Franklin County 2019 football schedule
Aug. 30at LibertyL, 34-14Sept. 6at SalemL, 17-3Sept. 13E.C GlassL, 41-20Sept. 20at Magna VistaL, 16-6Sept. 27Hidden ValleyW, 41-7Oct. 11at *Staunton RiverW, 49-14Oct. 18*NorthsideDNPOct. 25*Lord BotetourtDNPNov. 1at *William FlemingDNPNov. 8*William ByrdDNP