CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tyler Wilson once again found himself in the global sports spotlight Wednesday.
The former UVa pitcher, who plays in the Korean Baseball Organization, threw seven innings for the LG Twins. The game was televised live on ESPN2 on Wednesday morning. Two of Wilson’s three starts this season have aired live on ESPN2.
Despite the solid outing, Wilson and the Twins took the loss. They fell 3-1 to the Samsung Lions, dropping the Twins to 8-5 on the year.
After a shaky first start of the 2020 season, Wilson threw six solid innings in his second start. He allowed two runs in that game and earned a no-decision. The Twins won that game, which was played May 14, on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.
Wilson performed well again Wednesday, throwing seven innings in his third start of the 2020 season. He tossed 92 pitches, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out six. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits and issued just one walk.
On the season, Wilson has thrown 17 1/3 innings and allowed 11 earned runs, giving him an ERA of 5.60. In his two most recent starts, Wilson has tossed 13 innings and allowed four earned runs, giving him an ERA of 2.77 across those two starts.
The former UVa product hasn’t received much run support, though. In the three games started by Wilson, the Twins have combined to score just nine runs.
ESPN’s broadcast gave insight into a professional sports league starting amid COVID-19. Umpires and coaches were among those wearing face masks and KBO games don’t allow fans. The league may welcome limited crowds in coming weeks.
ESPN also brought an LG Twins super fan onto the broadcast to describe the atmosphere during a typical KBO game with fans.
The fan did more than just describe the atmosphere, as he and his wife sang songs for many of the batters, which is traditional during a KBO game with fans.
