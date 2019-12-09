FOOTBALL

VHSL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6

Saturday at Hampton University, Hampton

Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Saturday at Hampton University, Hampton

Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1), noon

CLASS 4

Saturday at Liberty University, Lynchburg

Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Saturday at Liberty University, Lynchburg

Lord Botetourt (14-0) vs. Hopewell (14-0), noon

CLASS 2

Saturday at Salem Stadium

Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox County (12-2), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Saturday at Salem Stadium

Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0), noon

