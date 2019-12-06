CLASS 4
TUSCARORA (12-1) vs. SALEM (12-1)
At Salem Stadium
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Coaches: Tuscarora, Brandon Wheelbarger; Salem, Don Holter.
Series history: First meeting between the two schools.
Season summary: Tuscarora dropped season opener 28-26 at Broad Run. … Huskies have won 12 in a row with closest game 13-12 over Woodgrove in Week 3. … Had 31-13 win over Class 5 Stafford. … Allowed just 40 points in final seven regular-season games to win Dulles District title. Salem won River Ridge District title with 12-6 road victory over Pulaski County on Nov. 8. … Spartans scored more than 50 points in three RRD wins. … Close wins over Franklin County (27-21) and Northside (21-14). … Lone loss 49-14 in Week 8 to unbeaten Martinsburg (W.Va.). … Has allowed at least two TDs in 12 games.
2019 playoff results: Tuscarora has defeated Sherando (47-17), Liberty-Bealeton (53-22) and Broad Run (30-7). Salem has defeated Amherst County (58-13), George Washington (48-21) and E.C. Glass (35-24).
Playoff history: Tuscarora has made playoffs eight times since the Loudoun County school opened in 2010. … Huskies lost to L.C. Bird (22-19) in 2014 Division 5 state final and to Highland Springs (40-27) in 2017 Class 5 final. … Lost to Broad Run last year in second round. Salem has won nine state titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2016, 2017). … Spartans have been state runner-up three times. … Lost to Jefferson Forest last year in first round.
Average points scored: Tuscarora, 36.0; Salem, 38.8.
Average points allowed: Tuscarora, 10.6; Salem, 19.4
Tuscarora statistics: QB Ethan Gick (144-207-4 passing, 2,215 yards, 24 TDs; 184-1,288 rushing, 17 TDs); RB Bryce Duke (214-1,543 rushing, 19 TDs; 22-209 receiving, 3 TDs); WR Ryan Upp (61-775, 7 TDs); WR Jevonn Gilyard (51-1,133, 16 TDs); DL Matei Fitz (54 solos, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks); LB Rainer Halveland (48 solos, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks); DE Noah Gick (31 solos, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks); DB Josiah Dentu (3 INTs).
Salem statistics: RB Isaiah Persinger (177-1,513 rushing, 19 TDs); RB-LB Zavione Wood (90-832 rushing, 12 TDs; 8-208 receiving, 2 TDs; 53 solos, 12 1/2 TFLs, 3 INTs); Cam Leftwich (159-830 rushing, 16 TDs); QB Hunter Chaney (72-129-7, 1,326 yards, 17 TDs); WR Chase Ferris (16-307, 3 TDs); WR-DB Shawn Collins (12-308, 5 TDs; 5 INTs); WR Chauncey Logan (16-185, 2 TDs); LB Bobby Pinello (76 solos, 10 TFLs, 8 sacks); DB Jayden McDonald (4 INTs).
Fast facts: Wheelbarger is a second-year head coach and former defensive coordinator under Michael Burnett. … Fitz started in the 2017 state final as a freshman and holds all Tuscarora school tackling records. … Ethan Gick is a senior being recruited by several Ivy League schools. … Tuscarora, located in Leesburg, had more than 2,000 students until the opening of nearby Riverside High. ... Salem’s Holter is attempting to duplicate former Spartans coach Stephen Magenbauer by winning a title in his first season. … Spartans have a 46-10 all-time playoff record at Salem Stadium. … Salem is 7-0 against teams from Loudoun County, including two wins in state finals against Park View-Sterling, which is Wheelbarger’s alma mater.
Next week: Winner plays Lake Taylor or Patrick Henry-Ashland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.
Prediction: Salem 38, Tuscarora 35.
n n n
CLASS 3
HERITAGE (12-1) at LORD BOTETOURT (13-0)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Coaches: Heritage, Brad Bradley; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Series history: Heritage leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Heritage won 42-39 in Class 3 semifinal in Lynchburg in 2018.
Season summary: Heritage lost season opener at home 35-7 to Vance High, which was in North Carolina Class 4AA semifinal Friday. … Pioneers won Seminole District title including 15-14 victory over E.C. Glass on late two-point conversion. … Wins include Class 2 semifinalists John Marshall (57-20) and Appomattox County (52-14). Lord Botetourt won Blue Ridge District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1961. … Defeated West Virginia Class AA finalist Bluefield (20-14). … Close wins over Brookville (15-9), Franklin County (22-21) and Northside (14-7).
2019 playoff results: Heritage has defeated Western Albemarle (69-7), Liberty Christian (20-7) and Spotswood (43-20). Lord Botetourt has defeated William Byrd (29-7), Hidden Valley (33-13) and Northside (31-23).
Playoff history: Heritage won 2002 Division 4 state title under coach Chris Jones and Class 3 2018 crown under Bradley with 24-20 victory over Phoebus. … Pioneers also reached state finals in 1997, 2012 and 2017. Lord Botetourt’s only state final was 47-21 loss to Magna Vista in 2015. … Cavaliers had just one postseason win prior to 2013. … Botetourt has given up more than 40 points in each of its last four playoff losses. … Harless is winningest football coach in school history.
Average points scored: Heritage, 39.4; Lord Botetourt, 33.4.
Average points allowed: Heritage, 14.6; Lord Botetourt, 9.9.
Heritage statistics: RB K.J. Vaughan (255-1,641 rushing, 28 TDs); RB Krystian Rivera (85-620, 8 TDs); Silas Rucker (55-428, 8 TDs); QB Kameron Burns (78-154 passing, 1,502 yards, 16 TDs; 52-97 rushing); WR Kyron Thomas (42-822, 7 TDs); WR Brian Trent (19-348, 4 TDs); PK Karson Adcock (44-48 PATs, 1-1 FG).
Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (198–1,371, 15 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (141-872, 13 TDs); QB James-Ryan Salvi (73-124-3 passing, 1,187 yards, 15 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (46-680 yards, 10 TDs).
Fast facts: Bradley reached the 200-win plateau for his career earlier this season. … He led William Campbell to a pair of Group A Division 1 state titles. … Heritage’s coaching staff also includes former Northside head coach Burt Torrence. … Fourteen of Heritage’s last 16 postseason games have been played in Lynchburg. Lord Botetourt lost star RB-DB Evan Eller for the season with a knee injury in the Bluefield game. … DE Isaiah Stephens (Northside), TE Xavier Stephens (Northside), OL Gage Bassham (Abingdon), TE Gunner Givens (Covington) and PK Terran Baker (Covington) are starters for Lord Botetourt as transfers. … Rice broke his ankle in the season opener against Brookville and missed the next six games. … Rice, Givens and junior tackle Colston Powers all have offers from Virginia.
Next week: Winner plays Hopewell or Goochland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 34, Heritage 30.
n n n
CLASS 1
GALAX (11-1) vs. PATRICK HENRY-GLADE SPRING (13-0)
At Emory & Henry College
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Coaches: Galax, Mark Dixon; PH-Glade Spring, Mark Palmer.
Series history: Galax leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Galax won 60-21 in second round of West Region playoffs in 2014.
Season summary: PH-Glade Spring won Hogoheegee District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1997 under Richie Thomas. … Rebels are in state semifinal for first time. … Only close game was 16-13 home win over Chilhowie On Nov. 1. … Defense has held opponents to 6 points or fewer in seven of 13 games. Galax opened with 32-29 win at Glenvar, then later dropped 42-28 game at Region 3D finalist Northside. … Maroon Tide won Mountain Empire District, outscoring four opponents 209-28. … Has scored 50 or more points eight times including each of the last five games. … Played just nine regular-season games after Bland County did not field a team in 2019.
2019 playoff results: Galax has defeated Eastern Montgomery (56-7), Auburn (56-14) and George Wythe (52-6). PH-Glade Spring has defeated Honaker (41-15), Holston (29-6) and J.I. Burton (24-0).
Playoff history: PH’s first playoff appearance was in 1990. … Rebels lost to Radford in Region C Division 2 final in 1997. … Lost to Chilhowie (49-6) in Region 1D final last year. ... Twenty-seven of Galax’s 29 postseason wins have come since Dixon became head coach in 2010. … Galax won 2015 Division 1 state title with 7-6 victory over Riverheads. Lost to Clintwood (33-28) in 2011 Division 1 final. Lost to Chilhowie in semifinals in 2017 and 2018.
Average points scored: Galax, 48.7; PH-Glade Spring, 38.8.
Average points allowed: Galax, 13.8; PH-Glade Spring, 9.8.
Galax statistics: RB Denver Brown (169-1,898 yards, 23 TDs); QB Cole Pickett (112-197-6 passing, 2,248 yards, 34 TD passes, 14 TD runs); WR Zach Johnson (37-1,008, 20 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (65-70 PATs, 5-7 FGs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (94 solos, 22 TFLs); LB Lee Peoples (66 solos, 5 sacks); DL Isaac Hawks (17 TFLs, 6 sacks); DL Brendun Bryson (45 solos, 17 TFLs).
PH-Glade Spring statistics: RB Zach Brown (68-746 rushing, 11 TDs); RB Cody Smith (188-1,451 rushing, 21 TDs; 10-274 receiving, 4 TDs); QB Dakota Rector (49-83-4 passing, 1,005 yards, 10 TDs; 48-88 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Connor Beeson (65-575, 6 TDs); TE-DE Ean Rhea (17-373 receiving, 2 TDs; 91 solos, 42 TFLs, 8 sacks; LB Isaac Chaffin (58 solos, 10 TFLs); LB Cody Pruitt (75 solos, 11 TFLs).
Fast facts: The game will be on the artificial turf at Emory & Henry, which is 1 mile down Hillman Highway from the Rebels’ home stadium, which has natural grass. Galax’s home field also has an artificial surface. … PH’s Region 1D final win over J.I. Burton also was at E&H. … PH had a 40-game winless streak in the late 1970s. … Brown missed PH’s first six games with an injury. … Palmer, who also is PH’s athletic director, was an assistant coach for the 1987 Lexington High team that won the Division 1 state title. … Galax has a 17-3 postseason record with five region titles in the last five years. … Galax’s Region 1C championship win was the 100th at Galax for Dixon, a former All-American offensive lineman at Virginia and ex-NFL player.
Next week: Winner plays Riverheads or Essex on Dec. 14 at Salem Stadium.
Prediction: Galax 42, PH-Glade Spring 21.
— Robert Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.