hammock standalone 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Autumnal weather was ideal for a hammock and some free time to lounge at Roanoke College’s campus in Salem late Wednesday afternoon, as the warmth of the setting sun provided a balmy opportunity to lounge outdoors. STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save main Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Why a detour in the transfer portal didn't derail Hendon Hooker's rise to starting job Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer H.S. football: West Virginia powerhouse tops Salem for 50th straight win Hemp swiped from fields along interstate, farm says 2 injured in Roanoke shootings, police say Contests & Events Fearless Forecasters 2019 Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet… Best of Smith Mountain Lake 2020 Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of … Varsity Forecasters 2019 Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.