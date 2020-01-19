Flight of Fancy
By Pam Amick Klawitter
Across
1 Col. Potter on “MASH,” to pals
6 Where Biles balances
10 GQ stat
14 Jokes around
19 Anne of “Psycho” (1998)
20 Something up your sleeve
21 Sign of hollowness
22 Idaho’s Coeur d’__ River
23 1944 Italian beachhead
24 Standing lead-in
25 Broadway lighter
26 Terra __
27 Museum piece depicting a songbird battle?
30 Tabloid-worthy
31 Key fruit
32 Grafton of mystery
33 Mexican menu meat
34 Bayou sound
35 Pageant accessories
37 “Hulk” star Eric
38 Games go-with
39 KFC choice
40 Turkey concerned with the details?
44 Ed.’s inbox fillers
45 Oregon city namesake
48 Bank acct. item
49 Reach, finally
51 “High Hopes” lyricist
52 Quietly keeps in the loop
54 Dugout sight
56 Khan of Rufus
59 Item in a Blackpool boot
60 Massage response
61 Spot for an icicle
62 Rockies roamers
64 Find a purpose for
65 Supply for a bird-of-prey flu epidemic?
68 Cards with pics
69 Like Purell-treated hands
71 “Archie’s Pals ‘n’ __”: old comic book series
72 El Al’s home: Abbr.
73 Tip-top
74 World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy
75 Frees (of)
76 __ jure: by the law itself
77 Genetic chains
78 Soapbox address
81 Blood pressure raiser
82 Talks like Daffy
83 Knight supporter?
84 Target audience for squawkdates.com?
89 __ star
90 Is afflicted with
91 Those, south of the border
92 Vital lines
95 Bluff and bluster
97 “Now you’ve done it!”
99 Lane target
100 Snack with a Green Tea version in China and Japan
102 Fighters
103 Troupe of pink entertainers?
106 Runs rampant
107 Panelist Love of “The Real”
108 It’s high in France
109 MGM motto ender
110 Sleeper’s option
111 “More than a beauty company” company
112 Gritty film genre
113 Persian faith
114 Uncertain ending words
115 Titanic problem
116 Virtually never loses to
117 Well past its prime
Down
1 Prayer garment
2 Matisse and Rousseau
3 Aloe target
4 Imitation gem
5 “Where’s my cat treat?”
6 Plant associated with the infant Moses
7 Tie the knot on the run
8 “Frozen” princess
9 Performance with tricks
10 Primary
11 Trap during winter
12 River at Avignon
13 D.C. group
14 She played Kelly on “Charlie’s Angels”
15 One way to read
16 Where seabirds grab buses?
17 Baits
18 Salty sort
28 “Just wait __!”
29 Baby spoiler, often
34 Last letter in radio lingo
36 That ship
37 Hoppers
38 Email abbr.
41 __ market
42 Threw a party for
43 N.Y. neighbor
44 Half a luau serving?
45 Real
46 Tells it like it is
47 Bird skilled at long hoops shots?
50 HMO doctor designations
52 Java neighbor
53 H.S. math course
54 Etail alternatives
55 Currier’s partner
57 Take badly?
58 Take stock of
61 “Yikes!”
62 Gutless one
63 Farming prefix
65 Chichen __: Mayan ruins
66 Kept in a cask, say
67 Not as green
70 APB subject
73 Upper crust type
75 Hermione’s guy
76 Nest egg plans
79 Royal until 1917
80 “__ for Innocent”: Grafton
81 Music player with many generations
82 Ptr. paper size
83 Initiate
85 Legendary migrator
86 “Ozark” actor Morales
87 2020 Vegas NFLers, if the new stadium is ready
88 Chaplin of “Game of Thrones”
89 “Oh, really?”
90 Warn, feline-style
93 “Queen of Soul”
94 “To be continued” story
96 “We __ please”
97 Valentine message words
98 Estate centerpiece
99 Drop by
101 Actor Davis
103 Trainer’s concern
104 What embers do
105 Arrests
