VOLLEYBALL

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Tuesday

First round

Northside def. William Fleming 25-4, 25-9, 25-6

Franklin County def. Staunton River 25-13, 25-9, 25-16

Thursday

At Northside Middle School

Semifinals

Northside (11-12) vs. No. 1 Lord Botetourt (23-0), 6 p.m.

Franklin County (12-10) vs. No. 2 William Byrd (14-6), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

Championship

At Northside Middle School

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Tuesday

First round

Eastern Mennonite def. Miller School 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Holy Cross def. Virginia Episcopal 25-13, 25-22, 25-19

New Covenant def. Covenant 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-7

Roanoke Catholic def. Fuqua 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Holy Cross vs. Eastern Mennonite, TBA

New Covenant vs. Roanoke Catholic, TBA

Saturday

At Eastern Mennonite H.S., Harrisonburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

VALLEY DISTRICT

Thursday

First round

Broadway at No. 4 Waynesboro

Turner Ashby at No. 3 Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Harrisonburg at No. 1 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro-Broadway winner vs. Spotswood-Turner Ashby winner, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

BOYS SOCCER

VACA STATE

Monday

Quarterfinal

SWVa Home School 4, Stuart Hall 0

Blue Ridge Christian 4, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1

Westover Christian 4, Roanoke Valley Christian 1

Grace Christian 4, Timberlake Christian 0

Friday

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

Semifinals

SWVa Home School vs. Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian vs. Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE

Tuesday

First round

Blue Ridge School 2, New Covenant 1

Carlisle 4, Virginia Episcopal 0

North Cross 3, Miller School 2

Wednesday

First round

No. 8 Eastern Mennonite at No. 1 Covenant

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Blue Ridge vs. Covenant-Eastern Mennonite winner, TBA

Carlisle vs. North Cross, TBA

Saturday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

