BOYS

REGION 6A

Friday

First round

E5 Grassfield (6-15) at E4 Floyd Kellam (10-12), 7:30 p.m.

E6 Tallwood (4-18) at E3 Landstown (13-8), 7:30 p.m.

E7 Ocean Lakes (4-18) at E2 Oscar Smith (17-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield winner at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes winner

W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam-Grassfield/Western Branch winner vs. Cosby-James River winner, TBA

Oscar Smith-Ocean Lakes/Landstown-Tallwood winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Mountain View (8-14) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Stafford (12-7) at No. 4 North Stafford (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Harrisonburg (16-7) at No. 3 William Fleming (18-3), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Brooke Point (6-15) at No. 2 Albemarle (17-7), 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

North Stafford-Stafford vs. Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner

William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Brooke Point winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Pulaski County (10-13) at No. 1 Halifax County (19-4), 7:15 p.m.

No. 5 Salem (14-9) at No. 4 E.C. Glass (17-7), 7:45 p.m.

No. 6 Blacksburg (12-10) at No. 3 George Washington (17-7), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Amherst County (10-10) at No. 2 Jefferson Forest (17-6), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

E.C. Glass-Salem winner vs. Halifax County-Pulaski County winner

George Washington-Blacksburg winner vs. Jefferson Forest-Amherst County winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

No. 8 Wilson Memorial (9-14) at No. 1 Charlottesville (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

No. 5 Broadway (17-8) at No. 4 Liberty Christian (18-6), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Heritage (9-12) at No. 3 Spotswood (16-6), 7:45 p.m.

No. 7 Rockbridge County (9-13) at No. 2 Western Albemarle (19-6), 7 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Liberty Christian-Broadway winner vs. Charlottesville-Wilson Memorial winner

Spotswood-Heritage winner vs. Western Albemarle-Rockbridge County winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

No. 9 William Byrd (8-16) at No. 8 Tunstall (9-14), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Hidden Valley (3-19) at No. 7 Magna Vista (10-12), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Cave Spring (22-2), at Hidden Valley H.S., 6 p.m.

No. 5 Carroll County (12-9) at No. 4 Lord Botetourt (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Abingdon at No. 3 Christiansburg (14-8), 6 p.m.

Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Cave Spring--Tunstall-William Byrd winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

Christiansburg-Abingdon winner vs. Northside-Magna Vista-Hidden Valley winner, 6 p.m.

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

Northwood (17-7) vs. Holston (15-9), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

Third-place game

PH-Glade Spring (9-14) at Chilhowie (12-11), 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Friday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Auburn (17-5) vs. Fort Chiswell (16-7), 7:30 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday

Third-place game

Covington 80, Eastern Montgomery 50

Friday

Championship

Narrows (15-6) at Parry McCluer (18-4), 7 p.m.

VIC DIVISION 2

Semifinals

Thursday

Eastern Mennonite 58, North Cross 56

Friday

Carlisle (13-13) at Covenant (18-5), 5 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-6) vs. Timberlake Christian (8-14), 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian (13-3) vs. Westover Christian (15-5), 8 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Friday

First round

E5 Oscar Smith (8-14) at E4 Floyd Kellam (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

E6 Ocean Lakes (8-14) at E3 Grassfield (12-9), 6 p.m.

E7 Tallwood (1-15) at E2 Landstown (17-5), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner at Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.

W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W1 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.

Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. Landstown-Tallwood winner, TBA

W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W2 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Semifinals

Western Branch/Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA

Landstown-Tallwood/Grassfield-Ocean Lakes winner vs. James River-Midlothian-Franklin County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Stafford (1-20) at No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-5), 5 p.m.

No. 5 North Stafford at No. 4 Brooke Point (14-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Harrisonburg (9-13) at No. 3 William Fleming (19-4), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Mountain View (9-13) at No. 2 Albemarle (18-6), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Brooke Point-North Stafford winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stafford winner

William Fleming-Harrisonburg winner vs. Albemarle-Mountain View winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Friday

First round

No. 8 Jefferson Forest (5-17) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (19-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Blacksburg (13-9) at No. 4 Amherst County (15-7), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem (10-12) at No. 3 Halifax County (16-6), 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 George Washington (6-17) at No. 2 Pulaski County, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Amherst County-Blacksburg winner vs. E.C. Glass-Jefferson Forest winner

Halifax County-Salem winner vs. Pulaski County-George Washington winner

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Friday

First round

No. 8 Liberty Christian (10-11) at No. 1 Spotswood, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Brookville (17-6) at No. 4 Fort Defiance (18-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Western Albemarle at No. 3 Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Fluvanna Co. (13-11) at No. 2 Charlottesville (18-6), 6 p.m.

Feb. 25

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Fort Defiance-Brookville winner vs. Spotswood-Liberty Christian winner

Turner Ashby-Western Albemarle winner vs. Charlottesville-Fluvanna County winner, TBA

Feb. 28

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Friday

First round

No. 9 Hidden Valley (2-20) at No. 8 Northside (4-17), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Christiansburg (2-18) at No. 7 William Byrd (9-14)

Feb. 25

Quarterfinals

Northside-Hidden Valley winner at No. 1 Carroll County (21-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Cave Spring (14-7) at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Staunton River (16-8) at No. 3 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.

William Byrd-Christiansburg at No. 2 Lord Botetourt (20-2), 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Abingdon-Cave Spring winner vs. Carroll County-Northside-Hidden Valley winner

Magna Vista-Staunton River winner vs. Lord Botetourt-William Byrd-Christiansburg winner

Feb. 29

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Wednesday

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinals

Marion 62, Virginia High 49

Lebanon 58, Richlands 31

Friday

At Lebanon H.S.

Third-place game

Virginia High (15-9) vs. Richlands (11-13), 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Marion (17-6) vs. Lebanon (16-4), 7:30 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Friday

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

PH-Glade Spring (20-2) vs. Chilhowie (10-12), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Chilhowie H.S.

Third-place game

Holston (9-15) vs. Rural Retreat (14-8), 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Friday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

George Wythe (20-4) vs. Galax (15-7), 6 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Thursday

Championship

Eastern Montgomery 43, Covington 30

Friday

Third-place game

Narrows (9-13) at Parry McCluer (10-11), 5:30 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Thursday

Semifinals

Miller 78, Holy Cross 46

New Covenant 48, Roanoke Catholic 40

Saturday

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Miller vs. New Covenant, 3:30 p.m.

VACA SOUTH REGION

Friday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Faith Christian (19-1) vs. Timberlake Christian (6-13), 3:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-5) vs. Temple Christian (8-9), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Load comments