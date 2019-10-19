Top: One of the most popular events at the annual Go Outside Festival (GO Fest) is the Spirit Ultimate Air Dogs show. Here, trained dogs leap for distance and land in a pool on Saturday. The 3-day event at Rivers Edge South in Roanoke ends Sunday.
Wearing her cape, Danielle Bonnet of Roanoke climbs a rock wall during GO Fest.
David Hungate |Special to The Roanoke Times
Left: 3-year-old Bradford Boas of Roanoke rides a bike through a course during GO Fest at Rivers Edge South on Saturday.
David Hungate |Special to The Roanoke Times
Top: One of the most popular events at the annual Go Outside Festival (GO Fest) is the Spirit Ultimate Air Dogs show. Here, trained dogs leap for distance and land in a pool on Saturday. The 3-day event at Rivers Edge South in Roanoke ends Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.