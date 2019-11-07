SCORING
TD XPT FG PTS
Harris, N.Cross 21 2 0 128
Taylor, M.Vista 21 0 0 126
S.Smith, Covington 20 2 0 122
Shareef, R.Catholic 18 12 0 120
Morgan, Narrows 11 35 2 107
Ray, R.Catholic 16 6 0 102
East, Auburn 10 26 5 101
Street, Glenvar 16 2 0 98
Cook, P.Henry 16 0 0 96
Cupit, J.Forest 16 0 0 96
Fisher, Northside 16 0 0 96
Chad Blaker, Narrows 15 2 0 92
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg 15 2 0 92
Fenton, Floyd Co. 14 4 0 88
Persinger, Salem 14 2 0 86
Z.Johnson, Galax 14 0 0 84
Wells, G.Wythe 14 0 0 84
K.Smith, Bassett 13 4 0 82
Shafer, Rockbridge 13 0 0 78
Wade, L.Botetourt 13 0 0 78
Penn, Patrick Co. 12 4 0 76
Baines, N.Cross 12 0 0 72
Kelley, Auburn 12 0 0 72
Leftwich, Salem 12 0 0 72
Loder, Glenvar 12 0 0 72
Rupe, Radford 12 0 0 72
Sprowl, Patrick Co. 12 0 0 72
J.Rice, R.Catholic 7 28 0 70
Thomas, Chilhowie 11 2 0 68
Bailey, F.Chiswell 11 0 0 66
Gilley, Chilhowie 11 0 0 66
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 11 0 0 66
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 10 4 0 64
Stanley, Christiansburg 10 3 0 63
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 10 0 0 60
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 10 0 0 60
RUSHING
ATT YDS AVG GAVG
Penn, Patrick Co. 178 1373 7.7 152.6
Cupit, J.Forest 160 1363 8.5 151.4
S.Smith, Covington 160 1351 8.4 168.9
D.Brown, Galax 127 1329 10.5 166.1
Fisher, Northside 154 1282 8.3 142.4
Persinger, Salem 137 1184 8.6 131.6
Harris, N.Cross 135 1176 8.7 130.7
Cook, P.Henry 164 1042 6.4 104.2
Shareef, R.Catholic 107 869 8.1 96.6
Stanley, Christiansburg 157 854 5.4 94.8
Taylor, M.Vista 124 845 6.8 93.9
Loder, Glenvar 122 839 6.8 93.2
Morgan, Narrows 102 839 8.2 93.2
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 195 837 4.3 83.7
Collini, Giles 141 808 5.7 89.8
Wells, G.Wythe 102 801 6.6 100.1
Ray, R.Catholic 60 797 13.3 88.6
Wade, L.Botetourt 122 794 6.5 88.2
Moore, W.Byrd 126 785 6.2 98.3
D.Owens, E.Montgomery 105 774 7.4 86.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co. 110 762 6.9 127.0
Kelley, Auburn 163 746 4.6 74.6
K.Smith, Bassett 129 730 5.6 91.3
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg 91 721 7.9 80.1
Ratcliffe, Giles 158 720 4.6 80.0
Chad Blaker, Narrows 65 707 10.8 78.6
Brewer, R.Retreat 110 696 62.7 87.0
Gilley, Chilhowie 72 690 9.6 76.7
East, Auburn 112 666 5.9 66.6
Rupe, Radford 89 665 7.5 73.9
Wilson, H.Valley 129 603 4.7 67.0
Crawford, Craig Co. 74 602 8.1 66.9
Simmons, G.Wythe 108 586 5.4 73.3
Hunter, Christiansburg 102 571 5.6 63.4
Baker, W.Byrd 108 561 6.2 62.3
Bailey, F.Chiswell 94 554 5.9 55.4
Kennedy, Pulaski Co. 129 548 4.2 68.5
Merriman, Patrick Co. 131 545 4.2 60.6
A.Brown, S.River 77 515 6.7 57.2
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford 84 574 6.8 63.8
Chase Blaker, Narrows 105 549 5.2 61.0
Tate, Marion 104 543 5.2 67.9
Strong, H.Valley 113 541 4.8 60.1
Rodrigue, Carroll Co. 83 539 6.5 59.9
McClung, Rockbridge Co. 57 523 9.2 58.1
Shafer, Rockbridge Co. 86 519 6.0 57.7
Street, Glenvar 116 504 4.3 56.0
RECEIVING
REC YDS TD AVG
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 48 983 10 20.5
Pedigo, P.Henry 41 782 7 19.1
Bell, H.Valley 37 466 3 12.6
B.Thompson, G.Wythe 37 1028 9 27.8
Sebolt, Glenvar 35 728 6 21.0
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 34 442 9 13.0
Baines, N.Cross 31 668 11 21.5
Bannister, W.Fleming 31 480 5 15.5
Cann, N.Cross 31 516 6 16.6
Fenton, Floyd Co. 31 540 9 17.4
Earls, Northside 30 487 3 16.2
Mohamed, Blacksburg 30 575 6 19.2
L.Owens, Craig Co. 27 295 2 10.9
Z.Johnson, Galax 26 526 14 20.2
Tinsley, W.Byrd 26 314 4 11.2
Burcham, Carroll Co. 25 416 4 16.7
Henderson, Craig Co. 25 443 4 17.7
Ryder, Bath Co. 25 238 1 9.5
Coates, C.Spring 24 396 4 16.5
K.Mitchell, H.Valley 24 249 6 10.4
Ellison, M.Vista 23 357 4 15.5
Flenner, Bath Co. 23 557 9 24.2
Doss, Chilhowie 22 347 6 15.8
Grant, M.Vista 22 469 6 21.3
Jackson, N.Cross 22 466 8 21.2
Santoemma, M.Vista 22 274 2 12.5
PASSING
C-A-I TD PCT YDS
Jay, Rockbridge Co. 122-187-13 18 65.2 1928
Zappia, N.Cross 111-189-6 26 58.6 1917
Simmons, G.Wythe 94-150-1 14 62.7 1840
Gunn, P.Henry 101-179-7 20 56.4 1719
D.Hairston, M.Vista 100-172-3 16 58.1 1655
G.Carroll, H.Valley 112-192-7 19 58.3 1577
Pickett, Galax 86-149-5 23 57.7 1532
Goforth, Blacksburg 86-165-8 14 52.1 1518
Wolk, Glenvar 82-151-9 11 54.3 1458
Chase Blaker, Narrows 59-100-2 13 59.0 1107
Luckett, Franklin Co. 52-105-8 14 49.5 1057
Webb, Northside 74-139-6 6 53.2 1004
H.Chaney, Salem 55-96-4 13 57.3 1000
Tate, Marion 81-148-8 9 54.7 987
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co. 52-106-6 16 49.1 984
Dalton, Carroll Co. 59-108-3 11 54.6 872
Nichols, W.Fleming 64-128-5 8 50.0 871
L.Adams, Chilhowie 46-103-9 12 44.7 824
Baker, W.Byrd 63-132-6 6 47.7 794
Hunter, Christiansburg 47-103-4 12 45.6 747
J.Hairston, Bassett 50-98-2 7 51.0 660
McAllister, J.River 48-95-4 5 50.1 628
Rupe, Radford 36-81-2 5 44.4 595
McCloud, Pulaski Co. 48-99-13 4 48.5 511
PUNTING
NO YDS AVG
Luckett, Franklin Co. 31 1181 38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista 33 1238 37.5
Simmons, G.Wythe 19 712 37.5
Tate, Marion 25 922 36.9
G.Carroll, H.Valley 32 1178 36.8
Rago, L.Botetourt 23 846 36.8
Hunter, Christiansburg 31 1127 36.4
Logan, Salem 16 581 36.3
Lytton, Radford 29 1026 36.2
Wootten, P.McCluer 17 590 34.7
Bowman, Narrows 14 478 34.1
Fouts, P.Henry 21 717 34.1
Goforth, Blacksburg 21 713 34.0
East, Auburn 22 744 33.8
Simpson, Pulaski Co. 30 1021 33.8
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic 8
Goforth, Blacksburg 5
Strong, H.Valley 5
Carter, Pulaski Co. 4
Hines, N.Cross 4
McDaniel, H.Valley 4
Jayden McDonald, Salem 4
TACKLES
IND AST TOT
Conner, Floyd Co. 78 86 121.0
Stanley, Christiansburg 78 70 113.0
Eanes, S.River 78 60 108.0
Martin, G.Wythe 80 32 96.0
Street, Glenvar 74 44 96.0
J.Jones, P.Henry 69 53 95.5
Britton, N.Cross 67 50 92.0
R.Vaught, Galax 69 22 80.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley 71 12 77.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 51 50 76.0
Milby, C.Spring 66 20 76.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell 58 33 74.5
Davis, P.Henry 52 41 72.5
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 62 21 72.5
Cockram, Floyd Co. 59 26 72.0
Collini, Giles 61 22 72.0
D.Green, M.Vista 57 29 71.5
N.Johnson, P.Henry 49 44 71.0
Bishop, Northside 55 30 70.0
Greer, Chilhowie 54 32 70.0
E.Jones, F.Chiswell 56 28 70.0
Holland, L.Botetourt 52 35 69.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie 55 29 69.5
Preston, Northside 55 29 69.5
T.Thompson, W.Byrd 47 45 69.5
Edwards, Patrick Co. 48 42 69.0
Elliott, Northside 53 32 69.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co. 50 36 68.0
Cupit, J.Forest 47 40 67.0
Cannaday, Franklin Co. 58 17 66.5
Epperley, Blacksburg 25 79 64.5
Strong, H.Valley 61 7 64.5
Lefew, Chilhowie 50 28 64.0
SACKS
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co. 11.5
McDaniel, Bassett 11.0
Pruitt, Marion 10.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co. 9.5
Horton, Northside 8.0
Cundiff, N.Cross 7.0
Royal, Auburn 6.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Moss, Marion 24.0
Greer, Chilhowie 23.0
Russell, Pulaski Co. 21.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic 21.0
K.Mitchell, H.Valley 20.5
George, M.Vista 19.0
Hoffman, Radford 19.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry 18.5
Lefew, Chilhowie 18.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery 18.0
R.Vaught, Galax 18.0
