The Fort Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently unveiled a new historical highway marker to replace one that had been damaged by a storm.
Chapter members discovered that the “Colonial Mansion” marker, located on the pre-Revolutionary site of Fort Lewis from the mid-1750s, was damaged in 2018.
Chapter members embarked on a replacement effort in November 2019, raising $1,770 to erect the new marker. Working with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, they made plans to unveil it in March 2020, but the event had to be rescheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The new date coincided with the Salem Museum’s “Around Town” series, and the unveiling became a part of those videos on May 20. DAR members were pleasantly surprised to learn that the new highway marker now bears the title “Fort Lewis.”
While the members were disappointed that they could not attend the unveiling as a group due to the governor’s mandate on public gatherings, they felt more folks were able to view the event on the videos.
The marker represents the site where James Campbell settled in 1742, and many forts were built in the mid-1700s to protect the frontier. Fort Lewis originally was called Campbell’s Fort.
In 1822, a mansion was built by the White family, a prominent family in Salem. It burned in 1949, but the “Colonial Mansion” historical highway marker, one of the first markers in Virginia, was erected in 1927. The original marker is on display at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke.
‘Meals for Heroes’ gains support
As a gesture of gratitude and admiration, the Roanoke Chapter of The Links Inc. and Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services recently partnered to support the project “Meals for Heroes.”
The project provides meals to health care providers on the front line battling the novel coronavirus and is sponsored by the Roanoke Law Association and members of the Shenandoah Club. Meals are prepared by the Shenandoah Club for health care providers and support staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
“Messages of gratitude and encouragement for our public heroes are always appropriate but as we live in the era of the coronavirus epidemic, each day nurses, technicians, doctors and support staff are caring for our most vulnerable populations,” Connie Steele, Serenity president and a Link, wrote in an email, adding that the joint donation for meals was “to simply say thank you.”
‘Let’s Do Lunch’ goes virtual
For 30 years, “Let’s Do Lunch” has been a major fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, a program of the League of Older Americans.
In a typical year, according to LOA, Meals on Wheels helps more than 833 seniors live healthier and safer in their own homes.
“The amazing volunteers provide friendly visits, well-being checks, pet food, and more than 124,000 meals,” according to a news release.
The annual lunch event allowed LOA to provide boxed lunches for sale to area businesses and individuals for $15, then provide three meals for seniors in need.
But this year, LOA cannot hold its “Let’s Do Lunch” event as usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations are now being sought for a virtual event during the week of June 22.
Although $15 is being asked to buy three meals, any amount will be accepted, according to a post on Facebook.
This virtual event will allow LOA to maintain social distancing and extend the fundraiser beyond a single day.
For more information or to donate, visit https://www.loaa.org/ or LOA on Facebook, or call 345-0451.
