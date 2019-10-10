SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
Taylor, M.Vista 17 0 0 102
Harris, N.Cross 13 2 0 80
Z.Johnson, Galax 11 0 0 66
Kelley, Auburn 11 0 0 66
Mitchell, Blacksburg 10 2 0 62
Penn, Patrick Co. 10 2 0 62
Wells, G.Wythe 10 0 0 60
Thompson, G.Wythe 9 2 0 58
Ray, R.Catholic 9 2 0 56
Shareef, R.Catholic 9 2 0 56
S.Smith, Covington 9 2 0 56
Street, Glenvar 9 2 0 56
Shafer, Rockbridge Co. 9 0 0 54
Wade, L.Botetourt 9 0 0 54
Fenton, Floyd Co. 8 2 0 50
Baines, N.Cross 8 0 0 48
Cook, P.Henry 8 0 0 48
Fisher, Northside 8 0 0 48
Loder, Glenvar 8 0 0 48
Stanley, Christiansburg 7 3 0 45
East, Auburn 4 14 2 44
Bailey, F.Chiswell 7 0 0 42
D.Brown, Galax 7 0 0 42
Gilley, Chilhowie 7 0 0 42
Leftwich, Salem 7 0 0 42
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 7 0 0 42
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 7 0 0 42
Motley, Carroll Co. 7 0 0 42
Rupe, Radford 7 0 0 42
Sebolt, Glenvar 7 0 0 42
Wood, Salem 7 0 0 42
J.Williams, Chilhowie 6 4 0 40
Hutton, Chilhowie 0 27 4 39
Fridley, Alleghany 6 0 0 36
Dunford, F.Chiswell 5 6 1 37
McDaniel, H.Valley 6 0 0 36
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 6 0 0 36
K.Smith, Bassett 6 0 0 36
M.Thomas, Chilhowie 6 0 0 36
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford 6 0 0 36
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co. 133 1145 8.6 190.8
Cook, P.Henry 114 831 7.3 138.5
Harris, N.Cross 100 742 7.4 123.7
S.Smith, Covington 193 711 6.9 142.2
D.Brown, Galax 82 710 8.7 142.0
Fisher, Northside 66 700 10.6 140.0
Wells, G.Wythe 104 661 6.3 110.2
Persinger, Salem 74 635 8.6 127.0
Cupit, J.Forest 102 627 6.2 125.4
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 129 609 4.7 101.8
Wade, L.Botetourt 79 584 7.4 116.8
Stanley, Christiansburg 88 580 6.6 116.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 103 544 5.3 108.8
Collini, Giles 100 523 5.2 87.2
Taylor, M.Vista 70 512 7.3 85.3
Ratcliffe, Giles 120 506 4.2 84.3
Mitchell, Blacksburg 59 495 8.4 82.5
Gilley, Chilhowie 56 487 8.7 81.2
Loder, Glenvar 61 486 7.9 81.0
Kelley, Auburn 93 474 5.1 79.0
K.Smith, Bassett 93 474 5.1 79.6
Rupe, Radford 56 464 8.3 92.8
Tate, Marion 77 460 6.0 92.0
Crawford, Craig Co. 44 351 8.0 87.8
Morgan, Narrows 61 432 7.1 86.4
Ray, R.Catholic 23 419 18.2 83.8
Simmons, G.Wythe 76 453 6.0 75.5
Poe, Grayson Co. 110 406 3.7 67.7
Wilson, H.Valley 98 404 4.1 67.3
J.Williams, Chilhowie 61 370 6.1 61.7
Wood, Salem 40 370 9.3 74.0
Chase Blaker, Narrows 73 359 4.9 71.8
Bailey, F.Chiswell 62 351 5.7 58.5
Crawford, Craig Co. 44 351 8.0 87.8
East, Auburn 64 347 5.4 57.8
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 29 335 11.6 67.0
A.Brown, S.River 44 326 74 65.2
Poole, F.Chiswell 51 315 6.1 52.5
Forbes, J.River 54 310 5.7 51.7
Shareef, R.Catholic 42 310 7.4 62.0
Hatfield, W.Byrd 42 308 7.3 102.6
Strong, H.Valley 70 303 4.3 50.5
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Sebolt, Glenvar 30 665 6 22.0
Thompson, G.Wythe 29 775 8 26.7
Bell, H.Valley 27 221 0 8.2
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 23 603 7 26.2
Cann, N.Cross 22 335 4 15.2
Baines, N.Cross 21 450 7 21.4
Fenton, Floyd Co. 21 331 6 15.8
Coates, C.Spring 20 325 4 16.3
Pedigo, P.Henry 20 424 4 21.2
Z.Johnson, Galax 19 370 11 19.5
McCormick, P.Henry 19 221 3 11.6
Mohamed, Blacksburg 19 369 3 19.4
Doss, Chilhowie 18 322 5 17.9
Dalton Henderson, Craig Co. 18 359 4 19.9
Pope, Grayson Co. 18 285 2 15.8
Tinsley, W.Byrd 18 194 2 10.7
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 17 232 4 13.6
Earls, Northside 17 216 2 12.7
Burcham, Carroll Co. 16 295 3 18.4
Calhoun, Marion 16 176 0 11.0
Gholston, Blacksburg 16 254 2 15.9
Jackson, N.Cross 16 360 6 22.5
Mitchell, H.Valley 16 178 5 11.1
Reeves, C.Spring 16 196 2 12.3
John Gass, Liberty 15 193 2 12.9
Mitchell, Blacksburg 15 263 3 17.3
Santoemma, M.Vista 15 205 1 13.7
Mayr, Rockbridge Co. 14 147 1 10.5
Ryder, Bath Co. 14 141 0 16.1
Grant, M.Vista 13 331 4 25.5
Hamm, Marion 13 115 0 8.8
Richardson, Marion 13 178 0 13.7
Braxton, J.Forest 12 392 5 32.7
Dunford, F.Chiswell 12 136 3 11.3
Ellison, M.Vista 12 147 3 12.3
Flenner, Bath Co. 12 294 4 24.5
Loder, Glenvar 12 196 1 16.3
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 12 206 1 17.2
McDaniel, H.Valley 12 307 6 25.6
Motley, Carroll Co. 12 244 4 20.3
Wiley, Narrows 12 287 5 23.9
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Simmons, G.Wythe 70-108-0 11 64.8 1367
Zappia, N.Cross 75-136-6 17 55.1 1336
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 70-110-8 11 63.6 1131
Wolk, Glenvar 58-106-7 9 54.7 1121
Carroll, H.Valley 81-132-3 14 61.4 1105
Goforth, Blacksburg 64-133-7 9 48.1 1075
D.Hairston, M.Vista 55-88-1 9 62.5 953
Pickett, Galax 56-103-4 16 54.4 947
Gunn, P.Henry 55-97-5 9 56.7 906
Tate, Marion 58-109-6 6 53.2 765
L.Adams, Chilhowie 36-79-8 10 45.6 710
Duncan, C.Spring 52-110-2 7 47.3 699
Chaney, Salem 36-60-2 8 60.0 671
Riddlebarger, J.Forest 38-69-3 7 55.1 654
Dakota Henderson, Craig Co. 38-76-7 5 50.0 621
Luckett, Franklin Co. 28-56-2 8 50.0 606
Dalton, Carroll Co. 36-64-2 7 56.3 575
Chase Blaker, Narrows 32-55-1 5 58.2 516
Webb, Northside 43-84-4 2 51.2 496
J.Hairston, Bassett 34-72-2 5 47.2 487
Fussell, Bath Co. 31-102-5 10 30.4 482
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 29-57-3 7 50.9 443
Salvi, L.Botetourt 25-39-2 6 64.1 403
Nichols, W.Fleming 30-61-2 6 49.2 400
Hatfield, W.Byrd 23-49-5 1 46.9 363
Hunter, Christiansburg 20-45-2 6 44.4 345
Baker, W.Byrd 27-53-3 2 50.1 344
McAllister, J.River 21-49-1 2 42.7 332
Cassell, Grayson Co. 24-57-3 2 42.1 316
Rupe, Radford 24-54-0 3 44.4 315
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
Simmons, G.Wythe 12 483 40.3
Luckett, Franklin Co. 19 746 39.3
Sloss, Craig Co. 8 305 38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista 19 708 37.3
Tate, Marion 17 632 37.2
Lytton, Radford 19 700 36.8
Carroll, H.Valley 19 694 36.5
Cole, N.Cross 7 254 36.3
Goforth, Blacksburg 15 544 36.3
Logan, Salem 10 356 35.6
Deaton, S.River 21 744 35.4
Wootten, P.McCluer 12 422 35.2
Peay, J.River 7 242 34.6
Bowman, Narrows 14 478 34.1
Ortiz, Galax 10 334 33.4
Hunter, Christiansburg 13 429 33.0
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic 5
Medley, P.Henry 4
Strong, H.Valley 4
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Conner, Floyd Co. 51 54 78.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe 59 25 71.5
Stanley, Christiansburg 43 46 66.5
Street, Glenvar 50 29 64.5
J.Jones, P.Henry 48 32 64.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 51 16 59.0
Eanes, S.River 43 30 58.0
Collini, Giles 47 14 55.0
Britton, N.Cross 39 27 52.5
Carroll, H.Valley 47 5 49.5
Crigger, F.Chiswell 43 13 49.5
Cockram, Floyd Co. 42 14 49.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co. 36 26 49.0
J.Johnson, Chilhowie 39 19 48.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry 33 31 48.5
Theimer, J.River 28 40 48.0
Greer, Chilhowie 36 20 46.0
Poole, F.Chiswell 37 16 45.0
Edwards, Patrick Co. 32 24 44.0
Epperley, Blacksburg 16 56 44.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 32 23 43.5
R.Vaught, Galax 38 11 43.5
E.Jones, F.Chiswell 34 18 43.0
Milby, C.Spring 36 14 43.0
SACKS
Royal, Auburn 6.5
Morgan, Narrows 6.0
Pruitt, Marion 6.0
Gill, Bassett 5.0
Jackson, N.Cross 5.0
McDaniel, Bassett 5.0
Needham, Narrows 5.0
Cundiff, N.Cross 5.0
Daniel, N.Cross 5.0
Horton, Northside 4.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Greer, Chilhowie 16.0
Mitchell, H.Valley 14.5
A.Vaught, R.Catholic 14.0
Hoffman, Radford 13.5
Moss, Marion 13.5
J.Jones, P.Henry 13.0
Lefew, Chilhowie 13.0
R.Vaught, Galax 12.0
Peoples, Galax 12.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry 11.5
Jackson, N.Cross 11.0
McDaniel, Bassett 11.0
