VHSL STATE FOOTBALL

SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS

(All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted)

REGION 6A

No. 4 Landstown (8-3) at No. 1 Oscar Smith (10-1)

No. 3 Thomas Dale (8-3) at No. 2 Ocean Lakes (8-3)

REGION 6B

No. 4 Massaponax (9-2) at No. 1 Freedom-Prince William (11-0)

No. 3 Colonial Forge (9-2) at No. 2 Patriot (10-1)

REGION 6C

No. 5 T.C. Williams (8-3) at No. 1 South County (11-0)

No. 3 Lake Braddock (9-2) at No. 2 Mount Vernon (10-1)

REGION 6D

No. 5 South Lakes (7-4) at No. 1 Westfield (11-0)

No. 3 Yorktown (10-1) at No. 2 James Madison (8-3)

REGION 5A

No. 5 Woodside (10-1) at No. 1 Salem-Virginia Beach (11-0)

No. 6 Nansemond River (9-2) at No. 2 Maury (11-0)

REGION 5B

No. 4 Varina (9-2) at No. 1 Highland Springs (11-0)

No. 3 Deep Run (11-0) at No. 2 Manchester (10-1)

REGION 5C

No. 5 Potomac Falls (5-6) at No. 1 Stone Bridge (9-1)

No. 3 Briar Woods (6-5) at No. 2 Woodgrove (6-4)

REGION 5D

No. 5 William Fleming (4-7) at No. 1 Mountain View (9-2)

No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4), Sat. 2 p.m.

REGION 4A

No. 5 Warwick (7-4) at No. 1 Lake Taylor (9-2)

No. 6 King’s Fork (4-7) at No. 2 Churchland (9-2)

REGION 4B

No. 4 PH-Ashland (8-3) at No. 1 Louisa County (11-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Dinwiddie (6-5) at No. 3 Eastern View (10-1)

REGION 4C

D3 Loudoun Valley (6-4) at D1 Broad Run (11-0)

D2 Tuscarora (10-1) at NW1 Liberty-Bealeton (11-0)

REGION 4D

No. 5 George Washington (7-4) at No. 1 Salem (10-1)

No. 3 Pulaski County (9-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (10-1)

REGION 3A

No. 5 I.C. Norcom (7-4) at No. 1 Hopewell (11-0), Sat. 2 p.m.

No. 3 Phoebus (10-1) at No. 2 York (11-0)

REGION 3B

No. 5. Skyline (6-5) at No. 1 Goochland (10-1)

No. 3 Brentsville (8-3) at No. 2 James Monroe (8-3)

REGION 3C

No. 4 Liberty Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Heritage (10-1), Saturday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Rockbridge County (9-2) at No. 2 Spotswood (11-0)

REGION 3D

No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (11-0)

No. 3 Magna Vista (8-3) at No. 2 Northside (8-3)

REGION 2A

No. 4 Greensville County (8-3) at No. 1 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (9-2)

No. 3 Poquoson (7-4) at No. 2 King William (8-3)

REGION 2B

No. 5 Strasburg (8-3) at No. 1 Stuarts Draft (10-1)

No. 6 East Rockingham (7-4) at No. 2 Buckingham Co. (10-1)

REGION 2C

No. 4 Glenvar (7-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (9-2)

No. 3 Gretna (8-3) at No. 2 Radford (9-2)

REGION 2D

No. 4 Central-Wise (9-2) at No. 1 Ridgeview (9-2)

No. 3 Graham (9-2) at No. 2 Union (9-2)

REGION 1A

No. 4 Washington & Lee (6-5) at No. 1 Essex (10-1)

No. 6 West Point (7-4) at No. 2 Rappahannock (8-3)

REGION 1B

No. 5 Franklin (4-7) at No. 1 Riverheads (11-0)

No. 6 Altavista (4-7) at No. 2 Sussex Central (9-2)

REGION 1C

No. 4 Auburn (6-5) at No. 1 Galax (9-1)

No. 3 George Wythe (8-2) at No. 2 Narrows (11-0)

REGION 1D

No. 5 Holston (7-4) at No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (11-0)

No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) at No. 2 J.I. Burton (9-2), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

VHSL STATE VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 6

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam 3, Massaponax 0

Battlefield 3, Ocean Lakes 0

Washington-Liberty 3, West Potomac 0

W.T. Woodson 3, South Lakes 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam 3, Battlefield 1

W.T. Woodson 3, Washington-Liberty 0

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Floyd Kellam vs. W.T. Woodson, 8 p.m.

CLASS 5

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Frank Cox 3, Mills Godwin 0

First Colonial 3, Atlee 1

North Stafford 3, Stone Bridge 0

Briar Woods 3, Albemarle

Tuesday

Semifinals

Frank Cox 3, First Colonial 1

North Stafford 3, Briar Woods 2

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Frank Cox vs. North Stafford, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Warhill 3, PH-Ashland 0

Grafton 3, Courtland 0

Blacksburg 3, James Wood 2

Loudoun County 3, Jefferson Forest 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Grafton 3, Warhill 1

Loudoun County 3, Blacksburg 0

Friday

At Siegel Center, VCU

Championship

Loudoun County vs. Grafton, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Tabb 3, Independence 2

Goochland 3, Park View-South Hill 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Fort Defiance 0

Rustburg 3, Hidden Valley 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Tabb 3, Goochland 1

Lord Botetourt 3, Rustburg 0

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Tabb vs. Lord Botetourt (30-0), 4 p.m.

CLASS 2

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Poquoson 3, East Rockingham 2

Madison County 3, King William 0

Floyd County 3, Union 2

Radford 3, Gate City 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Poquoson 3, Madison County 2

Radford 3, Floyd County 1

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Poquoson vs. Radford (18-8), 2 p.m.

CLASS 1

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Rappahannock 3, Rappahannock County 2

Riverheads 3, Middlesex 0

PH-Glade Spring 3, George Wythe 1

Auburn 3, Thomas Walker 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Riverheads 3, Rappahannock 0

Auburn 3, PH-Glade Spring 1

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Championship

Riverheads (23-3) vs. Auburn (30-2), noon

