Oh, It’s You Again
By Pancho Harrison
Across
1 “Righteous!” in the ‘90s
5 Capital of Turkey
9 Speed deterrents
14 Like cried-over milk
19 Apiece
20 Fever with chills
21 Caver’s cry?
22 Vaughan of jazz
23 Kiss during a nature walk?
25 Showy parrot
26 Muse for Shelley
27 Protein-building acid
28 Matter basics
30 First-year law student
32 Has __: knows someone
33 Optimist’s words
35 Window installer’s course of instruction?
38 Jam component?
42 Creator of Horton the Elephant
43 __ Paulo
44 Life’s work
45 Largish chamber group
47 Part-time player
51 __ standstill
52 Rich kid in “Nancy” comics
54 Charles Goodyear, notably?
57 Breather
59 Hurled weapons
61 Breaks down
62 LiMu ___: bird in Liberty Mutual TV ads
63 Tiny dividers
65 Strikes lightly
68 Soothes
70 Eccentric who has status in the community?
74 Quaker in the woods
77 Like most pretzels
78 Porcupines and prairie dogs
82 Arthur of “The Golden Girls”
83 Thriller writer Hoag
85 Four-door, usually
87 Court filing
88 Big galoot serving as first mate?
93 Site of Hercules’ first labor
95 Self-esteem
96 Promising young actress
97 Cafe container
99 Narrow shard
101 Its Jun. 2019 additions include “bae” and “yeesh”
102 Cook-off dish
104 Dent in the hockey arena’s protective shield?
106 Cesar Millan specialty?
111 Linguist Chomsky
112 Deposed Iranian despot
113 Quod __ demonstrandum
114 Daggers of old
116 Shore thing for a sailor?
120 Hanna-Barbera’s __ Doggie and Doggie Daddy
122 Cybercurrency
124 Measure of complacency?
126 Cornered, in a way
127 British county
128 Domus Aurea builder of 64-68 AD
129 Not mad
130 Flippant
131 Calcutta wraps
132 Good name for a tuxedo cat
133 Defib specialists
Down
1 Animal rights gp.
2 Damage
3 Three-syllable berry
4 Skating no-no
5 Black __
6 Spiny lizard
7 Auto body concern
8 Greek fabulist
9 Misleading lead
10 Article in Spain’s El Mundo
11 Feud group
12 Infiltrators
13 Betsy Ross, notably
14 Lincoln-to-Topeka dir.
15 What “strikes deep,” in Stephen Stills’ “For What It’s Worth”
16 Tabriz native
17 Language for the Masses?
18 Barely-there beachwear
24 Gym storage
29 Is required to
31 Some beams
34 Circus swinger
36 “Swan Lake” skirt
37 Two-syllable foot
38 Milan’s La __
39 Stride pianist Art
40 Seventh planeta
41 Wad in a pocket
46 Formal jacket feature
47 Ready to proceed
48 JFK but not SFO
49 “La Dolce Vita” setting
50 Responsibility
53 MGM co-founder
55 Expands
56 City on the Rhine
58 Code carrier
60 Satirist Mort
64 Carl’s Jr. bread
66 L.A. setting
67 Notre Dame figs.
68 Terminate
69 A month of Sundays
71 Schools of thought
72 Apothecary’s weight
73 “Rhinoceros” playwright
74 Basics
75 Politician’s pursuit
76 Bearded Smurf
79 New, in Nicaragua
80 Clemson athlete
81 Baby carrier?
83 Colorful tee
84 Tiny farm worker
86 Thought-provoking
89 Prizes on the mantel
90 Brewpub orders
91 Gas or elec.
92 Rainy day wear
94 Acid neutralizer
98 Symptom
100 Colossal
102 Cuban dance
103 Gasbag’s bagful?
105 On the fence
106 H.S. exams
107 “Star Trek” officer who famously kissed Kirk in 1968
108 Novelist’s output
109 Pungent salad green
110 __ question
115 Retired, as a prof.
117 Rock’s Queen + __ Lambert
118 Let off steam
119 Former flames
121 Big name in ice cream
123 Indian title
125 Half a musical doll?
