DRY FORK — The Terriers got three aces and 14 digs from Grayce Dantzler, three kills from Alex Dean, 14 assists from Trinity Hylton and nine kills and six digs by Allison Stoehr in falling to the Trojans in the quarterfinals.
Byrd finishes it season with a 15-8 record.
Hidden Valley def. Carroll Co. 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Frannie Sine had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Cam Davenport added 10 kills, 18 digs and two blocks as the No. 2 seed Titans (22-4) swept the No. 7 seed Cavaliers (17-7) to advance to the semifinals of the Region 3D tournament.
Hidden Valley also got 29 assists, four kills, five blocks, six digs and two aces from Faith Mitchell and five kills and three blocks from Leilani Pickens.
The Titans host No. 3 seed Abingdon, a winner over Magna Vista, on Thursday.
Abingdon def. Magna Vista 25-16, 25-11, 25-12
ABINGDON — Mackenzie Hairston had four kills, one block and one dig, Zariah Scales dished out 10 assists, Morgan Smith recorded three kills and eight digs, and Kaitlyn Viers added one kill as the Warriors (14-7) fell to the Falcons in the quarterfinal round of the Region 3D tournament.
REGION 2C
Radford def. Gretna 25-20, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21
GRETNA — Charli Dietz and Kara Armentrout each recorded 12 kills for the Bobcats in their four-set triumph over the Hawks in a Region 2C quarterfinals.
Trinity Adams dished out 35 assists for Radford (14-8), which will face Appomattox County in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brookville High School.
Floyd County def. Nelson County 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
FLOYD — Kenzee Dalton dished out 33 assists, which put her over the 1,000 career assists, mark to lead the Buffaloes (21-3) to a sweep of the Governors in the Region 2C quarterfinals.
Also for Floyd, Jaycee Dalton and Haylee Dalton knocked down 10 kills each, and Jaycee added six aces and Olivia Hylton posted five kills and three blocks.
Volleyball
REGION 1D
Thomas Walker def. Chilhowie 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13
EWING — Talyn Dibrell recorded 15 kills and two blocks, and Lakin Burke added 13 kills as the Pioneers took down the Warriors in a Region 1D first-round match.
Bella Schwartz dished out 28 assists for Thomas Walker, which travels to Grundy for a quarterfinal on Thursday.
Chilhowie was led by Caitlin Pierce with 10 kills, Josie Sheets with five kills and 21 assists and Lindsey Walker with 13 digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.