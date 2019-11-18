ATLANTA — There’s no scarier sight in the ACC than Chamarri Conner coming off the edge.
Conner has been hampered in recent weeks with a hamstring injury, which limited him to a handful of snaps two weeks ago against Notre Dame.
While backup whip linebacker Khalil Ladler played well in Conner’s absence, it’s become clear the defender’s playmaking skills are a key ingredient to Tech’s success.
He was back to 100% in Virginia Tech’s 45-0 win over Georgia Tech, and it showed. Conner made seven solo tackles, one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry in a little more than two quarters of work.
“He certainly is a very physical player, and we ask a lot of that position, a tremendous amount,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “He is competitive now. You have to be. You have to have a short memory, too. We ask difficult things of that spot, and he seems to be able to both be physical and be able to come down. He’s been a big part of that as he continues to grow and get more confidence.”
Virginia Tech held Georgia Tech to a season-low 134 yards of total offense (53 rushing) and eight first downs. The Yellow Jackets were 2 of 15 on third down and averaged only 2.4 yards per play (a yard and a half less than their previous season-low).
Conner was Tech’s battering ram.
On Georgia Tech’s first third-down attempt, Conner was there to knock quarterback James Graham back behind the line. He greeted running back Jordan Mason in the backfield when the Yellow Jackets ran right at the blitz for a loss of 7 yards at the end of the first quarter.
That interception Caleb Farley returned for a touchdown? Conner was the one pressuring Graham to scramble out of the pocket and make a desperate off-balance throw to avoid a safety.
“He’s got great strength,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “He’s an explosive guy. So he can chase people down. Once he gets his hands on them, he can bring them down. He’s a good blitzer.”
Foster also likes Conner’s speed and cover skills, and is just as comfortable dropping Conner back in one-on-one against a speedy receiver as he is blitzing him. That versatility gives Foster plenty of options when making the defensive calls.
Conner’s stats this season reflect that — he has 48 tackles (34 solo), 8.5 for loss, five sacks, seven pass breakups, six quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
But Foster makes sure to point out that Conner isn’t done improving.
“We missed him those couple weeks,” Foster said. “But you guys can see, when he’s healthy, he’s got a chance to be really, really … well, he is talented, but he continues to be really, really good as he continues to mature and develop and get that game experience, but he is a playmaker out there.”
