The Salem Spartans bust through the banner prior to Friday’s playoff game with George Washington-Danville. Salem won 48-21.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

CLASS 4

TUSCARORA (12-1) vs. SALEM (12-1)

At Salem Stadium

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Coaches: Tuscarora, Brandon Wheelbarger; Salem, Don Holter.

Series history: First meeting between the two schools.

Season summary: Tuscarora dropped season opener 28-26 at Broad Run. … Huskies have won 12 in a row with closest game 13-12 over Woodgrove in Week 3. … Had 31-13 win over Class 5 Stafford. … Allowed just 40 points in final seven regular-season games to win Dulles District title. Salem won River Ridge District title with 12-6 road victory over Pulaski County on Nov. 8. … Spartans scored more than 50 points in three RRD wins. … Close wins over Franklin County (27-21) and Northside (21-14). … Lone loss 49-14 in Week 8 to unbeaten Martinsburg (W.Va.). … Has allowed at least two TDs in 12 games.

2019 playoff results: Tuscarora has defeated Sherando (47-17), Liberty-Bealeton (53-22) and Broad Run (30-7). Salem has defeated Amherst County (58-13), George Washington (48-21) and E.C. Glass (35-24).

Playoff history: Tuscarora has made playoffs eight times since the Loudoun County school opened in 2010. … Huskies lost to L.C. Bird (22-19) in 2014 Division 5 state final and to Highland Springs (40-27) in 2017 Class 5 final. … Lost to Broad Run last year in second round. Salem has won nine state titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2016, 2017). … Spartans have been state runner-up three times. … Lost to Jefferson Forest last year in first round.

Average points scored: Tuscarora, 36.0; Salem, 38.8.

Average points allowed: Tuscarora, 10.6; Salem, 19.4

Tuscarora statistics: QB Ethan Gick (144-207-4 passing, 2,215 yards, 24 TDs; 184-1,288 rushing, 17 TDs); RB Bryce Duke (214-1,543 rushing, 19 TDs; 22-209 receiving, 3 TDs); WR Ryan Upp (61-775, 7 TDs); WR Jevonn Gilyard (51-1,133, 16 TDs); DL Matei Fitz (54 solos, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks); LB Rainer Halveland (48 solos, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks); DE Noah Gick (31 solos, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks); DB Josiah Dentu (3 INTs).

Salem statistics: RB Isaiah Persinger (177-1,513 rushing, 19 TDs); RB-LB Zavione Wood (90-832 rushing, 12 TDs; 8-208 receiving, 2 TDs; 53 solos, 12 1/2 TFLs, 3 INTs); Cam Leftwich (159-830 rushing, 16 TDs); QB Hunter Chaney (72-129-7, 1,326 yards, 17 TDs); WR Chase Ferris (16-307, 3 TDs); WR-DB Shawn Collins (12-308, 5 TDs; 5 INTs); WR Chauncey Logan (16-185, 2 TDs); LB Bobby Pinello (76 solos, 10 TFLs, 8 sacks); DB Jayden McDonald (4 INTs).

Fast facts: Wheelbarger is a second-year head coach and former defensive coordinator under Michael Burnett. … Fitz started in the 2017 state final as a freshman and holds all Tuscarora school tackling records. … Ethan Gick is a senior being recruited by several Ivy League schools. … Tuscarora, located in Leesburg, had more than 2,000 students until the opening of nearby Riverside High. ... Salem’s Holter is attempting to duplicate former Spartans coach Stephen Magenbauer by winning a title in his first season. … Spartans have a 46-10 all-time playoff record at Salem Stadium. … Salem is 7-0 against teams from Loudoun County, including two wins in state finals against Park View-Sterling, which is Wheelbarger’s alma mater.

Next week: Winner plays Lake Taylor or Patrick Henry-Ashland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.

Prediction: Salem 38, Tuscarora 35.

CLASS 3

HERITAGE (12-1) at LORD BOTETOURT (13-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Coaches: Heritage, Brad Bradley; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.

Series history: Heritage leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Heritage won 42-39 in Class 3 semifinal in Lynchburg in 2018.

Season summary: Heritage lost season opener at home 35-7 to Vance High, which was in North Carolina Class 4AA semifinal Friday. … Pioneers won Seminole District title including 15-14 victory over E.C. Glass on late two-point conversion. … Wins include Class 2 semifinalists John Marshall (57-20) and Appomattox County (52-14). Lord Botetourt won Blue Ridge District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1961. … Defeated West Virginia Class AA finalist Bluefield (20-14). … Close wins over Brookville (15-9), Franklin County (22-21) and Northside (14-7).

2019 playoff results: Heritage has defeated Western Albemarle (69-7), Liberty Christian (20-7) and Spotswood (43-20). Lord Botetourt has defeated William Byrd (29-7), Hidden Valley (33-13) and Northside (31-23).

Playoff history: Heritage won 2002 Division 4 state title under coach Chris Jones and Class 3 2018 crown under Bradley with 24-20 victory over Phoebus. … Pioneers also reached state finals in 1997, 2012 and 2017. Lord Botetourt’s only state final was 47-21 loss to Magna Vista in 2015. … Cavaliers had just one postseason win prior to 2013. … Botetourt has given up more than 40 points in each of its last four playoff losses. … Harless is winningest football coach in school history.

Average points scored: Heritage, 39.4; Lord Botetourt, 33.4.

Average points allowed: Heritage, 14.6; Lord Botetourt, 9.9.

Heritage statistics: RB K.J. Vaughan (255-1,641 rushing, 28 TDs); RB Krystian Rivera (85-620, 8 TDs); Silas Rucker (55-428, 8 TDs); QB Kameron Burns (78-154 passing, 1,502 yards, 16 TDs; 52-97 rushing); WR Kyron Thomas (42-822, 7 TDs); WR Brian Trent (19-348, 4 TDs); PK Karson Adcock (44-48 PATs, 1-1 FG).

Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (198–1,371, 15 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (141-872, 13 TDs); QB James-Ryan Salvi (73-124-3 passing, 1,187 yards, 15 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (46-680 yards, 10 TDs).

Fast facts: Bradley reached the 200-win plateau for his career earlier this season. … He led William Campbell to a pair of Group A Division 1 state titles. … Heritage’s coaching staff also includes former Northside head coach Burt Torrence. … Fourteen of Heritage’s last 16 postseason games have been played in Lynchburg. Lord Botetourt lost star RB-DB Evan Eller for the season with a knee injury in the Bluefield game. … DE Isaiah Stephens (Northside), TE Xavier Stephens (Northside), OL Gage Bassham (Abingdon), TE Gunner Givens (Covington) and PK Terran Baker (Covington) are starters for Lord Botetourt as transfers. … Rice broke his ankle in the season opener against Brookville and missed the next six games. … Rice, Givens and junior tackle Colston Powers all have offers from Virginia.

Next week: Winner plays Hopewell or Goochland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.

Prediction: Lord Botetourt 34, Heritage 30.

CLASS 1

GALAX (11-1) vs. PATRICK HENRY-GLADE SPRING (13-0)

At Emory & Henry College

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Coaches: Galax, Mark Dixon; PH-Glade Spring, Mark Palmer.

Series history: Galax leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Galax won 60-21 in second round of West Region playoffs in 2014.

Season summary: PH-Glade Spring won Hogoheegee District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1997 under Richie Thomas. … Rebels are in state semifinal for first time. … Only close game was 16-13 home win over Chilhowie On Nov. 1. … Defense has held opponents to 6 points or fewer in seven of 13 games. Galax opened with 32-29 win at Glenvar, then later dropped 42-28 game at Region 3D finalist Northside. … Maroon Tide won Mountain Empire District, outscoring four opponents 209-28. … Has scored 50 or more points eight times including each of the last five games. … Played just nine regular-season games after Bland County did not field a team in 2019.

2019 playoff results: Galax has defeated Eastern Montgomery (56-7), Auburn (56-14) and George Wythe (52-6). PH-Glade Spring has defeated Honaker (41-15), Holston (29-6) and J.I. Burton (24-0).

Playoff history: PH’s first playoff appearance was in 1990. … Rebels lost to Radford in Region C Division 2 final in 1997. … Lost to Chilhowie (49-6) in Region 1D final last year. ... Twenty-seven of Galax’s 29 postseason wins have come since Dixon became head coach in 2010. … Galax won 2015 Division 1 state title with 7-6 victory over Riverheads. Lost to Clintwood (33-28) in 2011 Division 1 final. Lost to Chilhowie in semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

Average points scored: Galax, 48.7; PH-Glade Spring, 38.8.

Average points allowed: Galax, 13.8; PH-Glade Spring, 9.8.

Galax statistics: RB Denver Brown (169-1,898 yards, 23 TDs); QB Cole Pickett (112-197-6 passing, 2,248 yards, 34 TD passes, 14 TD runs); WR Zach Johnson (37-1,008, 20 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (65-70 PATs, 5-7 FGs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (94 solos, 22 TFLs); LB Lee Peoples (66 solos, 5 sacks); DL Isaac Hawks (17 TFLs, 6 sacks); DL Brendun Bryson (45 solos, 17 TFLs).

PH-Glade Spring statistics: RB Zach Brown (68-746 rushing, 11 TDs); RB Cody Smith (188-1,451 rushing, 21 TDs; 10-274 receiving, 4 TDs); QB Dakota Rector (49-83-4 passing, 1,005 yards, 10 TDs; 48-88 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Connor Beeson (65-575, 6 TDs); TE-DE Ean Rhea (17-373 receiving, 2 TDs; 91 solos, 42 TFLs, 8 sacks; LB Isaac Chaffin (58 solos, 10 TFLs); LB Cody Pruitt (75 solos, 11 TFLs).

Fast facts: The game will be on the artificial turf at Emory & Henry, which is 1 mile down Hillman Highway from the Rebels’ home stadium, which has natural grass. Galax’s home field also has an artificial surface. … PH’s Region 1D final win over J.I. Burton also was at E&H. … PH had a 40-game winless streak in the late 1970s. … Brown missed PH’s first six games with an injury. … Palmer, who also is PH’s athletic director, was an assistant coach for the 1987 Lexington High team that won the Division 1 state title. … Galax has a 17-3 postseason record with five region titles in the last five years. … Galax’s Region 1C championship win was the 100th at Galax for Dixon, a former All-American offensive lineman at Virginia and ex-NFL player.

Next week: Winner plays Riverheads or Essex on Dec. 14 at Salem Stadium.

Prediction: Galax 42, PH-Glade Spring 21.

— Robert Anderson

