Timesland athletes and coaches were spread throughout the VHSL Class 3 boys and girls all-state basketball teams, which were released on Tuesday.
Leading the way was Jalen Buster, who led Cave Spring to a school-record 27 victories and state co-championship. He was named the Class 3 boys player of the year by a panel of coaches.
Buster averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game as a senior point guard.
Northside senior Jordan Wooden also made the first team.
Two other Knights — Parker Huffman and Reed Pendleton — were named to the second team.
Cave Spring’s Jacob Gruse was named coach of the year. The Knights finished 27-2 and reached the Class 3 championship game, which was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.
On the girls side, Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman was selected to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball squad for the third consecutive year, while the Cavaliers’ Renee Favaro was chosen coach of the year after the Cavaliers finished 25-3 and earned a co-state championship along with Spotswood.
Three other Timesland players — Carroll County’s Abby Kennedy, Cave Spring’s Zada Porter and Botetourt’s Taylor Robertson — made the second team.
Spotswood senior Stephanie Ouderkirk was named player of the year.
In Class 2 boys, Radford junior guard Cam Cormany, who led the Bobcats to a state semifinal, was named to the first team on the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball list.
Martinsville’s Troy Brandon made the second team.
John Marshall’s Jason Nelson was named player of the year, and Ty White was voted coach of the year after the Justices won the state title.
And in Class 2 girls, Floyd County’s Alexis Kiser earned first-team honors, as the Buffaloes advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Patrick County junior Sierra Hubbard earned a spot on the second team.
Gate City junior Sarah Thompson was named player of the year. Gate City’s Kelly Houseright was voted coach of the year.
