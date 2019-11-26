Blacksburg High School graduate Lanto Griffin had a dream start to his second season on the PGA Tour until he was running on fumes and missed more than just his only cut of the season this past weekend at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia.
The Houston Open champion, who finished in the top 20 in his first six tournaments, opened with a 74 and rallied with a 65. He missed the cut by one shot. That cost him the final two rounds in the “RSM Birdies Fore Love” competition, which awards $300,000 toward a charity of the player who has the most sub-par holes in the fall.
“I was disappointed,” Griffin said before leaving Sea Island. “But like I said, I’m tired and I battled as far as I could, so I’ve got nothing to hang my head about. Just cross my fingers and hope.”
No such luck. Scottie Scheffler shot 63 on Saturday to pull within one birdie, and then ran off four on the back nine to beat Griffin by one.
It wasn’t a total loss for Griffin. Second place paid $150,000, which he plans to use to start a foundation and help out in the Southwest Virginia area where he was raised.
Griffin had made 15 consecutive cuts heading into the RSM Classic – the second-longest streak on tour behind only Tommy Fleetwood (31).
Scheffler, the Korn Ferry Tour player of the year, didn’t earn that charity bonus by accident. In the start to his rookie season, he made the cut in all seven events he played, with five finishes in the top 20 and three in the top 10.
Aaron McFarling contributed to this report.
