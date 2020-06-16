Former Virginia Tech standout defender Corey Moore remains on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for a third straight year.
The defensive end won the Bronko Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year and Lombardi Award as college football’s best lineman in 1999. He was only the second unanimous first-team All-American selection in the history of the program.
Moore is one of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot. There are also 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks. He’s one of 17 players from current ACC member schools on the ballot.
First-timers on the ballot include former Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.
Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami.
Heisman Trophy winners Carson Palmer from Southern California and Rashaan Salaam from Colorado are among those returning to the ballot.
To be eligible, a player must have received first-team All-American recognition by one of the five major selectors during his career and be 10 years removed from his final year playing college football.
Ballots were sent to 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers, and the NFF’s Honors Court will select the class from the top vote-getters. The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
The Hokies retired Moore’s jersey in 2010 when he was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
Five Tech players have been inducted into the College Hall of Fame — defensive end Bruce Smith was the most recent in 2006 — and retired coach Frank Beamer was part of the 2018 class.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
