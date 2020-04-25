Dalton Keene was a wanted man —by the New England Patriots.
The former Virginia Tech tight end was coveted enough that New England traded up on Friday night for an extra pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft to take Keene with the 101st overall pick.
It justified the Colorado native’s decision to forgo his final season of eligibility in Blacksburg to turn pro.
“I wanted to make a career out of this,” Keene said Saturday, on a conference call with reporters. “I needed to come out now and make a run at it. Now I really feel I made the right decision, I feel like I made the right decision the entire time, but I’m just really happy with how it turned out.”
The Patriots only had two tight ends on their roster heading into the draft and used both their third-round picks to bolster their depth at the position. They selected UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi just 10 picks (No. 91) before taking Keene.
Keene said he was excited to get to work with Asiasi, who he roomed with at the NFL Combine and called an “awesome guy.”
New England gave up two 2020 fourth-round picks (No. 125 and 129) plus a 2021 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets to move up and select Keene.
“The Patriots have in the past been able to use their tight ends creatively,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast.
Jeremiah said Keene’s versatility with the Hokies — “he’s someone that can do a lot of different things” — made him a good fit for the Patriots’ offense.
New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio echoed that on a video conference call with reporters. He said the Patriots are looking for players with “mental flexibility” to handle what NFL teams have to game plan for each week.
Keene, who was moved to running back by the Hokies midway through the 2019 season with very few practice reps, has proven throughout his career he fits the bill.
Caserio said they also liked Keene’s size, toughness and his ability to run with the ball after the catch. Keene had 59 catches for 748 yards at Tech and averaged 12.7 yards per catch. He averaged more than 11 yards per catch in each of his three seasons.
“Interesting guy,” Caserio said. “Really essentially played from day one, a three-year starter. You really have to search for some things from him on tape. Took advantage of his opportunities.”
According to OverTheCap.com, Keene’s rookie contract is projected to be valued at $4.49 million over four years with a signing bonus of $832,292.
Keene, who took a handful of calls with the Patriots leading up to the draft after meeting with the team at the combine, was projected by most outlets as a day three pick, but he ended up as the fourth tight end taken overall.
After the draft concluded on Saturday, former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd signed with Arizona Cardinals as a free agent. Floyd announced the signing on social media.
“I want to thank the Cardinals organization for taking a chance with me and you will not forgot it!!!!!” Floyd tweeted after the seventh round ended. “For everyone else you in trouble now I’ll never forget it. #BrickByBrick”
Floyd was a three-year starter for Virginia Tech and finished his career (34 starts) with 222 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and 10 pass deflections. His teammates selected him to wear the No. 1 jersey in 2019 as someone who best represented the team’s work ethic.
