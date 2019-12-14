Galax vs. Riverheads
Salem Stadium
How they scored
Galax 7 0 14 3 — 24
Riverheads 0 17 7 7 — 31
First quarter
G – Brown 33 run (Ortiz kick), 0:25. Drive: 5 plays, 44 yards, 1:30. Key Play: Beeman 8 pass from Pickett to Riverheads 35. Galax 7, Riverheads 0.
Second quarter
R – Smiley 15 run (Skillman kick), 10:44. Drive: 4 plays, 80 yards, 1:40. Key Play: Smiley 53 run to Galax 22. Galax 7, Riverheads 7.
R – Skillman 26 FG, 2:39. Drivee 11 plays, 42 yards, 6:14. Key Play: Dunlap 4 run on fourth and two to Galax 39. Riverheads 10, Galax 7.
R – Smiley 45 interception return (Skillman kick), 1:01. Riverheads 17, Galax 7.
Third quarter
G – Brown 13 run (Ortiz kick), 10:40. Drive: 4 plays, 59 yards, 1:25. Key Play: Brown 40 run to Riverheads 19. Riverheads 17, Galax 14.
R – Smiley 45 run (Skillman kick), 9:24. Drive: 3 plays, 79 yards, 1:09. Key Play: Smiley 31 run to Galax 45. Riverheads 24, Galax 14.
G – Johnson 4 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick), 3:17. Drive 13 plays, 63 yards, 6:13. Key Play: Keatley 37 pass from Pickett to Riverheads 4. Riverheads 24, Galax 21.
Fourth quarter
G – Ortiz 31 FG, 4:33. Drive 12 plays, 66 yards, 4:50. Key Play: Beeman 51 run to Riverheads 11. Riverheads 24, Galax 24.
R – Burton 60 run (Skillman kick), 4:02. Drive 3 plays, 73 yards, 0:36. Key Play: Burton 12 pass from Dunlap to Riverheads 40. Riverheads 31, Galax 24.
Team statistics
GAL RIV
First Downs 14 15
Rushing Yards 184 373
Passes C-A-I 10-16-2 1-5-1
Passing Yards 111 12
Penalties-Yards 5-35 1-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Punts – average 2-34 4-20.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
Galax, Brown 24-144, Beeman 6-65, Pickett 12-(-25),
Riverheads, Z. Smiley 17-135, Fulton 8-96, Burton 4-86, N. Smiley 5-32, Cox 2-8, Miller 1-3, Dunlap 3-13
Passing
Galax, Pickett 10-16-2-111,
Riverheads, Dunlap 1-5-1-12
Receiving
Galax, Beeman 4-35, Bryson 2-27, Johnson 2-8, Keatley 1-37, Brown 1-4.
Riverheads, Burton 1-12.
Tackles (Solo-assist-sacks; top four)
Galax — Brown 3-5-0, Barnes 2-6-0, Sawyers 2-5-0, Vaught 3-2-0.
Riverheads tackle leaders —Miller 6-4-0, Cash 7-0-0, Brooks 3-2-0, Moore 3-2-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.