SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
L.Taylor, M.Vista 9 0 0 54
Stanley, Christiansburg 7 3 0 45
I.Harris, N.Cross 7 0 0 42
Kelley, Auburn 7 0 0 42
Penn, Patrick Co. 6 2 0 38
Ray, R.Catholic 6 2 0 38
D.Brown, Galax 6 0 0 36
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 5 2 0 32
Mannon, Pulaski Co. 5 0 0 30
Shafer, Rockbridge Co. 5 0 0 30
S.Smith, Covington 5 0 0 30
Whorley, R.Catholic 4 6 0 30
J.Rice, R.Catholic 3 10 0 28
Shareef, R.Catholic 4 4 0 28
Chad Blaker, Narrows 4 0 0 24
Cook, P.Henry 4 0 0 24
Eller, L.Botetourt 4 0 0 24
Fisher, Northside 4 0 0 24
Z.Johnson, Galax 4 0 0 24
Mitchell, H.Valley 4 0 0 24
Motley, Carroll Co. 4 0 0 24
Nichols, W.Fleming 4 0 0 24
Prioleau, Radford 4 0 0 24
Sebolt, Glenvar 4 0 0 24
Street, Glenvar 4 0 0 24
M.Thomas, Chilhowie 4 0 0 24
Dunford, F.Chiswell 3 2 1 21
Fenton, Floyd Co. 3 2 0 20
Hunter, Christiansburg 3 2 0 20
Lytton, Radford 0 11 9 20
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 2 8 0 20
Hutton, Chilhowie 0 13 2 19
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co. 62 614 9.9 204.7
Cook, P.Henry 54 503 9.3 167.7
Stanley, Christiansburg 56 480 8.6 160.0
D.Brown, Galax 50 457 9.1 152.3
I.Harris, N.Cross 43 439 10.2 146.3
S.Smith, Covington 57 426 7.5 142.0
Fisher, Northside 35 345 9.9 115.0
Eller, L.Botetourt 40 310 7.8 103.3
Hatfield, W.Byrd 42 308 7.1 102.6
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 60 306 5.1 102.0
Persinger, Salem 27 274 10.1 137.0
L.Taylor, M.Vista 36 265 7.4 88.3
Wilson, H.Valley 67 261 3.9 87.0
Morgan, Narrows 34 259 7.6 86.3
Hunter, Christiansburg 33 257 7.8 85.7
Whorley, R.Catholic 7 254 36.3 84.7
Collini, Giles 53 250 4.7 83.3
Poe, Grayson Co. 49 249 4.2 83.0
Owens, E.Montgomery 39 244 6.2 81.3
Wells, G.Wythe 51 244 4.8 81.3
Ray, R.Catholic 7 232 33.0 77.3
Peckron, Galax 23 231 10 77.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 59 225 3.8 75.0
Rupe, Radford 18 223 12.4 111.5
Cupit, J.Forest 32 212 6.6 106.0
A.Brown, S.River 29 208 7.2 69.3
Forbes, J.River 28 205 7.3 68.3
Gilley, Chilhowie 31 197 5.4 65.7
Prioleau, Radford 14 197 14.1 65.7
Wade, L.Botetourt 51 196 3.8 65.3
J.Rice, R.Catholic 18 192 10.7 64.0
Motley, Carroll Co. 33 189 5.7 63.0
Chad Blaker, Narrows 24 177 7.4 59.0
Kelley, Auburn 33 174 5.3 58.0
Merriman, Patrick Co. 43 174 4.0 58.0
Chase Blaker, Narrows 39 169 6.2 56.3
Finley, Pulaski Co. 30 167 5.6 55.7
Fridley, Alleghany 41 164 4.0 54.7
Lewis, W.Fleming 29 162 5.7 54.0
Dalton, Carroll Co. 43 159 3.7 53.0
Bailey, F.Chiswell 30 155 5.2 51.2
Broughman, Alleghany 44 154 3.5 51.3
Howell, Alleghany 8 151 18.9 50.,3
Eanes, S.River 42 150 3.6 50.0
Loder, Glenvar 25 150 6.0 50.0
Williams, Chilhowie 29 150 5.2 50.0
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Bell, H.Valley 16 139 0 8.7
Cann, N.Cross 16 237 3 14.8
Coates, C.Spring 14 235 2 16.8
Sebolt, Glenvar 14 340 3 24.3
Thompson, G.Wythe 14 468 5 33.4
McCormick, P.Henry 12 140 2 11.6
Tinsley, W.Byrd 12 156 2 13.0
Loder, Glenvar 11 153 1 13.9
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 11 353 3 32.1
Doss, Chilhowie 10 202 3 20.2
Hamm, Marion 10 80 0 8.0
Pedigo, P.Henry 10 240 3 24.0
Baines, N.Cross 9 123 3 13.7
Bryson, Galax 9 138 0 15.3
Cole, N.Cross 9 77 1 8.6
Earls, Northside 9 120 1 13.3
Jackson, N.Cross 9 158 4 17.5
Fenton, Floyd Co. 8 100 2 12.5
Gilley, Chilhowie 8 238 2 29.8
Z.Johnson, Galax 8 166 4 20.8
Ryder, Bath Co. 8 96 0 12.0
Santoemma, M.Vista 8 136 0 17.0
Flenner, Bath Co. 7 198 3 28.3
McDaniel, H.Valley 7 146 3 20.8
Reeves, C.Spring 7 71 1 10.1
Wiley, Narrows 7 177 3 25.2
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe 39-65-0 7 60.0 787
Zappia, N.Cross 42-69-2 10 60.8 623
Wolk, Glenvar 31-59-4 6 52.5 601
Pickett, Galax 33-53-3 8 62.3 589
L.Adams, Chilhowie 25-57-4 8 43.9 559
G.Carroll, H.Valley 41-69-2 8 59.4 532
Gunn, P.Henry 31-49-3 6 63.3 522
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 44-58-3 6 64.7 500
Chaney, Salem 16-25-1 6 64.0 413
Duncan, C.Spring 30-65-2 4 46.2 402
Hatfield, W.Byrd 23-49-5 1 46.9 363
D.Hairston, M.Vista 18-33-0 3 54.5 356
Luckett, Franklin Co. 17-37-1 4 45.9 346
Fussell, Bath Co. 18-53-5 4 40.0 339
Tate, Marion 22-44-4 2 50.0 304
Lewis, W.Fleming 18-31-2 2 54.5 299
Riddlebarger, J.Forest 19-27-1 1 70.4 288
Nichols, W.Fleming 19-35-0 5 54.3 255
Gibson, Covington 8-25-5 3 32.0 245
Chase Blaker, Narrows 19-36-1 2 52,8 208
Webb, Northside 24-52-1 1 46.1 202
J.Hairston, Bassett 13-38-0 1 34.2 193
Hunter, Christiansburg 10-23-0 3 43.5 191
Broughman, Alleghany 8-24-0 2 33.3 183
Ratcliffe, Giles 12-19-1 0 63,2 178
Overstreet, S.River 6-11-1 2 54.5 173
Salvi, L.Botetourt 9-18-0 2 50.0 171
Rupe, Radford 10-22-0 2 45.5 162
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe 10 409 40.9
Luckett, Franklin Co. 12 481 40.1
Hunter, Christiansburg 6 240 40.0
Simpson, Pulaski Co. 10 397 39.7
Rago, L.Botetourt 7 277 39.6
Sloss, Craig Co. 8 305 38.5
Tate, Marion 8 306 38.3
Deaton, S.River 12 436 36.0
Wootten, P.McCluer 12 422 35.2
Kerrick, M.Vista 10 346 34.6
Peay, J.River 7 242 34.6
Pope, Grayson Co. 10 343 34.3
Langhammer, P.Henry 3 102 34.0
Lytton, Radford 5 168 33.6
Vanremortel, J.Forest 5 167 33.4
Killinger, C.Spring 11 363 33.0
INTERCEPTIONS
Strong, H.Valley 3
L.Adams, Chilhowie 2
Baines, N.Cross 2
Chase Blaker, Narrows 2
Dillow, J.River 2
Marshall, Carroll Co. 2
Nichols, W.Fleming 2
Overstreet, S.River 2
Preston, M.Vista 2
Richards, W.Byrd 2
Roberts, M.Vista 2
M.Thomas, Chilhowie 2
C.Thompson, H.Valley 2
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Stanley, Christiansburg 31 29 45.5
Conner, Floyd Co. 30 29 44.5
Jones, P.Henry 30 16 38.0
Street, Glenvar 28 18 37.0
Britton, N.Cross 27 12 33.0
Eanes, S.River 20 26 33.0
Bowman, Narrows 19 20 29.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley 27 4 29.0
K.Martin, G.Wythe 23 10 28.0
Poe, Grayson Co. 21 14 28.0
Cockram, Floyd Co. 24 6 27.0
Greer, Chilhowie 20 12 26.0
Theimer, J.River 15 22 26.0
Jackson, N.Cross 2 27 25.5
Milby, C.Spring 22 7 25.5
Davis, P.Henry 17 14 24.0
Elliott, Northside 19 10 24.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co. 16 16 24.0
McMillan, G.Wythe 20 8 24.0
Barnett, Covington 16 15 23.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry 15 17 23.5
Reeves, C.Spring 22 2 23.5
R.Williams, Christiansburg 15 16 23.5
Green, M.Vista 17 11 22.5
Blank, Northside 18 8 22.0
McDaniel, Bassett 17 10 22.0
Bishop, Northside 15 13 21.5
Hall, Covington 16 11 21.5
Preston, Northside 15 13 21.5
Robertson, Narrows 18 7 21.5
Neighbors, C.Spring 16 11 21.5
Loan, Bath Co. 17 8 21.0
Collini, Giles 18 5 20.5
Gravely, M.Vista 17 6 20.0
SACKS
Morgan, Narrows 6.0
Jackson, N.Cross 5.0
Daniel, N.Cross 4.5
Needham, Narrows 4.0
Mitchell, H.Valley 3.5
Royal, Auburn 3.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
A.Vaught, R.Catholic 12.0
Jackson, N.Cross 10.0
Peoples, Galax 10.0
Greer, Chilhowie 9.0
Jones, P.Henry 9.0
Gill, Bassett 8.0
McDaniel, Bassett 8.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry 8.0
Ray, R.Catholic 8.0
R.Vaught, Galax 8.0
Britton, N.Cross 7.5
Hoffman, Radford 7.5
Hawks, Galax 7.0
McDaniel, Narrows 7.0
Morgan, Narrows 7.0
Street, Glenvar 7.0
