BLUE RIDGE
DISTRICT OVERALL
Lord Botetourt 0 0 2 0
William Fleming 0 0 2 0
Franklin County 0 0 1 1
Northside 0 0 1 1
William Byrd 0 0 1 1
Staunton River 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Bluefield, W.Va. at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Magna Vista 0 0 2 0
Halifax County 0 0 1 0
George Washington 0 0 1 1
Patrick County 0 0 1 1
Bassett 0 0 0 2
Martinsville 0 0 0 2
Tunstall 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
William Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Person, N.C. at Halifax County, 7 p.m.
William Fleming at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Hidden Valley 1 0 2 0
Christiansburg 0 0 2 0
Pulaski County 0 0 2 0
Salem 0 0 2 0
Blacksburg 0 0 1 1
Cave Spring 0 0 0 2
Patrick Henry 0 1 1 1
Friday’s games
Amherst County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass 0 0 1 0
Jefferson Forest 0 0 1 0
Heritage 0 0 1 1
Liberty 0 0 1 1
Liberty Christian 0 0 1 1
Rustburg 0 0 1 1
Amherst County 0 0 0 2
Brookville 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Amherst County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Appomattox County at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Graham 1 0 1 1
Tazewell 1 1 1 1
Marion 0 0 0 1
Lebanon 0 0 0 2
Richlands 0 0 0 2
Virginia High 0 1 0 2
Friday’s games
Giles at Graham, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Marion at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Mount View, W.Va. at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Tennessee High, Tenn. at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood 0 0 2 0
Rockbridge County 0 0 1 1
Turner Ashby 0 0 1 1
Broadway 0 0 0 2
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 2
Waynesboro 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Broadway at Central-Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
Chilhowie 0 0 2 0
Holston 0 0 2 0
PH-Glade Spring 0 0 2 0
Rural Retreat 0 0 1 1
Northwood 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Holston at John Battle, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
George Wythe 1 0 1 1
Galax 0 0 2 0
Auburn 0 0 1 1
Grayson County 0 0 0 2
Fort Chiswell 0 1 1 1
Friday’s games
Floyd County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Marion at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows 0 0 2 0
Covington 0 0 1 1
Craig County 0 0 0 1
Bath County 0 0 0 2
Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 2
Parry McCluer 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Covington at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford 0 0 2 0
Alleghany 0 0 1 1
Carroll County 0 0 1 1
Floyd County 0 0 1 1
James River 0 0 1 1
Giles 0 0 0 2
Glenvar 0 0 0 2
Friday’s games
Rockbridge County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m
Floyd County at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Giles at Graham, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross 1 0 3 0
Blue Ridge 1 0 2 0
Fishburne Military 0 1 0 1
Hargrave Military 0 1 0 2
Friday’s games
Hampton Roads at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s game
Fishburne Military at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic 2 0
Friday’s game
Norfolk Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
TIMESLAND TOP 10
1. Salem (2-0)
2. Lord Botetourt (2-0)
3. Magna Vista (2-0)
4. Jefferson Forest (1-0)
5. Radford (1-0)
6. Pulaski County (2-0)
7. Galax (2-0)
8. Blacksburg (1-1)
9. Franklin County (1-1)
10. William Fleming (2-0)
