FOOTBALL
VHSL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6
Saturday at Hampton University, Hampton
Oscar Smith (13-1) vs. South County (14-0), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 5
Saturday at Hampton University, Hampton
Maury (14-0) vs. Stone Bridge (12-1), noon
CLASS 4
Saturday at Liberty University, Lynchburg
Lake Taylor (12-2) vs. Tuscarora (13-1), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Saturday at Liberty University, Lynchburg
Lord Botetourt (14-0) vs. Hopewell (14-0), noon
CLASS 2
Saturday at Salem Stadium
Stuarts Draft (13-1) vs. Appomattox County (12-2), 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Saturday at Salem Stadium
Galax (12-1) vs. Riverheads (14-0), noon
