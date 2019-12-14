CARY, N.C. — Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss, whose Demon Deacons exited in a semifinal loss Friday night to Virginia, thought Sunday’s NCAA men’s soccer championship matchup was an appropriate one.
Top-seeded Virginia (21-1-1) will be seeking its eighth NCAA title, and third in the past 11 years, while third-seeded Georgetown (19-1-3) is looking for its first. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
“The two best teams all season in the NCAA get to meet in the College Cup [championship], which I think is great for college soccer,” Muuss said. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, and I think some very good [soccer] will be on display on Sunday.”
That will be a departure from Friday’s semifinals, which were played in a steady, and sometimes driving, rainstorm in Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Despite the conditions, a tournament that has seen precious few upsets continued to form. Virginia prevailed 2-1 over fourth-seeded Wake for its second win over the Demon Deacons in the postseason, and Georgetown dominated seventh-seeded Stanford 2-0.
UVa holds an 8-2-2 record in the series with Georgetown, although the teams have not met officially since 2014. They tied 1-1 in the NCAA quarterfinals at Georgetown, but the Cavaliers advanced on a penalty shootout and went on to claim the national championship.
“We actually know a lot about them, as they do about us,” UVa coach George Gelnovatch said. “We played them the past couple of springs. I think the team that we played this spring is largely the team that they have now. We were to a lesser extent, [with] maybe four guys different in our lineup. They were maybe one guy different in their lineup.
“After watching them last night, in terms of tactics and what they do, it’s very similar to what they were doing in the spring. So, that helps.”
He added, “They’re a very good team. You don’t get to be 19-1-3 and do what they did to a Stanford team that’s very, very hard to overcome, and the manner they did it they were pretty comfortable [Friday] night.”
Gelnovatch has been here before. He has taken three teams to the final, winning it all in 2009 and 2014, maybe coincidentally — and maybe not — with those finals also at WakeMed.
Gelnovatch likes his team’s chances for more than geographical reasons, though. He said after Friday night’s victory that this year’s team was more talented than either of his two national championship teams, both of which overachieved to get to the College Cup.
In fact, his 2014 team finished only sixth in the ultra-competitive ACC before running the table in the postseason.
This year’s team is that perfect blend of superstar, experienced veterans and talented newcomers.
The superstar is junior midfielder Joe Bell, who has already capped for the New Zealand national team, a call-up that caused him to miss the semifinals and final of the ACC tournament.
It’s a tribute to the Cavaliers that they beat Wake Forest and Clemson, which earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA field, without their best player.
It’s been a heady week for Bell. He was tabbed a first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association, an honor matched by his teammate, redshirt junior goalkeeper Colin Shutler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.