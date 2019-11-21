BLACKSBURG — Why did Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker start the season on the bench?
Did the coaching staff miss something at fall camp?
Tech coach Justin Fuente wasn’t all that interested in revisiting the team’s quarterback competition earlier this week as the team prepared for a critical ACC Coastal showdown against Pittsburgh.
“I haven’t gone back and gone through all that,” Fuente said. “We are on to the next game. I will say this, it was very evident in camp the work Hendon put in, in the summer. I was really pleased with him. I’m not sure what comments I made during fall camp about Hendon, but I’m pretty sure they were complimentary. In all honesty, I felt like he made large strides.”
Hooker has gone 5-0 since replacing Ryan Willis after a 45-10 loss to Duke. He’s reignited Tech’s dormant offense with 981 passing yards (60.8 completion percentage) and 12 touchdowns (eight passing). His 173 quarterback rating would rank at the top of the ACC if he had enough games to qualify.
When Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi was asked this week what’s led to Virginia Tech’s turnaround this week, he said it was pretty obvious.
“But really their quarterback, the Hooker kid who we recruited out of high school, we offered him, has been really sound,” Narduzzi said. “He’s thrown eight [passing] touchdowns, no interceptions. He gives them a chance to be in every football game because he’s taking care of the football.”
While Fuente did consistently praise Hooker throughout the offseason — he consistently pointed out the “tremendous amount” of work the third-year sophomore put in during the offseason — none of those comments hinted at the success that was to come.
Hooker played a handful of snaps in 2018, but didn’t do much more than hand the ball off when he saw the field. He didn’t attempt a pass until the week before being named the starter. Fuente is reluctant to go into too much detail about Hooker’s immediate impact.
“He’s handled the emotions,” Fuente said. “He’s played on the road. He’s been calm and play the next play and for the most part execute what we ask him to do.”
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, one of Hooker’s close friends on the team, attributed the offensive turnaround to Hooker’s “swagger” after the win over Wake Forest. Does Fuente agree? Sort of.
“Umm, I think so,” Fuente said. “I don’t know what swagger means. I do think he has confidence in himself and kids believe in him, yes, I do.”
One thing Fuente has always liked about Hooker — and something he looks for in all his quarterbacks — is that competitive DNA. Hooker played football and basketball for years before coming to Virginia Tech, and that background is something that can’t be taught.
“I think he’s played competitive sports for some time,” Fuente said. “I say that meaning he was a competitive basketball player. He’s been in the arena in terms of playing quarterback and playing basketball in competitive situations. He doesn’t back down from the competition part of it. He seems very comfortable in his own skin. His kids respond to that.”
