Franklin County 2019 football schedule

Aug. 30at LibertyL, 34-14
Sept. 6at SalemL, 17-3
Sept. 13E.C GlassL, 41-20
Sept. 20at Magna VistaL, 16-6
Sept. 27Hidden ValleyW, 41-7
Oct. 11at *Staunton RiverW, 49-14
Oct. 18*NorthsideDNP
Oct. 25*Lord BotetourtDNP
Nov. 1at *William FlemingDNP
Nov. 8*William ByrdDNP

