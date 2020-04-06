Golf organizations tried to salvage a season unlike any other Monday with a series of changes, starting with the British Open being canceled for the first time since 1945.
The PGA Championship, which last year moved to May, would go back to August. That would be followed by the PGA Tour’s postseason, the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup in consecutive weeks, and then the Masters on Nov. 12-15.
Still to be determined was when — or even if — golf could resume because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down sports worldwide.
The British Open effectively is pushing its schedule back one year, saying the 149th Open still is set for Royal St. George’s on July 15-18, leaving the 150th Open for St. Andrews the following year.
The new schedule:
n Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship.
n Aug. 13-16: End of PGA Tour regular season at Wyndham Championship.
n Aug. 20-23: Start of FedEx Cup playoffs at The Northern Trust.
n Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship, second playoff event.
n Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship for the FedEx Cup.
n Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
n Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
