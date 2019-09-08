Oh, It’s You Again

By Pancho Harrison

Across

1 “Righteous!” in the ‘90s

5 Capital of Turkey

9 Speed deterrents

14 Like cried-over milk

19 Apiece

20 Fever with chills

21 Caver’s cry?

22 Vaughan of jazz

23 Kiss during a nature walk?

25 Showy parrot

26 Muse for Shelley

27 Protein-building acid

28 Matter basics

30 First-year law student

32 Has __: knows someone

33 Optimist’s words

35 Window installer’s course of instruction?

38 Jam component?

42 Creator of Horton the Elephant

43 __ Paulo

44 Life’s work

45 Largish chamber group

47 Part-time player

51 __ standstill

52 Rich kid in “Nancy” comics

54 Charles Goodyear, notably?

57 Breather

59 Hurled weapons

61 Breaks down

62 LiMu ___: bird in Liberty Mutual TV ads

63 Tiny dividers

65 Strikes lightly

68 Soothes

70 Eccentric who has status in the community?

74 Quaker in the woods

77 Like most pretzels

78 Porcupines and prairie dogs

82 Arthur of “The Golden Girls”

83 Thriller writer Hoag

85 Four-door, usually

87 Court filing

88 Big galoot serving as first mate?

93 Site of Hercules’ first labor

95 Self-esteem

96 Promising young actress

97 Cafe container

99 Narrow shard

101 Its Jun. 2019 additions include “bae” and “yeesh”

102 Cook-off dish

104 Dent in the hockey arena’s protective shield?

106 Cesar Millan specialty?

111 Linguist Chomsky

112 Deposed Iranian despot

113 Quod __ demonstrandum

114 Daggers of old

116 Shore thing for a sailor?

120 Hanna-Barbera’s __ Doggie and Doggie Daddy

122 Cybercurrency

124 Measure of complacency?

126 Cornered, in a way

127 British county

128 Domus Aurea builder of 64-68 AD

129 Not mad

130 Flippant

131 Calcutta wraps

132 Good name for a tuxedo cat

133 Defib specialists

Down

1 Animal rights gp.

2 Damage

3 Three-syllable berry

4 Skating no-no

5 Black __

6 Spiny lizard

7 Auto body concern

8 Greek fabulist

9 Misleading lead

10 Article in Spain’s El Mundo

11 Feud group

12 Infiltrators

13 Betsy Ross, notably

14 Lincoln-to-Topeka dir.

15 What “strikes deep,” in Stephen Stills’ “For What It’s Worth”

16 Tabriz native

17 Language for the Masses?

18 Barely-there beachwear

24 Gym storage

29 Is required to

31 Some beams

34 Circus swinger

36 “Swan Lake” skirt

37 Two-syllable foot

38 Milan’s La __

39 Stride pianist Art

40 Seventh planeta

41 Wad in a pocket

46 Formal jacket feature

47 Ready to proceed

48 JFK but not SFO

49 “La Dolce Vita” setting

50 Responsibility

53 MGM co-founder

55 Expands

56 City on the Rhine

58 Code carrier

60 Satirist Mort

64 Carl’s Jr. bread

66 L.A. setting

67 Notre Dame figs.

68 Terminate

69 A month of Sundays

71 Schools of thought

72 Apothecary’s weight

73 “Rhinoceros” playwright

74 Basics

75 Politician’s pursuit

76 Bearded Smurf

79 New, in Nicaragua

80 Clemson athlete

81 Baby carrier?

83 Colorful tee

84 Tiny farm worker

86 Thought-provoking

89 Prizes on the mantel

90 Brewpub orders

91 Gas or elec.

92 Rainy day wear

94 Acid neutralizer

98 Symptom

100 Colossal

102 Cuban dance

103 Gasbag’s bagful?

105 On the fence

106 H.S. exams

107 “Star Trek” officer who famously kissed Kirk in 1968

108 Novelist’s output

109 Pungent salad green

110 __ question

115 Retired, as a prof.

117 Rock’s Queen + __ Lambert

118 Let off steam

119 Former flames

121 Big name in ice cream

123 Indian title

125 Half a musical doll?

