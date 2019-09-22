As he walked off the stage in Victory Lane after Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, Joe Gibbs got a cheer from the fans circled around, watching the post-race celebration unfold.
Gibbs certainly earned it.
Not only did his driver Martin Truex Jr. win the race, to sweep both the fall and spring races in Richmond, but two of his other drivers — Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin — finished second and third, respectively.
It appeared at race’s end that another Gibbs driver, Erik Jones, finished fourth, too, giving Joe Gibbs Racing an even rarer 1-2-3-4 finish.
However, after midnight news emerged that Jones’ car failed inspection and was disqualified. That pushed Brad Keselowski, who started on the pole, into fourth place.
Still, it was a fruitful night for JGR.
“It’s incredible,” Truex said.
Truex is lucky to be the one who led the pack. He started eighth, and worked his way up fairly swiftly. He took second place from Hamlin 45 laps in.
About 10 laps later, Truex nudged under Brad Keselowski in turn No. 1 and took the lead. He went on to lead 109 laps, second only to Busch’s 202.
But, with 86 laps to go, the front end of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s car locked up. Stenhouse rode up the track and hit the left rear quarter panel of Truex’s car. Truex, who had the lead, spun around in a cloud of smoke. The caution flag was waved.
Somehow, though, Truex lost just two spots after the spin, dropping to third.
“First thing was, ‘What the hell?’ ” Truex said when asked what went through his head at that moment. “And then just trying to keep it out of the wall, you know?”
With 25 laps left, Truex took the lead from Busch at the start-finish line. Busch challenged, tapping Truex’s left rear quarter panel. But he couldn’t get by his teammate.
“We had a really good car,” Busch said. “Just, I don’t know, kind of lacked a little bit overall all night I guess. The 19 [car of Truex] was just a tick better than us.”
Ryan Newman, after Jones’ disqualification, placed fifth. Kyle Larson took sixth, and Kevin Harvick was seventh.
Saturday marked the first time Truex won back-to-back races in his career. He won last weekend at Las Vegas, too.
It happened in front of a quality crowd at RR, too. This year was the second that the track was part of the playoff schedule, after being the last race of the regular-season calendar in the past.
It was also the third race that RR’s completed $30 million infield renovation project was in use. RR president Dennis Bickmeier was happy with Saturday’s turnout.
“I said it a year ago that it was a nice spark for us,” Bickmeier said of RR being a playoff track. “I think this shows that the spark got a little bit brighter.”
And JGR, late drama aside, left Richmond with plenty to celebrate. After the 1-2-3 finish, Gibbs has two drivers in the top three of the standings as Truex kept his spot at the top and Busch moved from fourth to third.
As for Jones, his Toyota failed to pass NASCAR’s optical scanning system inspection, NASCAR Cup Series director Jay Fabian said in a brief after-midnight appearance before the media.
According to Fabian, the car’s rear-wheel alignment failed to get through the scanning system, a standard postrace inspection of all playoff contenders.
He said NASCAR makes a “pretty strong allowance” on prerace to postrace change in the measurement, and Jones’ Toyota’s wheel alignment “crept out of that range.”
“We didn’t see anything that was designed to fail,” he said. “At the end of the day, the result’s the same, it failed.”
Had Jones kept his fourth-place finish, it would have been worth 42 points. He would have been 14th in the standings a scant 3 points away from the 12-driver cutoff.
Instead, his fourth-place finish was disallowed. He gets 1 point — the last-place equivalent in NASCAR race scoring — and is 16th in the standings, 45 points short of 12th.
NASCAR has one more race before making the cut to 12 championship-eligible drivers. Jones can still make the cut by winning Saturday on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s “roval” road course, or by an unlikely combination of finishes — his and those of four drivers ahead of him.
The disqualification was the first in the Cup Series after NASCAR cracked down this season in the way it penalizes teams for failing postrace inspections. Previously results would stand, but teams were fined, crew members were suspended and points subtracted.
Richmond Times-Dispatch correspondent Randy Hallman contributed to this report
