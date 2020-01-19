Flight of Fancy

By Pam Amick Klawitter

Across

1 Col. Potter on “MASH,” to pals

6 Where Biles balances

10 GQ stat

14 Jokes around

19 Anne of “Psycho” (1998)

20 Something up your sleeve

21 Sign of hollowness

22 Idaho’s Coeur d’__ River

23 1944 Italian beachhead

24 Standing lead-in

25 Broadway lighter

26 Terra __

27 Museum piece depicting a songbird battle?

30 Tabloid-worthy

31 Key fruit

32 Grafton of mystery

33 Mexican menu meat

34 Bayou sound

35 Pageant accessories

37 “Hulk” star Eric

38 Games go-with

39 KFC choice

40 Turkey concerned with the details?

44 Ed.’s inbox fillers

45 Oregon city namesake

48 Bank acct. item

49 Reach, finally

51 “High Hopes” lyricist

52 Quietly keeps in the loop

54 Dugout sight

56 Khan of Rufus

59 Item in a Blackpool boot

60 Massage response

61 Spot for an icicle

62 Rockies roamers

64 Find a purpose for

65 Supply for a bird-of-prey flu epidemic?

68 Cards with pics

69 Like Purell-treated hands

71 “Archie’s Pals ‘n’ __”: old comic book series

72 El Al’s home: Abbr.

73 Tip-top

74 World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy

75 Frees (of)

76 __ jure: by the law itself

77 Genetic chains

78 Soapbox address

81 Blood pressure raiser

82 Talks like Daffy

83 Knight supporter?

84 Target audience for squawkdates.com?

89 __ star

90 Is afflicted with

91 Those, south of the border

92 Vital lines

95 Bluff and bluster

97 “Now you’ve done it!”

99 Lane target

100 Snack with a Green Tea version in China and Japan

102 Fighters

103 Troupe of pink entertainers?

106 Runs rampant

107 Panelist Love of “The Real”

108 It’s high in France

109 MGM motto ender

110 Sleeper’s option

111 “More than a beauty company” company

112 Gritty film genre

113 Persian faith

114 Uncertain ending words

115 Titanic problem

116 Virtually never loses to

117 Well past its prime

Down

1 Prayer garment

2 Matisse and Rousseau

3 Aloe target

4 Imitation gem

5 “Where’s my cat treat?”

6 Plant associated with the infant Moses

7 Tie the knot on the run

8 “Frozen” princess

9 Performance with tricks

10 Primary

11 Trap during winter

12 River at Avignon

13 D.C. group

14 She played Kelly on “Charlie’s Angels”

15 One way to read

16 Where seabirds grab buses?

17 Baits

18 Salty sort

28 “Just wait __!”

29 Baby spoiler, often

34 Last letter in radio lingo

36 That ship

37 Hoppers

38 Email abbr.

41 __ market

42 Threw a party for

43 N.Y. neighbor

44 Half a luau serving?

45 Real

46 Tells it like it is

47 Bird skilled at long hoops shots?

50 HMO doctor designations

52 Java neighbor

53 H.S. math course

54 Etail alternatives

55 Currier’s partner

57 Take badly?

58 Take stock of

61 “Yikes!”

62 Gutless one

63 Farming prefix

65 Chichen __: Mayan ruins

66 Kept in a cask, say

67 Not as green

70 APB subject

73 Upper crust type

75 Hermione’s guy

76 Nest egg plans

79 Royal until 1917

80 “__ for Innocent”: Grafton

81 Music player with many generations

82 Ptr. paper size

83 Initiate

85 Legendary migrator

86 “Ozark” actor Morales

87 2020 Vegas NFLers, if the new stadium is ready

88 Chaplin of “Game of Thrones”

89 “Oh, really?”

90 Warn, feline-style

93 “Queen of Soul”

94 “To be continued” story

96 “We __ please”

97 Valentine message words

98 Estate centerpiece

99 Drop by

101 Actor Davis

103 Trainer’s concern

104 What embers do

105 Arrests

