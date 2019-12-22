At the Helm
By Peter Koetters
Across
1 Glimpse
5 Way up
11 “Modern Family” network
16 Bush found in Florida
19 Taiwanese superstar Jay
20 Indiana Big Ten school
21 Anne of comedy
22 Kerfuffle
23* Without hesitation
26 “Young Sheldon” network
27 Big-eyed bird
28 Johns in Scotland
29 Thought of Monet
30 Farm team links
32* Opponent of the U.S. entry into WWII
38 Poop out
39 Certain noble’s domain
41 “Speed-the-Plow” playwright
42 Broadcasts
44 Underway, in a way
45 Upbraids
47 Bear witness
48* ”Sheik of ... burning sand” in a Ray Stevens hit
51 Michelangelo work
52 Curable aliment
55 “Death, be not proud” poet
56 Stylish Christian
57 Espresso foam
59 “Death Wish” star Charles
63 Tire material
65 Unkempt
66 Automation prefix
67* Back-to-basics food regimen
71 “J’Accuse...!” author
72 Middle-earth tongue
74 Modeling agent?
75 Rubber glove materials
77 Kavanaugh colleague
78 Awestruck
79 Chile con __: cheesy Tex-Mex sauce
81 Brit. medal
82 Fountain choices
84* Moments requiring decisive action
90 Wasatch dweller, perhaps
92 Believer
93 Zilch
94 Greek letter that inspired the euro symbol
96 “__ you done?”
97 Aptly named Vt. ski resort
99 Small indentation
100* Groups that pervert justice
104 Beatnik’s “Got it!”
106 Oscilloscope knob
107 Twice tetra-
108 PC brain
111 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame architect
112 1865 classic not written for the characters that start the answers to starred clues
118 Annex
119 Action star Lundgren
120 Bawl out
121 Mirrored
122 Silent consent
123 “Hasta la vista!”
124 Digestion aid
125 Tender in Havana
Down
1 Smart speaker brand
2 Display
3 Lifeguard’s domain
4 Goofy laugh
5 Drone shelter
6 Largest division of Islam
7 Dramatic mus. marking
8 Writer LeShan
9 Vow taker
10 Youngest of nine Kennedy siblings
11 In the thick of
12 “John Brown’s Body” poet
13 Self-indulgent sort
14 Numero di colori on the Italian flag
15 Verb associated with mileage
16* Food chain with a roundheaded spokesman
17 Stefan of tennis
18 Heads
24 Legal encumbrance
25 Horse fathers
31 Elevator guy
33 Ancient Dead Sea kingdom
34 Dino’s love
35 FDR’s dog
36 Cinephile’s website
37 “Hud” director Martin
39 Barnyard bleat
40 Tray filler
43 Come to, as an agreement
45 Medicinal shrub
46 Spam holder
47 Garlicky sauce
49 NFL stats
50 Bootlegger’s haul
51 Variegated
53 Mosey
54 Chichén Itzá builders
56 Overrule
58 Bulldoze
59 Basketful on the table
60 Basketful on the table
61* 1990 Paul Simon song, with “The”
62 “__ isn’t!”: emphatic rebuttal
63 Industrial settler?
64 Duty
65 Tuck away
68 Like the Impossible Burger
69 Heroic poem
70 Pick
73 San Bernardino Co. is part of it
76 Tater __
78 Bing Crosby’s role in “Robin and the 7 Hoods”
79 Westernmost South American capital
80 Young __
83 Reluctant assent
84 One-named singer
85 Vegas rival
86 Caltech, e.g.: Abbr.
87 Guy’s grooming portmanteau
88 Pre-1868 Tokyo
89 Jug band instrument
91 __ bar
92 Cheery refrain
94 Auto-injector brand
95 Big citrus fruit
96 __ Raisin, British whodunit sleuth named for a British writer
97 Change in form
98 Something under the sink
101 Chilly
102 With feigned shyness
103 Logical “razor” creator
105 Bean bags?
109 Bakery array
110 Reverse
113 Iowa college
114 Spleen
115 Indian 59-Down
116 “Les __”
117 Stout source
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.