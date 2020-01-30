BOYS
SCORING
G Pts Avg
English, Salem 12 279 23.3
J.Easton, Alleghany 17 381 22.4
Millirons, Auburn 14 298 21.3
Cormany, Radford 14 284 20.3
St. Juste, W.Fleming 15 297 19.8
Pendleton, C.Spring 16 309 19.3
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 15 269 17.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 17 296 17.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer 15 255 17.0
Blanchard, Salem 15 252 16.8
Wooden, Northside 18 286 15.9
Conley, Narrows 12 189 15.8
Watson, F.Chiswell 15 231 15.4
Steger, J.River 17 260 15.3
Fain, Carlisle 18 270 15.0
Hamilton, P.McCluer 14 209 14.9
Journiette, Northside 18 269 14.9
Coe, G.Wythe 17 248 14.6
L.Johnson, W.Byrd 18 263 14.6
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 15 213 14.2
Barber, Glenvar 17 237 13.9
Foley, Northside 18 247 13.7
Lynch, Rockbridge Co. 13 178 13.1
Berry, Chilhowie 18 245 13.6
Huffman, C.Spring 16 210 13.1
Plogger, Rockbridge Co. 13 170 13.1
Clevenger, J.River 18 232 12.9
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 16 207 12.9
Kanipe, Radford 14 179 12.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 17 211 12.4
S.Hairston, M.Vista 15 186 12.4
Vice, Blacksburg 16 199 12.4
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 9 111 12.3
Wiley, Narrows 12 148 12.3
Bond, Floyd Co. 17 207 12.2
M.Mack, N.Cross 14 171 12.2
Havens, Bland Co. 14 166 11.9
LaTreill, R.Catholic 18 214 11.9
Tilley, L.Botetourt 18 209 11.6
Moran, J.River 17 195 11.5
Hensley, Alleghany 17 193 11.4
Hoge, Bland Co. 14 159 11.4
Hull, Carroll Co. 17 193 11.4
Goode, W.Fleming 15 168 11.2
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe 16 178 11.1
McManus, Radford 14 155 11.1
Royal, Auburn 16 77 11.1
Baines, N.Cross 8 88 11.0
Grubb, Carlisle 16 175 10.9
Payne, Bland Co. 14 151 10.8
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 18 195 10.8
Collins, Christiansburg 15 161 10.7
Banks Floyd Co. 17 180 10.6
Thompson, Floyd Co. 17 176 10.4
Hunter, Christiansburg 15 154 10.3
Tinsley, W.Byrd 18 184 10.2
Holiday, Carlisle 17 171 10.1
Porter, R.Catholic 16 162 10.1
D.Grogan, W.Fleming 13 131 10.0
Jasarevic, C.Spring 16 160 10.0
REBOUNDS
G Reb Avg
Huffman, C.Spring 16 147 9.2
Vice, Blacksburg 16 137 8.5
Cawley, W.Byrd 18 149 8.3
Dunlap, P.McCluer 15 124 8.3
Goode, W.Fleming 15 122 8.1
Wooden, Northside 18 142 7.9
Burcham, Carroll Co. 17 129 7.6
Carter, Carlisle 17 127 7.5
Porter, R.Catholic 16 120 7.5
Blanchard, Salem 15 109 7.3
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 15 105 7.0
Hamilton, P.McCluer 14 97 6.9
Watson, F.Chiswell 15 102 6.8
Martin, W.Byrd 18 119 6.6
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 16 106 6.6
Woods, Radford 14 93 6.6
Banks, Floyd Co. 17 101 6.4
Barber, Glenvar 17 109 6.4
Fain, Carlisle 18 113 6.3
Hagadorn, R.Catholic 19 109 6.1
Cagle, C.Spring 16 96 6.0
C.Easton, Alleghany 17 102 6.0
C.Gravely, F.Chiswell 13 78 6.0
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 18 108 6.0
Singh, H.Valley 16 96 6.0
Wagoner, Carlisle 18 104 6.0
ASSISTS
G Ast Avg
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 16 109 6.8
Buster, C.Spring 16 90 5.6
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 15 80 5.3
Wesley, Radford 14 66 4.7
Millirons, Auburn 14 65 4.6
C.Easton, Alleghany 17 67 3.9
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe 9 35 3.9
Proudfoot, Christiansburg 15 58 3.8
Bowman, J.River 18 67 3.7
Coe, G.Wythe 17 63 3.7
Herman, Carroll Co. 17 59 3.5
McHone, F.Chiswell 15 49 3.3
Slash, Northside 18 60 3.3
Bramblett, L.Botetourt 18 56 3.1
Fain, Carlisle 18 56 3.1
Grubb, Carlisle 16 50 3.1
Barber, Glenvar 17 51 3.0
Blanchard, Salem 15 45 3.0
Dunlap, P.McCluer 15 45 3.0
Hensley, Alleghany 17 51 3.0
Thompson, Floyd Co. 17 51 3.0
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
FGM FGA Pct
Taylor, Christiansburg 53 79 67.1
Huffman, C.Spring 98 147 66.7
Banks, Floyd Co. 77 131 58.8
Moran, J.River 65 114 58.8
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 103 176 58.5
English, Salem 104 180 57.8
St. Juste, W.Fleming 105 182 57.7
Brotherton, Auburn 57 99 57.6
Journiette, Northside 110 201 54.7
Calloway, Christiansburg 42 78 53.8
Burcham, Carroll Co. 69 129 53.5
Cagle, C.Spring 56 105 53.3
Pendleton, C.Spring 74 139 53.2
Dunlap, P.McCluer 84 160 52.5
Hamilton, P.McCluer 77 147 52.4
J.Jackson, N.Cross 38 73 52.0
M.Mack, N.Cross 40 78 51.2
Collins, Christiansburg 56 111 50.4
Millirons, Auburn 100 199 50.3
J.Easton, Alleghany 131 261 50.2
Baines, N.Cross 28 56 50.0
Royal, Auburn 64 130 49.2
Watson, F.Chiswell 85 173 49.1
D.Grogan, W.Fleming 47 96 49.0
Arnholt, L.Botetourt 65 133 48.9
Goforth, Blacksburg 42 86 48.8
Cawley, W.Byrd 55 113 48.7
Kanipe, Radford 70 145 48.3
Hensley, Alleghany 66 138 47.8
C.Gravely, F.Chiswell 36 76 47.4
Vice, Blacksburg 86 182 47.3
Marshall, Auburn 40 85 47.1
T.Johnson, M.Vista 46 98 46.9
Mabe, G.Wythe 47 102 46.1
Cormany, Radford 92 200 46.0
Clevenger, J.River 80 201 45.8
Singh, H.Valley 53 116 45.7
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
FTM FTA Pct
Steger, J.River 52 58 89.7
Cormany, Radford 43 48 89.8
Cox, Carroll Co. 45 51 88.2
Millirons, Auburn 58 67 88.1
LaTreill, R.Catholic 51 58 86.2
Charlton, S.River 41 48 85.4
Conley, Narrows 39 46 84.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar 38 46 82.6
Pendleton, C.Spring 59 72 81.9
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 43 53 81.1
Thompson, Floyd Co. 34 42 81.0
J.Easton, Alleghany 80 99 80.8
Hull, Carroll Co. 53 66 80.3
Hines, N.Cross 29 37 78.4
Cawley, W.Byrd 42 54 77.8
L.Johnson, W.Byrd 43 56 76.8
Dunlap, P.McCluer 64 85 75.3
Moran, J.River 61 81 75.3
Clevenger, J.River 48 64 75.0
Wooden, Northside 54 72 75.0
Fain, Carlisle 71 96 74.0
Payne, Bland Co. 34 46 73.9
Blanchard, Salem 70 98 71.4
Hamilton, P.McCluer 45 63 71.4
Selkirk, L.Botetourt 47 66 71.2
C.Gravely, M.Vista 36 51 70.6
Barber, Glenvar 53 76 69.7
Hagadorn, R.Catholic 32 46 69.6
Porter, R.Catholic 39 56 69.6
Prince, L.Botetourt 29 42 69.2
Hensley, Alleghany 42 61 68.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co. 90 132 68.2
St. Juste, W.Fleming 43 64 67.2
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co. 47 70 67.1
Buster, C.Spring 28 42 66.7
Doss, Chilhowie 49 74 66.2
Journiette, Northside 31 47 66.0
English, Salem 64 98 65.3
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
3PTM Att Pct
Goforth, Blacksburg 23 48 47.9
Journiette, Northside 18 38 47.4
St. Juste, W.Fleming 23 50 46.0
Tilley, L.Botetourt 57 129 44.1
Cormany, Radford 57 130 43.8
Owen, Salem 19 45 42.2
Conley, Narrows 20 48 41.7
Millirons, Auburn 39 94 41.5
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell 46 111 41.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer 23 56 41.1
Pendleton, C.Spring 34 84 40.5
Kanipe, Radford 24 60 40.0
Coe, G.Wythe 39 98 39.8
J.Easton, Alleghany 39 99 39.4
McManus, Radford 37 94 39.4
Bond, Floyd Co. 44 114 38.6
Hensley, Alleghany 19 50 38.0
Buster, C.Spring 18 48 37.5
M.Sutphin, Auburn 12 32 37.5
S.Hairston, M.Vista 44 119 37.0
Dawyot, Salem 21 57 36.8
M.Mack, N.Cross 19 52 36.5
Faulkner, R.Catholic 21 58 36.2
Prince, L.Botetourt 15 42 35.7
Thompson, Floyd Co. 35 99 35.4
Jasarevic, C.Spring 32 91 35.2
Hagadorn, R.Catholic 20 57 35.1
Hoge, Bland Co. 14 40 35.0
Blevins, G.Wythe 15 43 34.9
Berry, Chilhowie 35 102 34.3
Holiday, Carlisle 23 67 34.3
Mabe, G.Wythe 14 41 34.3
T.Johnson, Glenvar 18 53 34.0
C.Easton, Alleghany 22 65 33.8
Grubb, Carlisle 29 86 33.7
Gholston, Blacksburg 15 45 33.3
Joyce, Blacksburg 24 72 33.3
Williams, W.Byrd 14 42 33.3
GIRLS
SCORING
G Pts Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt 17 380 22.4
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 306 21.9
T.Hairston, M.Vista 14 302 21.6
Porter, C.Spring 15 311 20.7
Reed, Giles 17 341 20.1
Shaffner, Grayson Co. 19 338 17.8
Huffman, Auburn 11 194 17.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 16 273 17.1
Betts, G.Wythe 17 280 16.4
Anderson, W.Fleming 17 274 16.1
Scales, Salem 15 234 15.6
Foxx, Galax 13 197 15.2
J.Levine, S.River 17 254 14.9
Derey, P.Henry 17 247 14.5
Fiscus, R.Retreat 17 241 14.2
Kiser, Floyd Co. 17 242 14.2
McCaskill, W.Byrd 18 239 13.3
Bethel, W.Fleming 17 224 13.1
Wilson, M.Vista 14 183 13.1
K.Easter, Carroll Co. 16 198 12.4
Underwood, E.Montgomery 17 211 12.4
Fiddler, P.Henry 17 207 12.2
Wright P.Henry 17 26 12.1
Mitcham, Giles 17 204 12.0
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 17 199 11.7
Blizzard, Franklin Co. 18 205 11.4
Phillippi, G.Wythe 15 169 11.2
Jamison, Franklin Co. 15 75 10.9
Merrix, Giles 17 184 10.8
Pettitt, J.Forest 16 172 10.8
Wampler, Faith Chr. 16 172 10.8
Kennedy, Carroll Co. 16 171 10.7
Rader, Radford 14 147 10.5
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 15 157 10.4
Trivitt, R.Retreat 17 177 10.4
Board, W.Fleming 17 176 10.3
REBOUNDS
G Reb Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt 17 230 13.5
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 14 186 13.3
Baker, Salem 15 156 10.4
Derey, P.Henry 17 170 10.0
Anderson, W.Fleming 17 162 9.5
Foxx, Galax 13 116 8.9
Nowers, R.Retreat 17 152 8.9
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 15 126 8.4
Mutz, W.Byrd 18 149 8.3
Bennett, Grayson Co. 19 55 8.2
Cline, Radford 14 112 8.0
Porter, C.Spring 15 120 8.0
Dillon, Patrick Co. 18 142 7.9
Wright, P.Henry 17 134 7.9
Merrix, Giles 17 130 7.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 16 122 7.6
Ingo, G.Wythe 17 125 7.4
Page, Radford 13 94 7.2
Underwood, E.Montgomery 17 123 7.2
Jamison, Franklin Co. 16 114 7.1
J.Levine, S.River 17 117 6.9
Board, W.Fleming 17 116 6.8
T.Hairston, M.Vista 14 93 6.6
Brown, Grayson Co. 19 123 6.5
M.Kagey, Faith Chr. 15 97 6.5
Kennedy, Carroll Co. 16 97 6.1
Robertson, L.Botetourt 17 102 6.0
ASSISTS
G Ast Avg
A.Easter, Carroll Co. 15 88 5.9
Blizzard, Franklin Co. 18 99 5.5
Anderson, W.Fleming 17 81 4.7
Fiscus, R.Retreat 17 74 4.4
Porter, C.Spring 15 66 4.4
C.Kagey, Faith Chr. 16 69 4.3
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 17 70 4.1
Dean, Radford 14 55 3.9
Fiddler, P.Henry 17 67 3.9
Chrisley, W.Byrd 18 62 3.4
Derey, P.Henry 17 58 3.4
Kiser, Floyd Co. 17 58 3.4
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 18 60 3.3
M.Hairston, M.Vista 15 45 3.2
Myers, L.Botetourt 17 54 3.2
Board, W.Fleming 17 53 3.1
Faw, S.River 17 51 3.0
FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
FGM FGA Pct
Veldman, L.Botetourt 132 239 55.2
T.Hairston, M.Vista 123 231 53.2
Wright, P.Henry 79 149 53.0
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 63 121 52.1
Kennedy, Carroll Co. 67 130 51.5
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 110 215 51.2
Jamison, Franklin Co. 68 133 51.1
Porter, C.Spring 80 160 50.0
Wilson, M.Vista 78 157 49.7
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 58 122 47.5
Derey, P.Henry 98 213 46.1
Board, W.Fleming 62 136 45.6
FREE-THROW PERCENTAGE
FTM FTA Pct
Smith, F.Chiswell 42 51 82.4
Chrisley, W.Byrd 56 69 81.2
Hagee, Carroll Co. 25 32 78.1
Rader, Radford 48 62 77.4
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 44 57 77.2
Porter, C.Spring 64 83 77.1
Shaffner, Grayson Co. 91 122 74.6
Kiser, Floyd Co. 64 86 74.4
McCaskill, W.Byrd 45 61 73.8
Trivitt, R.Retreat 57 78 73.1
Fiddler, P.Henry 32 44 72.7
Fleenor, Pulaski Co. 37 51 72.5
J.Levine, S.River 54 75 72.0
T.Hairston, M.Vista 41 57 71.9
Reed, Giles 53 75 70.7
Veldman, L.Botetourt 110 157 70.1
Fiscus, R.Retreat 39 57 68.4
Robertson, Franklin Co. 34 50 68.0
Dean, Radford 41 61 67.2
Derey, P.Henry 53 80 66.3
Jamison, Franklin Co. 37 56 66.1
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co. 86 131 65.6
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
3PTM Att Pct
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co. 20 42 47.6
Conner, Radford 18 42 42.9
Hazard, Patrick Co. 36 84 42.9
McCaskill, W.Byrd 24 58 41.4
Robertson, Franklin Co. 35 87 40.2
Patel, G.Wythe 30 75 40.0
Reed, Giles 38 102 37.5
Phillippi, G.Wythe 28 75 37.3
Anderson, W.Fleming 20 54 37.0
Fiddler, P.Henry 43 118 36.4
T.Hairston, M.Vista 15 42 35.7
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co. 15 42 35.7
Pettitt, J.Forest 46 131 35.1
Slaughter, Floyd Co. 13 37 35.1
Fiscus, R.Retreat 32 93 34.4
Bethel, W.Fleming 55 162 34.0
Carroll, C.Spring 23 69 33.3
Grim, Floyd Co. 15 45 33.3
