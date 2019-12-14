Galax vs. Riverheads

Salem Stadium

How they scored

Galax 7 0 14 3 — 24

Riverheads 0 17 7 7 — 31

First quarter

G – Brown 33 run (Ortiz kick), 0:25. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Beeman 8 pass from Pickett to Riverheads 35. Galax 7, Riverheads 0.

Second quarter

R – Smiley 15 run (Skillman kick), 10:44. Drive: 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:40. Key Play: Smiley 53 run to Galax 22. Galax 7, Riverheads 7.

R – Skillman 26 FG, 2:39. Drivee 11 plays, 42 yards, 6:14. Key Play: Dunlap 4 run on fourth and two to Galax 39. Riverheads 10, Galax 7.

R – Smiley 45 interception return (Skillman kick), 1:01. Riverheads 17, Galax 7.

Third quarter

G – Brown 13 run (Ortiz kick), 10:40. Drive: 4 plays, 59 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Brown 40 run to Riverheads 19. Riverheads 17, Galax 14.

R – Smiley 45 run (Skillman kick), 9:24. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Smiley 31 run to Galax 45. Riverheads 24, Galax 14.

G – Johnson 4 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick), 3:17. Drive 13 plays, 63 yards, 6:13. Key Play: Keatley 37 pass from Pickett to Riverheads 4. Riverheads 24, Galax 21.

Fourth quarter

G – Ortiz 31 FG, 4:33. Drive 12 plays, 66 yards, 4:50. Key Play: Beeman 51 run to Riverheads 11. Riverheads 24, Galax 24.

R – Burton 60 run (Skillman kick), 4:02. Drive 3 plays, 73 yards, 0:36. Key Play: Burton 12 pass from Dunlap to Riverheads 40. Riverheads 31, Galax 24.

Team statistics

GAL RIV

First Downs 14 15

Rushing Yards 184 373

Passes C-A-I 10-16-2 1-5-1

Passing Yards 111 12

Penalties-Yards 5-35 1-0

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Punts – average 2-34 4-20.5

Individual statistics

Rushing

Galax, Brown 24-144, Beeman 6-65, Pickett 12-(-25),

Riverheads, Z. Smiley 17-135, Fulton 8-96, Burton 4-86, N. Smiley 5-32, Cox 2-8, Miller 1-3, Dunlap 3-13

Passing

Galax, Pickett 10-16-2-111,

Riverheads, Dunlap 1-5-1-12

Receiving

Galax, Beeman 4-35, Bryson 2-27, Johnson 2-8, Keatley 1-37, Brown 1-4.

Riverheads, Burton 1-12.

Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks; top four)

Galax — Brown 3-5-0, Barnes 2-6-0, Sawyers 2-5-0, Vaught 3-2-0.

Riverheads tackle leaders —Miller 6-4-0, Cash 7-0-0, Brooks 3-2-0, Moore 3-2-1.

