North Cross and Roanoke Catholic have been seeded No. 1 in their respective divisions in the VISAA football playoffs.
North Cross will play No. 4 seed Atlantic Shores Christian in a semifinal game at home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Roanoke Catholic will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Vinyard Park against No. 4 Portsmouth Christian.
Both the Raiders and Celtics would be at home for the state championship games Nov. 15-16.
VISAA STATE SEMIFINALS
Division I
No. 4 Fork Union Military at No. 1 St. Christopher’s, TBA
No. 3 Trinity Episcopal at No. 2 Benedictine, TBA
Division II
No. 4 Atlantic Shores Christian at No. 1 North Cross (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Christchurch at No. 2 Blue Ridge, TBA
Division III
No. 4 Portsmouth Christian at No. 1 Roanoke Catholic (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m.
No. 3 St.. Michael the Archangel at No. 2 Fuqua, Friday, 7 p.m.
VISAA RATING SCALE
DIVISION II
(Four teams qualify) Games Pts. Ave
1. North Cross (9-1) 10 114 11.40
2. Blue Ridge (8-3) 11 98 8.91
3. Christchurch (6-2) 8 68 8.50
4. Atlantic Shores Christian (7-4) 11 75 6.82
5. Isle of Wight (5-4) 9 49 5.44
6. Nansemond-Suffolk (4-6) 10 45 4.50
7. Fishburne Military (3-5) 8 21 2.63
8. Hargrave Military (2-6) 8 19 2.38
9. Norfolk Christian (2-8) 10 22 2.20
10. Fredericksburg Christian (1-9) 10 9 0.90
DIVISION III
(Four teams qualify)
1. Roanoke Catholic (8-1) 9 87 9.67
2. Fuqua (9-1) 10 92 9.20
3. St. Michael the Archangel (6-1) 7 55 7.86
4. Portsmouth Christian (6-4) 10 55 5.50
5. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (5-4) 9 51 4.56
6. Broadwater (3-6) 9 25 2.78
7. Quantico (1-6) 7 6 0.86
8. Massanutten Military (0-8) 8 0 0.00
