The ACC announced full 2020 football schedules for the entire conference on Wednesday, and Virginia Tech’s 2020 schedule features seven games at Lane Stadium for the third straight season.
Some notable dates include a Thursday night home game against Boston College on Oct. 22 (the first Thursday night game between the programs since 2007), a Friday night game on Nov. 6 at Heinz Field against Pittsburgh and the Commonwealth Cup moving back to Saturday this year with Virginia visiting Lane Stadium on Nov. 28.
All 14 ACC teams are scheduled to play at least one non-Saturday game this season.
Virginia has two non-Satuday games, but neither at home. The Cavaliers play Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta on Labor Day night. UVa will visit Duke on Friday, Nov. 13.
The Cavs also get a rather quick rematch with ACC championship game foe Clemson — UVa visits the Tigers on Sept. 26. The two games come after the two had not met on a football field in six years.
The Hokies open their ACC schedule on Oct. 3 at home against Georgia Tech. They will also travel to Louisville for the first time since 1992 on Oct. 31 in a game that marks the first time the programs meet as ACC rivals.
The highlight of Tech’s non-conference schedule is a showdown against Penn State at Lane Stadium on Sept. 12 in the first meeting between the schools. The game times and networks for the first three weeks of the season will be announced in May.
UVa’s other nonconference opponents are VMI, Connecticut and a road trip to Norfolk to face Old Dominion.
Moving on from VT
Five Virginia Tech players, including primary punt returner Hezekiah Grimsley, have entered their names into the transfer portal.
The others are running back Caleb Steward, safety Khalil Ladler, and wide receivers Jacoby Pinckney and Phil Patterson.
Steward and Pinckney tweeted out their decisions within one minute of each other on Wednesday. A Virginia Tech spokesperson confirmed a report from 247 Sports that Grimsley was also looking to transfer.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Ladler and Patterson also entered their names into the portal.
The news comes after the Hokies reported back to campus for the winter semester. Student-athletes can guarantee their scholarship for the term by enrolling in classes.
