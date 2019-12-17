Galax senior lineman Lee Peoples has been named the defensive player of the year on the VHSL Class 1 football team.
Peoples helped Galax to a 12-2 record as the Maroon Tide reached the state final before losing 31-24 to Riverheads.
Riverheads’ running back Zac Smiley was voted offensive player of the year.
Peoples was joined on the first team by Galax teammates Denver Brown at running back, Zach Johnson at receiver and Brendun Bryson at the defensive all-purpose spot.
Other Timesland players making the first team were George Wythe quarterback and punter Cole Simmons, George Wythe receiver Braydon Thompson and Narrows defensive back Chase Blaker.
Second-team picks from Timesland schools were Galax’s Andrew Belcher, Riley Jo Vaught, Kolby Barnes and Bryson; Narrows’ Hunter Smith and Ben Clemons; Covington’s Shaun Smith and Jabari Williams; and George Wythe’ Dorrien McMillian and Yianni Kapranos.
Riverheads’ Robert Casto was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Gage Maxfield, Riverheads, sr.; Lineman — Delonta Butler, Rappahannock, sr.; Collin Armstrong, Riverheads, jr.; Nate Stovall, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Spencer Hostetter, Riverheads, jr.; Tight end — Ean Rhea, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, jr.; Receiver — Tyler West, Rappahannock, sr.; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe, jr.; Zach Johnson, Galax, sr.; Running back — Zac Smiley, Riverheads, jr.; Denver Brown, Galax, sr.; Cody Smith, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Quarterback — Cole Simmons, George Wythe, sr.; Place-kicker — Peyton Skillman, Riverheads, sr.; Kick returner — Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; All-purpose — Braeson Fulton, Riverheads.
Defense
End — Zekeya Townes, William Campbell, jr.; Ean Rhea, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring; Lineman — Keyshan Holmes, Essex, sr.; Jameson Shover, Riverheads, sr.; Lee Peoples, Galax; Linebacker — Tahraun Hammond, Essex, jr.; Zac Smiley, Riverheads, jr.; Mikey Culbertson, J.I. Burton, sr.; Evan Bellamy, Eastside; Back — Elijah Dunlap, Riverheads, sr.; Chase Blaker, Narrows, sr.; Chandler Hubbard, Honaker, sr.; Avante Banks, Essex, sr.; Punter — Cole Simmons, George Wythe, sr.; Punt returner — Takeyo Day, Essex; All-purpose — Brendun Bryson, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Andrew Belcher, Galax, sr.; Lineman — Marveon Newton, Rappahannock, sr.; Hunter Smith, Narrows, jr.; Ben Clemons, Narrows, jr.; Dauntay Woods, J.I. Burton, sr.; Tight end — Brendun Bryson, Galax, sr.; Receiver — D’Andre Hill, King & Queen, sr.; Braeson Fulton, Riverheads, sr.; Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; Running back — Shaun Smith, Covington, jr.; Imir Clark, Sussex Central, sr.; Zach Brown, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring; Quarterback — K.J. Gaines, Rappahannock, jr.; Place-kicker — Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe, jr.; Kick returner — Craig Shepherd, Washington & Lee, sr.; All-purpose — Grayson Whited, Eastside, sr.
Defense
End — Brayden Sheffer, West Point, sr.; Dave Brooks, Riverheads, jr.; Lineman — Delonta Butler, Rappahannock, sr.; Jabari Williams, Covington, sr.; Caleb Walk, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, jr.; Linebacker — Dorrien McMillian, George Wythe, sr.; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax, fr.; Kolby Barnes, Galax, jr.; Junior Solario, William Campbell, jr.; Back — Will Stansberry, Eastside, jr.; Isaiah Dunlap, Riverheads, jr.; Randall Annino, Colonial Beach, fr.; Jonathan Hicks, William Campbell, sr.; Punter — Colby Taylor, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, sr.; Punt returner — Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton, soph.; All-purpose — Jaquan Jones, Sussex Central, jr.
Offensive player of the year
Zac Smiley, Riverheads.
Defensive player of the year
Lee Peoples, Galax.
Coach of the year
Robert Casto, Riverheads.
ALL-REGION 3D
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Trey Reiter, Northside; Lineman — Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt; Ethan Blank, Northside; Gage Bassham, Lord Botetourt; Colston Powers, Lord Botetourt; Tight end — Kelly Mitchell, Hidden Valley; Receivers — Isaac Earls, Northside; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Ty Grant, Magna Vista; Running back — Maston Stanley, Christiansburg; Christian Fisher, Northside; Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt; Quarterback — Grayson Carroll, Hidden Valley; Place-kicker — Seth Deaton, Staunton River; Kick returner — Weston Burcham, Carroll County; All-purpose — Christian Fisher, Northside.
Defense
End — Zach Horton, Northside; Kelly Mitchell, Hidden Valley; Lineman — Xavier Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Ethan Blank, Northside; Dylan Hale, Abingdon; Linebacker — Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Maston Stanley, Christiansburg; Jacob Elliott, Northside; Dorrian Green, Magna Vista; Back — Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; Louis Taylor, Magna Vista; Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Punter — Mikey Rago, Lord Botetourt; Punt returner — Dekavis Preston, Magna Vista; All-purpose — Trevor Thompson, William Byrd; Ashton Carroll, Hidden Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Shawn Christian, Hidden Valley; Lineman — Bryson Lutz, William Byrd; Will Belongia, Bassett; Major Cook, Abingdon; Silas Fitzgerald, Hidden Valley; Tight end — Zach Horton, Northside; Receiver — Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Stephen Bell, Hidden Valley; Weston Burcham, Carroll County; Will Blackwell, Tunstall; Back — Kevon Smith, Bassett; Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; Martin Lucas, Abingdon; Place-kicker — Freddie Lopez, Bassett; Kick returner — Matt Strong, Hidden Valley; All-purpose — Lucas Duncan, Cave Spring.
Defense
End — Gavyn Preston, Northside; Austin McDaniel, Bassett; Lineman — Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt; Gabriel Divers, Bassett; Jackson Shumate, Carroll County; Linebacker — Cam Moss, Lord Botetourt; Trevor Thompson, William Byrd; John Milby, Cave Spring; Ashton Carroll, Hidden Valley; Back — MJ Hunter, Christiansburg; Quentin Slash, Northside; Brae Farrell, Lord Botetourt; Lucas Duncan, Cave Spring; Punter — MJ Hunter, Christiansburg; Punt returner — River Carter, Abingdon; All-purpose — Caleb Henley, Christiansburg.
Offensive player of the year
Christian Fisher, Northside.
Defensive player of the year
Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt.
Coach of the year
Jamie Harless, Lord Botetourt.
ALL-BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Trey Reiter, Northside; Lineman — Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt; Gage Bassham, Lord Botetourt; Amillon Holland, Franklin County; Ethan Blank, Northside; Tight end — Zach Horton, Northside; Receiver — Garrett Garman, Franklin County; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Sae’Quan Bannister, William Fleming; Running back — Christian Fisher, Northside; Josh Moore, William Byrd; Dylan Wade, Lord Botetourt; Quarterback — Sidney Webb, Northside; Place-kicker — Seth Deaton, Staunton River; Kick returner — Isaiah Stephens, Northside; All-purpose — Christian Fisher, Northside.
Defense
End — Zach Horton, Northside; Ty Ermini, Franklin County; Gavyn Preston, Northside; Lineman — Will Hairston, Franklin County; Xavier Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Ethan Blank, Northside; Linebacker — Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt; Parker Scott, Franklin County; Trevor Thompson, William Byrd; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Back — Tyshaun Ziegler, Franklin County; Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; Quentin Slash, Northside; Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Punter — Josh Luckett, Franklin County; Punt returner — Tyshaun Ziegler, Franklin County; All-purpose — Jacob Stockton, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Jesse Hartsel, William Fleming; Lineman — Colston Powers, Lord Botetourt; Bryson Lutz, William Byrd; Jacob Elliott, Northside; Evan Switzer, Franklin County; Tight end — Gunner Givens, Lord Botetourt; Receiver — Tyler Dean, William Byrd; Ethan Tinsley, William Byrd; Isaac Earls, Northside; Christian Fisher, Northside; Running back — Hunter Rice, Lord Botetourt; Deuce Anderson, William Fleming; Aiden Brown, Staunton River; Quarterback — Logan Baker, William Byrd; Place-kicker — Terran Baker, Lord Botetourt; Kick returner — Quentin Slash, Northside; All-purpose — Jacob Kirtley, Staunton River; Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming.
Defense
End — Ethan Clower, Lord Botetourt; Josh Moore, William Byrd; Lineman — Neshaud Payne, William Fleming; Hunter Richards, William Byrd; Trey Reiter, Northside; Linebacker — Jacob Elliott, Northside; Keenan Bishop, Northside; Cam Moss, Lord Botetourt; Jayson Eanes, Staunton River; Hunter Cannaday, Franklin County; Back — Deaquan Nichols, William Fleming; Isaac Earls, Northside; Brae Farrell, Lord Botetourt; Aiden Brown, Staunton River; Punter — Mikey Rago, Lord Botetourt; Punt returner — Kyle Arnholt, Lord Botetourt; All-purpose — Jacob Elliott, Northside.
Offensive back of the year
Christian Fisher, Northside.
Offensive lineman of the year
Troy Everett, Lord Botetourt.
Co-defensive linemen of the year
Zach Horton, Northside; Will Hairston, Franklin County.
Defensive back of the year
Isaiah Stephens, Lord Botetourt.
Coach of the year
Jamie Harless, Lord Botetourt.
ALL-MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Center — Andrew Belcher, Galax; Lineman — Lee Peoples, Galax; Isaac Hawks, Galax; Devontae Cox, Grayson County; Justin Otey, Auburn; Tight end — Brendun Bryson, Galax; Receiver — Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Zach Johnson, Galax; Dayson McMillian, George Wythe; Running back — Denver Brown, Galax; Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Carson East, Auburn; Quarterback — Cole Simmons, George Wythe; Place-kicker — Yianni Kapranos, George Wythe; Kick returner — Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; All-purpose — Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell.
Defense
End — Isaac Hawks, Galax; Connor Fowler, George Wythe; Lineman — Lee Peoples, Galax; Jon Gregory, Fort Chiswell; Andrew Belcher, Galax; Linebacker — Dorrien McMillian, George Wythe; Nick Martin, George Wythe; Riley Jo Vaught, Galax; Kolby Barnes, Galax; Back — Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell; Zach Johnson, George Wythe; Braydon Thompson, George Wythe; Punter — Cole Simmons, George Wythe; Punt returner — Ravvon Wells, George Wythe; Brendun Bryson, Galax.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Center — Drew French, Auburn; Lineman — Dorran Harmon, George Wythe; Zach McClellan, Auburn; Jon Gregory, Fort Chiswell; Daniel McKinney, Galax; Tight end — Konard Holbrook, George Wythe; Receiver — Chase Pope, Grayson County; Jude Reigelsperger, George Wythe; Eli Jones, Fort Chiswell; Running back — Isaac Dunford, Fort Chiswell; Holden Cassell, Grayson County; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Quarterback — Cole Pickett, Galax; Place-kicker — Carson East, Auburn; Kick returner — Eli Jones, Fort Chiswell; All-purpose — Payson Kelley, Auburn.
Defense
End — Carson East, Auburn; Dawson Allen, Grayson County; Lineman — Cody Davis, George Wythe; Will Kelley, Auburn; Brender Rojas, Galax; Linebacker — Jonathan Poole, Fort Chiswell; Tyler Crigger, Fort Chiswell; Justin Otey, Auburn; Dayson McMillian, George Wythe; Back — Rusty Marshall, Auburn; Curtis Coffey, Fort Chiswell; Jude Reigelsperger, George Wythe; Keaton Beeman, Galax; Punter — Carson East, Auburn; Punt returner — Zach Johnson, Galax; All-purpose — Dylan Bailey, Fort Chiswell.
Offensive player of the year
Cole Simmons, George Wythe.
Defensive player of the year
Lee Peoples, Galax.
Coach of the year
Mark Dixon, Galax.
