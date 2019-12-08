Holiday countdowns
You know about the big holiday events. The parades, The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas, tree competitions and IllumiNights at Explore Park are all written down on your calendar. Here are a few other wintry activities that perhaps you’ve never checked out before.
Star City Striders, a Roanoke-based running group, sponsors the Christmas Eve Fun Run/Walk every Dec. 24 at noon in Vic Thomas Park, which is on the Roanoke River Greenway near Black Dog Salvage. The event is a no-pressure run or walk, from one mile to five kilometers long, that families can do at their own pace. There’s no charge, no race T-shirt, no timers — just cookies and some other goodies.
For more than 150 years, the Bells of Fincastle have rung in the new year. Beginning at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31, the courthouse bell will ring, followed by a church bell every 12 seconds from one of the four churches in the historic town. At the stroke of midnight, 2019 will be buried with the playing of taps, and then three shotgun blasts precede the combined ringing of bells for 10 minutes.
Buchanan lights up the sky with an Epiphany Bonfire every Jan. 6. People are invited to bring their Christmas tree to add to the fire, which is ignited at 7 p.m. in Buchanan Town Park and sends the holiday season up in smoke.
Live at the Berglund Center
Basketballs, hockey pucks and 100,000 bouncy balls will fly around the Berglund Center this winter. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have a slate of special promotions during their Southern Professional Hockey League home games, which include a Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 14. Fans are invited to bring teddy bears to donate to local charities and children’s hospitals. When the Dawgs score their first goal, folks toss the stuffed animals onto the ice to be scooped up.
New Year’s at Noon is Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The family-friendly event, sponsored by Roanoke Valley Family magazine, features inflatables, a magic show, stilt walkers, a ventriloquist performance and more — plus the annual 100,000-ball drop at noon. Admission is $11.
It’s a beautiful day in “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” on Jan. 22, when the popular character appears in a live show based on the acclaimed PBS Kids series, which itself has roots in “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Tickets are $25 to $75 and are available at the Berglund Center box office.
The Harlem Globetrotters spin, twirl and dribble through Roanoke on March 11. Families can also buy a “Magic Pass,” which allows you to take the floor with the Globetrotters before the game.
Stampede Championship Rodeo
Holidays left you at the end of your rope? Rustle up some family fun at the Stampede Championship Rodeo Jan. 10-12 at the Salem Civic Center. Opening night, all tickets are $18.
Winter blockbusters
You don’t have to wait until summer for some of the year’s most-anticipated family movies. Here are a few of the big releases coming up this winter.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Dec. 19). Billed as the final installment of the “Skywalker saga,” the J.J. Abrams-helmed conclusion is supposed to end this series forever and for good until the next “Star Wars” movie comes out.
“Dolittle” (Jan. 17). Robert Downey Jr. learns that he can talk to the animals, who talk back to him in the voices of Selena Gomez, Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer and other famous stars.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” (Feb. 14). The speedy video game character races across the big screen, with Jim Carrey, and other crazed villains, in pursuit.
“The Call of the Wild” (Feb. 21). Harrison Ford stars in the Jack London gold-rush classic, which looks like it’s going to be heavily gilded with CGI.
“Onward” (March 6). The adventure of two elf brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland stands tall from Disney Pixar.
Take in the views
Winter wonderlands look even better from on high, where the views are unspoiled with summer haze. Set goals to take the family on a few winter hikes, especially those that help you reach your peak as a hiker. Virginia’s Triple Crown of Dragon’s Tooth, McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs are all tough, long hikes that are more enjoyable on a chilly day than in the summer heat. Plus, you might have an easier time finding trailhead parking in February than during the overcrowded times in summer and fall.
Read Mountain Preserve has become a popular hiking destination near Bonsack in Botetourt County. The view from the Buzzards Rock summit is fantastic. You can find a map and directions at https://bit.ly/2Ro46nO.
The views from Sharp Top, one of the famous Peaks of Otter, are wonderful any time of year, and especially in winter. Keep in mind, the Peaks of Otter Lodge and Restaurant are closed until April, so you will want to pack a lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.