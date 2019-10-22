VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Tuesday
First round
Northside def. William Fleming 25-4, 25-9, 25-6
Franklin County def. Staunton River 25-13, 25-9, 25-16
Thursday
At Northside Middle School
Semifinals
Northside (11-12) vs. No. 1 Lord Botetourt (23-0), 6 p.m.
Franklin County (12-10) vs. No. 2 William Byrd (14-6), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
Championship
At Northside Middle School
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Tuesday
First round
Eastern Mennonite def. Miller School 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
Holy Cross def. Virginia Episcopal 25-13, 25-22, 25-19
New Covenant def. Covenant 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-7
Roanoke Catholic def. Fuqua 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Holy Cross vs. Eastern Mennonite, TBA
New Covenant vs. Roanoke Catholic, TBA
Saturday
At Eastern Mennonite H.S., Harrisonburg
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
VALLEY DISTRICT
Thursday
First round
Broadway at No. 4 Waynesboro
Turner Ashby at No. 3 Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Oct. 28
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Harrisonburg at No. 1 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro-Broadway winner vs. Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS SOCCER
VACA STATE
Monday
Quarterfinal
SWVa Home School 4, Stuart Hall 0
Blue Ridge Christian 4, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1
Westover Christian 4, Roanoke Valley Christian 1
Grace Christian 4, Timberlake Christian 0
Friday
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
Semifinals
SWVa Home School vs. Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian vs. Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
Tuesday
First round
Blue Ridge School 2, New Covenant 1
Carlisle 4, Virginia Episcopal 0
North Cross 3, Miller School 2
Wednesday
First round
No. 8 Eastern Mennonite at No. 1 Covenant
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Blue Ridge vs. Covenant-Eastern Mennonite winner, TBA
Carlisle vs. North Cross, TBA
Saturday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.