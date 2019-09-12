BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

Lord Botetourt 0 0 2 0

William Fleming 0 0 2 0

Franklin County 0 0 1 1

Northside 0 0 1 1

William Byrd 0 0 1 1

Staunton River 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Bluefield, W.Va. at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Magna Vista 0 0 2 0

Halifax County 0 0 1 0

George Washington 0 0 1 1

Patrick County 0 0 1 1

Bassett 0 0 0 2

Martinsville 0 0 0 2

Tunstall 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

William Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Person, N.C. at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Hidden Valley 1 0 2 0

Christiansburg 0 0 2 0

Pulaski County 0 0 2 0

Salem 0 0 2 0

Blacksburg 0 0 1 1

Cave Spring 0 0 0 2

Patrick Henry 0 1 1 1

Friday’s games

Amherst County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass 0 0 1 0

Jefferson Forest 0 0 1 0

Heritage 0 0 1 1

Liberty 0 0 1 1

Liberty Christian 0 0 1 1

Rustburg 0 0 1 1

Amherst County 0 0 0 2

Brookville 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Amherst County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Appomattox County at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Graham 1 0 1 1

Tazewell 1 1 1 1

Marion 0 0 0 1

Lebanon 0 0 0 2

Richlands 0 0 0 2

Virginia High 0 1 0 2

Friday’s games

Giles at Graham, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Marion at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Mount View, W.Va. at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Tennessee High, Tenn. at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood 0 0 2 0

Rockbridge County 0 0 1 1

Turner Ashby 0 0 1 1

Broadway 0 0 0 2

Harrisonburg 0 0 0 2

Waynesboro 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Broadway at Central-Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

Chilhowie 0 0 2 0

Holston 0 0 2 0

PH-Glade Spring 0 0 2 0

Rural Retreat 0 0 1 1

Northwood 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Holston at John Battle, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

George Wythe 1 0 1 1

Galax 0 0 2 0

Auburn 0 0 1 1

Grayson County 0 0 0 2

Fort Chiswell 0 1 1 1

Friday’s games

Floyd County at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Marion at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows 0 0 2 0

Covington 0 0 1 1

Craig County 0 0 0 1

Bath County 0 0 0 2

Eastern Montgomery 0 0 0 2

Parry McCluer 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Buffalo Gap at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Covington at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

North Cross at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford 0 0 2 0

Alleghany 0 0 1 1

Carroll County 0 0 1 1

Floyd County 0 0 1 1

James River 0 0 1 1

Giles 0 0 0 2

Glenvar 0 0 0 2

Friday’s games

Rockbridge County at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m

Floyd County at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Giles at Graham, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross 1 0 3 0

Blue Ridge 1 0 2 0

Fishburne Military 0 1 0 1

Hargrave Military 0 1 0 2

Friday’s games

Hampton Roads at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

North Cross at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Fishburne Military at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 2 0

Friday’s game

Norfolk Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Salem (2-0)

2. Lord Botetourt (2-0)

3. Magna Vista (2-0)

4. Jefferson Forest (1-0)

5. Radford (1-0)

6. Pulaski County (2-0)

7. Galax (2-0)

8. Blacksburg (1-1)

9. Franklin County (1-1)

10. William Fleming (2-0)

