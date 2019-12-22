At the Helm

By Peter Koetters

Across

1 Glimpse

5 Way up

11 “Modern Family” network

16 Bush found in Florida

19 Taiwanese superstar Jay

20 Indiana Big Ten school

21 Anne of comedy

22 Kerfuffle

23* Without hesitation

26 “Young Sheldon” network

27 Big-eyed bird

28 Johns in Scotland

29 Thought of Monet

30 Farm team links

32* Opponent of the U.S. entry into WWII

38 Poop out

39 Certain noble’s domain

41 “Speed-the-Plow” playwright

42 Broadcasts

44 Underway, in a way

45 Upbraids

47 Bear witness

48* ”Sheik of ... burning sand” in a Ray Stevens hit

51 Michelangelo work

52 Curable aliment

55 “Death, be not proud” poet

56 Stylish Christian

57 Espresso foam

59 “Death Wish” star Charles

63 Tire material

65 Unkempt

66 Automation prefix

67* Back-to-basics food regimen

71 “J’Accuse...!” author

72 Middle-earth tongue

74 Modeling agent?

75 Rubber glove materials

77 Kavanaugh colleague

78 Awestruck

79 Chile con __: cheesy Tex-Mex sauce

81 Brit. medal

82 Fountain choices

84* Moments requiring decisive action

90 Wasatch dweller, perhaps

92 Believer

93 Zilch

94 Greek letter that inspired the euro symbol

96 “__ you done?”

97 Aptly named Vt. ski resort

99 Small indentation

100* Groups that pervert justice

104 Beatnik’s “Got it!”

106 Oscilloscope knob

107 Twice tetra-

108 PC brain

111 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame architect

112 1865 classic not written for the characters that start the answers to starred clues

118 Annex

119 Action star Lundgren

120 Bawl out

121 Mirrored

122 Silent consent

123 “Hasta la vista!”

124 Digestion aid

125 Tender in Havana

Down

1 Smart speaker brand

2 Display

3 Lifeguard’s domain

4 Goofy laugh

5 Drone shelter

6 Largest division of Islam

7 Dramatic mus. marking

8 Writer LeShan

9 Vow taker

10 Youngest of nine Kennedy siblings

11 In the thick of

12 “John Brown’s Body” poet

13 Self-indulgent sort

14 Numero di colori on the Italian flag

15 Verb associated with mileage

16* Food chain with a roundheaded spokesman

17 Stefan of tennis

18 Heads

24 Legal encumbrance

25 Horse fathers

31 Elevator guy

33 Ancient Dead Sea kingdom

34 Dino’s love

35 FDR’s dog

36 Cinephile’s website

37 “Hud” director Martin

39 Barnyard bleat

40 Tray filler

43 Come to, as an agreement

45 Medicinal shrub

46 Spam holder

47 Garlicky sauce

49 NFL stats

50 Bootlegger’s haul

51 Variegated

53 Mosey

54 Chichén Itzá builders

56 Overrule

58 Bulldoze

59 Basketful on the table

61* 1990 Paul Simon song, with “The”

62 “__ isn’t!”: emphatic rebuttal

63 Industrial settler?

64 Duty

65 Tuck away

68 Like the Impossible Burger

69 Heroic poem

70 Pick

73 San Bernardino Co. is part of it

76 Tater __

78 Bing Crosby’s role in “Robin and the 7 Hoods”

79 Westernmost South American capital

80 Young __

83 Reluctant assent

84 One-named singer

85 Vegas rival

86 Caltech, e.g.: Abbr.

87 Guy’s grooming portmanteau

88 Pre-1868 Tokyo

89 Jug band instrument

91 __ bar

92 Cheery refrain

94 Auto-injector brand

95 Big citrus fruit

96 __ Raisin, British whodunit sleuth named for a British writer

97 Change in form

98 Something under the sink

101 Chilly

102 With feigned shyness

103 Logical “razor” creator

105 Bean bags?

109 Bakery array

110 Reverse

113 Iowa college

114 Spleen

115 Indian 59-Down

116 “Les __”

117 Stout source

