When Jessica German Ohanian made the decision last year to have a preventative double mastectomy, she knew that the surgery would change her life. She wasn’t necessarily expecting how difficult it would become in the months the followed.
Ohanian, whose older half-sister and paternal grandmother had both been diagnosed with breast cancer before 50 (the disease killed her sister), opted for testing that showed a genetic marker directly related to breast cancer. The Roanoke Times profiled her in October 2018, about a month after reconstructive surgery following a double mastectomy. By then, she was already beginning to experience complications.
“I had an uncommon surgical complication called a capsular contracture, which is where the scar tissue surrounding my right implant began to contract and harden,” Ohanian said in a recent e-mail conversation. “[In January] I had to have an additional surgery to remove and replace the implant, removing the scarred capsule. That left me with a rather large defect, so I had another surgery [in March] to correct that. It involves harvesting fat through liposuction and reinjecting it into the deficiency on my chest. I had my one-year check up with my breast surgeon and plastic surgeon, both were very happy with the results. It just took a bit longer, and unfortunately two additional surgeries.”
Meanwhile, she heard from online trolls who accused her of getting the surgeries simply to get breast enhancements, she said. It was annoying, but it led her to action. Ohanian has become involved with a national, non-profit group called The Breasties. According to the organization’s website, “The Breasties is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young women affected by breast and reproductive cancers through community and friendship.”
Ohanian, 37, started a local chapter.
“If I can help spread awareness, hopefully more people will understand that it’s far from a ‘free boob job,’” she wrote. “I have 11 scars to prove that. ... I started the local chapter here to connect with other women who have been affected by breast or ovarian cancer. I organize local events to bring people together for support and encouragement, as well as to have fun! It’s important to have a ‘safe space’ to talk to others about your treatment/procedures/feeling associated, where you won’t feel judged.”
Since she launched the chapter, about 30 people have joined, though not all are doing the regular group activities yet. Ohanian plans to travel to New York City for The Breasties’ Move Mountains Gala, an annual fundraising event that aims to keep the organization’s retreats and events free, and provide the lowest rate possible for another event, Camp Breastie.
“As an ambassador, I wanted to be there to represent our chapter,” she wrote. “There are thousands in the national organization ... We have over 40 chapters across the country and even a few abroad!”
With her complications past her and a course set for activism, she has had time to reflect.
“While I have regained most of my physical strength and range of motion, the emotional and mental aspects are much more difficult to deal with,” she wrote. “As opposed to a breast augmentation, a mastectomy is really an amputation. I had two parts of my body removed and replaced by prosthetics. In a sense, you lose some of your womanhood — despite the outward appearance. That is very hard to come to terms with. I’ll never have that back, no feeling, no sensation, and a constant reminder of the trauma. I don’t regret it for a second, but it is a very heavy burden to carry.
“It’s comforting to know that I did something proactive to reduce my risk. But there’s no preparation for the emotional aspect. It’s definitely tough.”
